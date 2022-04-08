Express and Parcels Transport Market Growth, Challenges, Opportunities and Emerging Trends 2022-2028| Alibaba, Amazon, JD

Los Angeles, United State: The research study on the global Express and Parcels Transport market equips you with detailed and accurate analysis that will help you to strengthen your market position. It provides latest updates and powerful insights about the Express and Parcels Transport industry so you could improve your business tactics and ensure strong sales growth in the coming years. It throws light on the current and future market scenarios and helps you to understand competitive dynamics of the global Express and Parcels Transport market. The market segmentation analysis offered in the research study shows how different product, application, and regional segments are faring in the global Express and Parcels Transport market.



The report includes verified and revalidated market figures such as CAGR, gross margin, sales, price, production growth rate, volume, value, market share, and Y-o-Y growth. We have used latest primary and secondary research techniques to compile this comprehensive report on the global Express and Parcels Transport market. Under regional analysis, we have explored key markets such as North America, Europe, India, China, Japan, the MEA, and others. Leading companies are profiled on the basis of various factors, including markets served, production, revenue, market share, recent developments, and gross margin. There is a dedicated section for market dynamics where drivers, restraints, opportunities, influence factors, challenges, and trends are deeply analyzed.



The report offers great insights into major macroeconomic factors having a significant effect on the growth of the global Express and Parcels Transport market. It also offers analysis of absolute dollar opportunity that can be crucial for identifying opportunities to gain revenue and increase sales in the global Express and Parcels Transport market. Market players can use the qualitative and quantitative analysis provided in the report to obtain sound understanding of the global Express and Parcels Transport market and make strong advancement in the industry in terms of growth. The overall size of the global Express and Parcels Transport market and that of each segment studied in the report are accurately calculated on the basis of different factors.



Express and Parcels Transport Market Leading Players

Alibaba, Amazon, JD, Deutsche Post DHL, United Parcel Service, FedEx, TNT Express, XPO Logistics, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, DHL Supply Chain, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Expeditors International of Washington, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, Americold Logistics, NFI

Express and Parcels Transport Segmentation by Product

Domestic, International Express and Parcels Transport

Express and Parcels Transport Segmentation by Application

E-Commerce, Retailers, Others

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Express and Parcels Transport market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Express and Parcels Transport market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Express and Parcels Transport market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Express and Parcels Transport market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Express and Parcels Transport market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Express and Parcels Transport market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Reasons to Buy the Express and Parcels Transport Report

(A) Upgrade your market research resources with this comprehensive and accurate report on the global Express and Parcels Transport market

(B) Get complete understanding of general market scenarios and future market situations to prepare for rising above the challenges and ensuring strong growth

(C) The report offers in-depth research and various tendencies of the global Express and Parcels Transport market

(D) It provides detailed analysis of changing market trends, current and future technologies used, and various strategies adopted by leading players of the global Express and Parcels Transport market

(E) It offers recommendations and advice for new entrants of the global Express and Parcels Transport market and carefully guides established players for further market growth

(F) Apart from hottest technological advances in the global Express and Parcels Transport market, it brings to light the future plans of dominant players in the industry

Table of Contents

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Express and Parcels Transport Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Domestic

1.2.3 International

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Express and Parcels Transport Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 E-Commerce

1.3.3 Retailers

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Express and Parcels Transport Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Express and Parcels Transport Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Express and Parcels Transport Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Express and Parcels Transport Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Express and Parcels Transport Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Express and Parcels Transport Industry Trends

2.3.2 Express and Parcels Transport Market Drivers

2.3.3 Express and Parcels Transport Market Challenges

2.3.4 Express and Parcels Transport Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Express and Parcels Transport Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Express and Parcels Transport Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Express and Parcels Transport Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Express and Parcels Transport Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Express and Parcels Transport Revenue

3.4 Global Express and Parcels Transport Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Express and Parcels Transport Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Express and Parcels Transport Revenue in 2021

3.5 Express and Parcels Transport Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Express and Parcels Transport Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Express and Parcels Transport Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Express and Parcels Transport Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Express and Parcels Transport Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Express and Parcels Transport Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 Express and Parcels Transport Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Express and Parcels Transport Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Express and Parcels Transport Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Express and Parcels Transport Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America Express and Parcels Transport Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America Express and Parcels Transport Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Express and Parcels Transport Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe Express and Parcels Transport Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe Express and Parcels Transport Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Express and Parcels Transport Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Express and Parcels Transport Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Express and Parcels Transport Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Express and Parcels Transport Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America Express and Parcels Transport Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America Express and Parcels Transport Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Express and Parcels Transport Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Express and Parcels Transport Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Express and Parcels Transport Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Express and Parcels Transport Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Alibaba

11.1.1 Alibaba Company Details

11.1.2 Alibaba Business Overview

11.1.3 Alibaba Express and Parcels Transport Introduction

11.1.4 Alibaba Revenue in Express and Parcels Transport Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 Alibaba Recent Developments

11.2 Amazon

11.2.1 Amazon Company Details

11.2.2 Amazon Business Overview

11.2.3 Amazon Express and Parcels Transport Introduction

11.2.4 Amazon Revenue in Express and Parcels Transport Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 Amazon Recent Developments

11.3 JD

11.3.1 JD Company Details

11.3.2 JD Business Overview

11.3.3 JD Express and Parcels Transport Introduction

11.3.4 JD Revenue in Express and Parcels Transport Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 JD Recent Developments

11.4 Deutsche Post DHL

11.4.1 Deutsche Post DHL Company Details

11.4.2 Deutsche Post DHL Business Overview

11.4.3 Deutsche Post DHL Express and Parcels Transport Introduction

11.4.4 Deutsche Post DHL Revenue in Express and Parcels Transport Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 Deutsche Post DHL Recent Developments

11.5 United Parcel Service

11.5.1 United Parcel Service Company Details

11.5.2 United Parcel Service Business Overview

11.5.3 United Parcel Service Express and Parcels Transport Introduction

11.5.4 United Parcel Service Revenue in Express and Parcels Transport Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 United Parcel Service Recent Developments

11.6 FedEx

11.6.1 FedEx Company Details

11.6.2 FedEx Business Overview

11.6.3 FedEx Express and Parcels Transport Introduction

11.6.4 FedEx Revenue in Express and Parcels Transport Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 FedEx Recent Developments

11.7 TNT Express

11.7.1 TNT Express Company Details

11.7.2 TNT Express Business Overview

11.7.3 TNT Express Express and Parcels Transport Introduction

11.7.4 TNT Express Revenue in Express and Parcels Transport Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 TNT Express Recent Developments

11.8 XPO Logistics

11.8.1 XPO Logistics Company Details

11.8.2 XPO Logistics Business Overview

11.8.3 XPO Logistics Express and Parcels Transport Introduction

11.8.4 XPO Logistics Revenue in Express and Parcels Transport Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 XPO Logistics Recent Developments

11.9 UPS Supply Chain Solutions

11.9.1 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Company Details

11.9.2 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Business Overview

11.9.3 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Express and Parcels Transport Introduction

11.9.4 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Revenue in Express and Parcels Transport Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Recent Developments

11.10 DHL Supply Chain

11.10.1 DHL Supply Chain Company Details

11.10.2 DHL Supply Chain Business Overview

11.10.3 DHL Supply Chain Express and Parcels Transport Introduction

11.10.4 DHL Supply Chain Revenue in Express and Parcels Transport Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 DHL Supply Chain Recent Developments

11.11 C.H. Robinson Worldwide

11.11.1 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Details

11.11.2 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Business Overview

11.11.3 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Express and Parcels Transport Introduction

11.11.4 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Revenue in Express and Parcels Transport Business (2017-2022)

11.11.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Recent Developments

11.12 Expeditors International of Washington

11.12.1 Expeditors International of Washington Company Details

11.12.2 Expeditors International of Washington Business Overview

11.12.3 Expeditors International of Washington Express and Parcels Transport Introduction

11.12.4 Expeditors International of Washington Revenue in Express and Parcels Transport Business (2017-2022)

11.12.5 Expeditors International of Washington Recent Developments

11.13 J.B. Hunt Transport Services

11.13.1 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Details

11.13.2 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Business Overview

11.13.3 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Express and Parcels Transport Introduction

11.13.4 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Revenue in Express and Parcels Transport Business (2017-2022)

11.13.5 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Recent Developments

11.14 Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

11.14.1 Ryder Supply Chain Solutions Company Details

11.14.2 Ryder Supply Chain Solutions Business Overview

11.14.3 Ryder Supply Chain Solutions Express and Parcels Transport Introduction

11.14.4 Ryder Supply Chain Solutions Revenue in Express and Parcels Transport Business (2017-2022)

11.14.5 Ryder Supply Chain Solutions Recent Developments

11.15 Americold Logistics

11.15.1 Americold Logistics Company Details

11.15.2 Americold Logistics Business Overview

11.15.3 Americold Logistics Express and Parcels Transport Introduction

11.15.4 Americold Logistics Revenue in Express and Parcels Transport Business (2017-2022)

11.15.5 Americold Logistics Recent Developments

11.16 NFI

11.16.1 NFI Company Details

11.16.2 NFI Business Overview

11.16.3 NFI Express and Parcels Transport Introduction

11.16.4 NFI Revenue in Express and Parcels Transport Business (2017-2022)

11.16.5 NFI Recent Developments 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

