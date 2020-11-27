Explosives for Civil Uses Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Orica Mining Services, Enaex, Maxam Corp

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Explosives for Civil Uses market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Explosives for Civil Uses market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Explosives for Civil Uses report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Explosives for Civil Uses report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Explosives for Civil Uses market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Explosives for Civil Uses market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Explosives for Civil Uses market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Explosives for Civil Uses market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Explosives for Civil Uses market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Research Report: Orica Mining Services, Enaex, Maxam Corp, Austin Powder Company, AEL Mining Services, Chemring Group, AECI Group, EPC Groupe, Titanobel, Hanwha Corp, Solar Industries, Incitec Pivot, Yunnan Civil Explosive Group, Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group, Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group, Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials, Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group, Henan Qianjin Chemical, Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical, China Poly Group
Types: Ammonium Nitrate Explosives
ANFO
Water-based Explosives
Nitroglycerine Explosives
Others
Applications: Mining
Quarrying
Construction
Oil and Gas
Others
The Explosives for Civil Uses Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Explosives for Civil Uses market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Explosives for Civil Uses market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Explosives for Civil Uses market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Explosives for Civil Uses industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Explosives for Civil Uses market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Explosives for Civil Uses market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Explosives for Civil Uses market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Explosives for Civil Uses Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Explosives for Civil Uses Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Ammonium Nitrate Explosives
1.4.3 ANFO
1.4.4 Water-based Explosives
1.4.5 Nitroglycerine Explosives
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Mining
1.5.3 Quarrying
1.5.4 Construction
1.5.5 Oil and Gas
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Explosives for Civil Uses Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Explosives for Civil Uses Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Explosives for Civil Uses Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Explosives for Civil Uses Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Explosives for Civil Uses Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Explosives for Civil Uses Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Explosives for Civil Uses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Explosives for Civil Uses Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Explosives for Civil Uses Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Explosives for Civil Uses Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Explosives for Civil Uses Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Explosives for Civil Uses Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Explosives for Civil Uses Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Explosives for Civil Uses Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Explosives for Civil Uses Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Explosives for Civil Uses Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Explosives for Civil Uses Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Explosives for Civil Uses Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Explosives for Civil Uses Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Explosives for Civil Uses Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Explosives for Civil Uses Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Explosives for Civil Uses Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Explosives for Civil Uses Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Explosives for Civil Uses Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Explosives for Civil Uses Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Explosives for Civil Uses Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Explosives for Civil Uses Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Explosives for Civil Uses Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Explosives for Civil Uses Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Explosives for Civil Uses Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Explosives for Civil Uses Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Explosives for Civil Uses Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Explosives for Civil Uses Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Explosives for Civil Uses Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Explosives for Civil Uses Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Orica Mining Services
12.1.1 Orica Mining Services Corporation Information
12.1.2 Orica Mining Services Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Orica Mining Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Orica Mining Services Explosives for Civil Uses Products Offered
12.1.5 Orica Mining Services Recent Development
12.2 Enaex
12.2.1 Enaex Corporation Information
12.2.2 Enaex Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Enaex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Enaex Explosives for Civil Uses Products Offered
12.2.5 Enaex Recent Development
12.3 Maxam Corp
12.3.1 Maxam Corp Corporation Information
12.3.2 Maxam Corp Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Maxam Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Maxam Corp Explosives for Civil Uses Products Offered
12.3.5 Maxam Corp Recent Development
12.4 Austin Powder Company
12.4.1 Austin Powder Company Corporation Information
12.4.2 Austin Powder Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Austin Powder Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Austin Powder Company Explosives for Civil Uses Products Offered
12.4.5 Austin Powder Company Recent Development
12.5 AEL Mining Services
12.5.1 AEL Mining Services Corporation Information
12.5.2 AEL Mining Services Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 AEL Mining Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 AEL Mining Services Explosives for Civil Uses Products Offered
12.5.5 AEL Mining Services Recent Development
12.6 Chemring Group
12.6.1 Chemring Group Corporation Information
12.6.2 Chemring Group Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Chemring Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Chemring Group Explosives for Civil Uses Products Offered
12.6.5 Chemring Group Recent Development
12.7 AECI Group
12.7.1 AECI Group Corporation Information
12.7.2 AECI Group Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 AECI Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 AECI Group Explosives for Civil Uses Products Offered
12.7.5 AECI Group Recent Development
12.8 EPC Groupe
12.8.1 EPC Groupe Corporation Information
12.8.2 EPC Groupe Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 EPC Groupe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 EPC Groupe Explosives for Civil Uses Products Offered
12.8.5 EPC Groupe Recent Development
12.9 Titanobel
12.9.1 Titanobel Corporation Information
12.9.2 Titanobel Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Titanobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Titanobel Explosives for Civil Uses Products Offered
12.9.5 Titanobel Recent Development
12.10 Hanwha Corp
12.10.1 Hanwha Corp Corporation Information
12.10.2 Hanwha Corp Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Hanwha Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Hanwha Corp Explosives for Civil Uses Products Offered
12.10.5 Hanwha Corp Recent Development
12.12 Incitec Pivot
12.12.1 Incitec Pivot Corporation Information
12.12.2 Incitec Pivot Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Incitec Pivot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Incitec Pivot Products Offered
12.12.5 Incitec Pivot Recent Development
12.13 Yunnan Civil Explosive Group
12.13.1 Yunnan Civil Explosive Group Corporation Information
12.13.2 Yunnan Civil Explosive Group Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Yunnan Civil Explosive Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Yunnan Civil Explosive Group Products Offered
12.13.5 Yunnan Civil Explosive Group Recent Development
12.14 Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group
12.14.1 Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group Corporation Information
12.14.2 Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group Products Offered
12.14.5 Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group Recent Development
12.15 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group
12.15.1 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Corporation Information
12.15.2 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Products Offered
12.15.5 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Recent Development
12.16 Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials
12.16.1 Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials Corporation Information
12.16.2 Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials Products Offered
12.16.5 Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials Recent Development
12.17 Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group
12.17.1 Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group Corporation Information
12.17.2 Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group Products Offered
12.17.5 Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group Recent Development
12.18 Henan Qianjin Chemical
12.18.1 Henan Qianjin Chemical Corporation Information
12.18.2 Henan Qianjin Chemical Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Henan Qianjin Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Henan Qianjin Chemical Products Offered
12.18.5 Henan Qianjin Chemical Recent Development
12.19 Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical
12.19.1 Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical Corporation Information
12.19.2 Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical Products Offered
12.19.5 Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical Recent Development
12.20 China Poly Group
12.20.1 China Poly Group Corporation Information
12.20.2 China Poly Group Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 China Poly Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 China Poly Group Products Offered
12.20.5 China Poly Group Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Explosives for Civil Uses Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Explosives for Civil Uses Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
