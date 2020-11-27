Explosives for Civil Uses Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Orica Mining Services, Enaex, Maxam Corp

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Explosives for Civil Uses market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Explosives for Civil Uses market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Explosives for Civil Uses report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Explosives for Civil Uses report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Explosives for Civil Uses market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Explosives for Civil Uses market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Explosives for Civil Uses market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Explosives for Civil Uses market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Explosives for Civil Uses market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Research Report: Orica Mining Services, Enaex, Maxam Corp, Austin Powder Company, AEL Mining Services, Chemring Group, AECI Group, EPC Groupe, Titanobel, Hanwha Corp, Solar Industries, Incitec Pivot, Yunnan Civil Explosive Group, Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group, Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group, Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials, Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group, Henan Qianjin Chemical, Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical, China Poly Group

Types: Ammonium Nitrate Explosives

ANFO

Water-based Explosives

Nitroglycerine Explosives

Others



Applications: Mining

Quarrying

Construction

Oil and Gas

Others



The Explosives for Civil Uses Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Explosives for Civil Uses market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Explosives for Civil Uses market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Explosives for Civil Uses market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Explosives for Civil Uses industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Explosives for Civil Uses market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Explosives for Civil Uses market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Explosives for Civil Uses market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Explosives for Civil Uses Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Explosives for Civil Uses Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ammonium Nitrate Explosives

1.4.3 ANFO

1.4.4 Water-based Explosives

1.4.5 Nitroglycerine Explosives

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Mining

1.5.3 Quarrying

1.5.4 Construction

1.5.5 Oil and Gas

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Explosives for Civil Uses Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Explosives for Civil Uses Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Explosives for Civil Uses Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Explosives for Civil Uses Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Explosives for Civil Uses Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Explosives for Civil Uses Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Explosives for Civil Uses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Explosives for Civil Uses Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Explosives for Civil Uses Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Explosives for Civil Uses Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Explosives for Civil Uses Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Explosives for Civil Uses Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Explosives for Civil Uses Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Explosives for Civil Uses Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Explosives for Civil Uses Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Explosives for Civil Uses Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Explosives for Civil Uses Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Explosives for Civil Uses Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Explosives for Civil Uses Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Explosives for Civil Uses Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Explosives for Civil Uses Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Explosives for Civil Uses Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Explosives for Civil Uses Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Explosives for Civil Uses Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Explosives for Civil Uses Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Explosives for Civil Uses Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Explosives for Civil Uses Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Explosives for Civil Uses Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Explosives for Civil Uses Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Explosives for Civil Uses Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Explosives for Civil Uses Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Explosives for Civil Uses Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Explosives for Civil Uses Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Explosives for Civil Uses Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Explosives for Civil Uses Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Explosives for Civil Uses Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Explosives for Civil Uses Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Orica Mining Services

12.1.1 Orica Mining Services Corporation Information

12.1.2 Orica Mining Services Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Orica Mining Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Orica Mining Services Explosives for Civil Uses Products Offered

12.1.5 Orica Mining Services Recent Development

12.2 Enaex

12.2.1 Enaex Corporation Information

12.2.2 Enaex Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Enaex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Enaex Explosives for Civil Uses Products Offered

12.2.5 Enaex Recent Development

12.3 Maxam Corp

12.3.1 Maxam Corp Corporation Information

12.3.2 Maxam Corp Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Maxam Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Maxam Corp Explosives for Civil Uses Products Offered

12.3.5 Maxam Corp Recent Development

12.4 Austin Powder Company

12.4.1 Austin Powder Company Corporation Information

12.4.2 Austin Powder Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Austin Powder Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Austin Powder Company Explosives for Civil Uses Products Offered

12.4.5 Austin Powder Company Recent Development

12.5 AEL Mining Services

12.5.1 AEL Mining Services Corporation Information

12.5.2 AEL Mining Services Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 AEL Mining Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 AEL Mining Services Explosives for Civil Uses Products Offered

12.5.5 AEL Mining Services Recent Development

12.6 Chemring Group

12.6.1 Chemring Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Chemring Group Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Chemring Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Chemring Group Explosives for Civil Uses Products Offered

12.6.5 Chemring Group Recent Development

12.7 AECI Group

12.7.1 AECI Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 AECI Group Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 AECI Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 AECI Group Explosives for Civil Uses Products Offered

12.7.5 AECI Group Recent Development

12.8 EPC Groupe

12.8.1 EPC Groupe Corporation Information

12.8.2 EPC Groupe Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 EPC Groupe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 EPC Groupe Explosives for Civil Uses Products Offered

12.8.5 EPC Groupe Recent Development

12.9 Titanobel

12.9.1 Titanobel Corporation Information

12.9.2 Titanobel Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Titanobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Titanobel Explosives for Civil Uses Products Offered

12.9.5 Titanobel Recent Development

12.10 Hanwha Corp

12.10.1 Hanwha Corp Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hanwha Corp Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Hanwha Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Hanwha Corp Explosives for Civil Uses Products Offered

12.10.5 Hanwha Corp Recent Development

12.12 Incitec Pivot

12.12.1 Incitec Pivot Corporation Information

12.12.2 Incitec Pivot Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Incitec Pivot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Incitec Pivot Products Offered

12.12.5 Incitec Pivot Recent Development

12.13 Yunnan Civil Explosive Group

12.13.1 Yunnan Civil Explosive Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Yunnan Civil Explosive Group Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Yunnan Civil Explosive Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Yunnan Civil Explosive Group Products Offered

12.13.5 Yunnan Civil Explosive Group Recent Development

12.14 Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group

12.14.1 Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group Products Offered

12.14.5 Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group Recent Development

12.15 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group

12.15.1 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Products Offered

12.15.5 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Recent Development

12.16 Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials

12.16.1 Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials Corporation Information

12.16.2 Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials Products Offered

12.16.5 Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials Recent Development

12.17 Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group

12.17.1 Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group Corporation Information

12.17.2 Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group Products Offered

12.17.5 Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group Recent Development

12.18 Henan Qianjin Chemical

12.18.1 Henan Qianjin Chemical Corporation Information

12.18.2 Henan Qianjin Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Henan Qianjin Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Henan Qianjin Chemical Products Offered

12.18.5 Henan Qianjin Chemical Recent Development

12.19 Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical

12.19.1 Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical Corporation Information

12.19.2 Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical Products Offered

12.19.5 Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical Recent Development

12.20 China Poly Group

12.20.1 China Poly Group Corporation Information

12.20.2 China Poly Group Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 China Poly Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 China Poly Group Products Offered

12.20.5 China Poly Group Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Explosives for Civil Uses Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Explosives for Civil Uses Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

