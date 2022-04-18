Explosives Detection System (EDS) Market Provides an In-Depth Insight of Sales and Trends, Forecast to 2028 | Analogic Corporation, Conveyor & Automation Technologies, Inc., Dalmec Inc.

“

A newly published report titled “Explosives Detection System (EDS) Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Explosives Detection System (EDS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Explosives Detection System (EDS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Explosives Detection System (EDS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Explosives Detection System (EDS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Explosives Detection System (EDS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Explosives Detection System (EDS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Analogic Corporation

Conveyor & Automation Technologies, Inc.

Dalmec Inc.

Eurologix Security Ltd

Hamer-Fischbein

Leidos, Inc.

Nuctech Co. Ltd

Rapiscan Systems, Inc.

Ross & Baruzzini – Cage Inc.

Siemens

Smiths Detection Group Ltd.



Market Segmentation by Product:

Vapour Detection

Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance (NQR)

Muon Tomography Technology

X-ray Techniques

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Airport

Customs

Railway Station

Other



The Explosives Detection System (EDS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Explosives Detection System (EDS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Explosives Detection System (EDS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Explosives Detection System (EDS) Market Overview

1.1 Explosives Detection System (EDS) Product Overview

1.2 Explosives Detection System (EDS) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Vapour Detection

1.2.2 Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance (NQR)

1.2.3 Muon Tomography Technology

1.2.4 X-ray Techniques

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Explosives Detection System (EDS) Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Explosives Detection System (EDS) Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Explosives Detection System (EDS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Explosives Detection System (EDS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Explosives Detection System (EDS) Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Explosives Detection System (EDS) as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Explosives Detection System (EDS) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Explosives Detection System (EDS) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Explosives Detection System (EDS) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) by Application

4.1 Explosives Detection System (EDS) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Airport

4.1.2 Customs

4.1.3 Railway Station

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Explosives Detection System (EDS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Explosives Detection System (EDS) by Country

5.1 North America Explosives Detection System (EDS) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Explosives Detection System (EDS) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Explosives Detection System (EDS) by Country

6.1 Europe Explosives Detection System (EDS) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Explosives Detection System (EDS) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Explosives Detection System (EDS) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Explosives Detection System (EDS) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Explosives Detection System (EDS) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Explosives Detection System (EDS) by Country

8.1 Latin America Explosives Detection System (EDS) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Explosives Detection System (EDS) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Explosives Detection System (EDS) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Explosives Detection System (EDS) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Explosives Detection System (EDS) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Explosives Detection System (EDS) Business

10.1 Analogic Corporation

10.1.1 Analogic Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Analogic Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Analogic Corporation Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Analogic Corporation Explosives Detection System (EDS) Products Offered

10.1.5 Analogic Corporation Recent Development

10.2 Conveyor & Automation Technologies, Inc.

10.2.1 Conveyor & Automation Technologies, Inc. Corporation Information

10.2.2 Conveyor & Automation Technologies, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Conveyor & Automation Technologies, Inc. Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Conveyor & Automation Technologies, Inc. Explosives Detection System (EDS) Products Offered

10.2.5 Conveyor & Automation Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

10.3 Dalmec Inc.

10.3.1 Dalmec Inc. Corporation Information

10.3.2 Dalmec Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Dalmec Inc. Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Dalmec Inc. Explosives Detection System (EDS) Products Offered

10.3.5 Dalmec Inc. Recent Development

10.4 Eurologix Security Ltd

10.4.1 Eurologix Security Ltd Corporation Information

10.4.2 Eurologix Security Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Eurologix Security Ltd Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Eurologix Security Ltd Explosives Detection System (EDS) Products Offered

10.4.5 Eurologix Security Ltd Recent Development

10.5 Hamer-Fischbein

10.5.1 Hamer-Fischbein Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hamer-Fischbein Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Hamer-Fischbein Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Hamer-Fischbein Explosives Detection System (EDS) Products Offered

10.5.5 Hamer-Fischbein Recent Development

10.6 Leidos, Inc.

10.6.1 Leidos, Inc. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Leidos, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Leidos, Inc. Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Leidos, Inc. Explosives Detection System (EDS) Products Offered

10.6.5 Leidos, Inc. Recent Development

10.7 Nuctech Co. Ltd

10.7.1 Nuctech Co. Ltd Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nuctech Co. Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Nuctech Co. Ltd Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Nuctech Co. Ltd Explosives Detection System (EDS) Products Offered

10.7.5 Nuctech Co. Ltd Recent Development

10.8 Rapiscan Systems, Inc.

10.8.1 Rapiscan Systems, Inc. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Rapiscan Systems, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Rapiscan Systems, Inc. Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Rapiscan Systems, Inc. Explosives Detection System (EDS) Products Offered

10.8.5 Rapiscan Systems, Inc. Recent Development

10.9 Ross & Baruzzini – Cage Inc.

10.9.1 Ross & Baruzzini – Cage Inc. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Ross & Baruzzini – Cage Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Ross & Baruzzini – Cage Inc. Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Ross & Baruzzini – Cage Inc. Explosives Detection System (EDS) Products Offered

10.9.5 Ross & Baruzzini – Cage Inc. Recent Development

10.10 Siemens

10.10.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.10.2 Siemens Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Siemens Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Siemens Explosives Detection System (EDS) Products Offered

10.10.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.11 Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

10.11.1 Smiths Detection Group Ltd. Corporation Information

10.11.2 Smiths Detection Group Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Smiths Detection Group Ltd. Explosives Detection System (EDS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Smiths Detection Group Ltd. Explosives Detection System (EDS) Products Offered

10.11.5 Smiths Detection Group Ltd. Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Explosives Detection System (EDS) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Explosives Detection System (EDS) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Explosives Detection System (EDS) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Explosives Detection System (EDS) Industry Trends

11.4.2 Explosives Detection System (EDS) Market Drivers

11.4.3 Explosives Detection System (EDS) Market Challenges

11.4.4 Explosives Detection System (EDS) Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Explosives Detection System (EDS) Distributors

12.3 Explosives Detection System (EDS) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

