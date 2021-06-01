Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Market Trend, Industry Size, Growth Opportunities And Forecast TO 2027 | QinetiQ, FLIR Systems, PIAP

“

The report titled Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: QinetiQ, FLIR Systems, PIAP, Northrop Grumman Remotec, TELEROB, AB Precision Limited (ABP), Origin Dynamic, Guangzhou Wayful, Beijing Jingpin, Shanghai HRSTEK, Hit Robot Group, Shenyang Institute of Automation (SIA), Chinese Academy of Sciences

Market Segmentation by Product: Small EOD Robot

Large EOD Robot



Market Segmentation by Application: Public Security Bureau

Army



The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Small EOD Robot

1.4.3 Large EOD Robot

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Public Security Bureau

1.5.3 Army

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Production by Regions

4.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 QinetiQ

8.1.1 QinetiQ Corporation Information

8.1.2 QinetiQ Overview

8.1.3 QinetiQ Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 QinetiQ Product Description

8.1.5 QinetiQ Related Developments

8.2 FLIR Systems

8.2.1 FLIR Systems Corporation Information

8.2.2 FLIR Systems Overview

8.2.3 FLIR Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 FLIR Systems Product Description

8.2.5 FLIR Systems Related Developments

8.3 PIAP

8.3.1 PIAP Corporation Information

8.3.2 PIAP Overview

8.3.3 PIAP Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 PIAP Product Description

8.3.5 PIAP Related Developments

8.4 Northrop Grumman Remotec

8.4.1 Northrop Grumman Remotec Corporation Information

8.4.2 Northrop Grumman Remotec Overview

8.4.3 Northrop Grumman Remotec Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Northrop Grumman Remotec Product Description

8.4.5 Northrop Grumman Remotec Related Developments

8.5 TELEROB

8.5.1 TELEROB Corporation Information

8.5.2 TELEROB Overview

8.5.3 TELEROB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 TELEROB Product Description

8.5.5 TELEROB Related Developments

8.6 AB Precision Limited (ABP)

8.6.1 AB Precision Limited (ABP) Corporation Information

8.6.2 AB Precision Limited (ABP) Overview

8.6.3 AB Precision Limited (ABP) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 AB Precision Limited (ABP) Product Description

8.6.5 AB Precision Limited (ABP) Related Developments

8.7 Origin Dynamic

8.7.1 Origin Dynamic Corporation Information

8.7.2 Origin Dynamic Overview

8.7.3 Origin Dynamic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Origin Dynamic Product Description

8.7.5 Origin Dynamic Related Developments

8.8 Guangzhou Wayful

8.8.1 Guangzhou Wayful Corporation Information

8.8.2 Guangzhou Wayful Overview

8.8.3 Guangzhou Wayful Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Guangzhou Wayful Product Description

8.8.5 Guangzhou Wayful Related Developments

8.9 Beijing Jingpin

8.9.1 Beijing Jingpin Corporation Information

8.9.2 Beijing Jingpin Overview

8.9.3 Beijing Jingpin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Beijing Jingpin Product Description

8.9.5 Beijing Jingpin Related Developments

8.10 Shanghai HRSTEK

8.10.1 Shanghai HRSTEK Corporation Information

8.10.2 Shanghai HRSTEK Overview

8.10.3 Shanghai HRSTEK Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Shanghai HRSTEK Product Description

8.10.5 Shanghai HRSTEK Related Developments

8.11 Hit Robot Group

8.11.1 Hit Robot Group Corporation Information

8.11.2 Hit Robot Group Overview

8.11.3 Hit Robot Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Hit Robot Group Product Description

8.11.5 Hit Robot Group Related Developments

8.12 Shenyang Institute of Automation (SIA), Chinese Academy of Sciences

8.12.1 Shenyang Institute of Automation (SIA), Chinese Academy of Sciences Corporation Information

8.12.2 Shenyang Institute of Automation (SIA), Chinese Academy of Sciences Overview

8.12.3 Shenyang Institute of Automation (SIA), Chinese Academy of Sciences Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Shenyang Institute of Automation (SIA), Chinese Academy of Sciences Product Description

8.12.5 Shenyang Institute of Automation (SIA), Chinese Academy of Sciences Related Developments

9 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

10 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Sales Channels

11.2.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Distributors

11.3 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”