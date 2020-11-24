Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2026 | Top Players: Danfoss, Emerson, Omega Engineering, Parker Hannifin, Rotork, Avcon Controls, Burkert Contromatic, CKD, Curtiss-Wright, Festo, Janatics, Ningbo Kailing Pneumatic, Rotex Automation, SMC Corporation, Takasago Electric

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering increasing demand of the global market and COVID-19 Impact on the industry, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Danfoss, Emerson, Omega Engineering, Parker Hannifin, Rotork, Avcon Controls, Burkert Contromatic, CKD, Curtiss-Wright, Festo, Janatics, Ningbo Kailing Pneumatic, Rotex Automation, SMC Corporation, Takasago Electric Market Segment by Product Type: , Two-Way Solenoid Valve, Three-Way Solenoid Valve, Four-Way Solenoid Valve Market Segment by Application: , Chemical, Water Treatment, Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve market

TOC

1 Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Market Overview

1.1 Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Product Overview

1.2 Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Two-Way Solenoid Valve

1.2.2 Three-Way Solenoid Valve

1.2.3 Four-Way Solenoid Valve

1.3 Global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve by Application

4.1 Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Segment by Application

4.1.1 Chemical

4.1.2 Water Treatment

4.1.3 Oil and Gas

4.1.4 Power Generation

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve by Application

4.5.2 Europe Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve by Application 5 North America Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Business

10.1 Danfoss

10.1.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

10.1.2 Danfoss Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Danfoss Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Danfoss Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Products Offered

10.1.5 Danfoss Recent Developments

10.2 Emerson

10.2.1 Emerson Corporation Information

10.2.2 Emerson Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Emerson Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Danfoss Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Products Offered

10.2.5 Emerson Recent Developments

10.3 Omega Engineering

10.3.1 Omega Engineering Corporation Information

10.3.2 Omega Engineering Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Omega Engineering Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Omega Engineering Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Products Offered

10.3.5 Omega Engineering Recent Developments

10.4 Parker Hannifin

10.4.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

10.4.2 Parker Hannifin Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Parker Hannifin Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Parker Hannifin Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Products Offered

10.4.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Developments

10.5 Rotork

10.5.1 Rotork Corporation Information

10.5.2 Rotork Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Rotork Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Rotork Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Products Offered

10.5.5 Rotork Recent Developments

10.6 Avcon Controls

10.6.1 Avcon Controls Corporation Information

10.6.2 Avcon Controls Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Avcon Controls Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Avcon Controls Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Products Offered

10.6.5 Avcon Controls Recent Developments

10.7 Burkert Contromatic

10.7.1 Burkert Contromatic Corporation Information

10.7.2 Burkert Contromatic Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Burkert Contromatic Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Burkert Contromatic Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Products Offered

10.7.5 Burkert Contromatic Recent Developments

10.8 CKD

10.8.1 CKD Corporation Information

10.8.2 CKD Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 CKD Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 CKD Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Products Offered

10.8.5 CKD Recent Developments

10.9 Curtiss-Wright

10.9.1 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Information

10.9.2 Curtiss-Wright Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Curtiss-Wright Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Curtiss-Wright Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Products Offered

10.9.5 Curtiss-Wright Recent Developments

10.10 Festo

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Festo Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Festo Recent Developments

10.11 Janatics

10.11.1 Janatics Corporation Information

10.11.2 Janatics Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Janatics Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Janatics Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Products Offered

10.11.5 Janatics Recent Developments

10.12 Ningbo Kailing Pneumatic

10.12.1 Ningbo Kailing Pneumatic Corporation Information

10.12.2 Ningbo Kailing Pneumatic Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Ningbo Kailing Pneumatic Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Ningbo Kailing Pneumatic Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Products Offered

10.12.5 Ningbo Kailing Pneumatic Recent Developments

10.13 Rotex Automation

10.13.1 Rotex Automation Corporation Information

10.13.2 Rotex Automation Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Rotex Automation Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Rotex Automation Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Products Offered

10.13.5 Rotex Automation Recent Developments

10.14 SMC Corporation

10.14.1 SMC Corporation Corporation Information

10.14.2 SMC Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 SMC Corporation Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 SMC Corporation Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Products Offered

10.14.5 SMC Corporation Recent Developments

10.15 Takasago Electric

10.15.1 Takasago Electric Corporation Information

10.15.2 Takasago Electric Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Takasago Electric Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Takasago Electric Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Products Offered

10.15.5 Takasago Electric Recent Developments 11 Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Industry Trends

11.4.2 Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Market Drivers

11.4.3 Explosion-Proof Solenoid Valve Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

