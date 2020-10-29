Expander Market Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast To 2026 | Cryostar, Atlas Copco, GE oil &gas

“

The report titled Global Expander Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Expander market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Expander market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Expander market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Expander market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Expander report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1972418/global-expander-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Expander report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Expander market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Expander market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Expander market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Expander market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Expander market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Cryostar, Atlas Copco, GE oil &gas, Air Products, Opcon AB, ACD, L.A. Turbine, Turbogaz, Samsung, RMG, Kaishan, Hangyang Group, SASPG, HNEC, Suzhou Xida, Beifang Asp, Jianyang Ruite, Huayu

Market Segmentation by Product: Low Pressure Expander

Medium Pressure Expander

High Pressure Expander



Market Segmentation by Application: Air Separation

Liquefied Natural Gas (Lng)

Petrochemical Processing

Waste Heat or Other Power Recovery

Others



The Expander Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Expander market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Expander market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Expander market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Expander industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Expander market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Expander market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Expander market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1972418/global-expander-market

Table of Contents:

1 Expander Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Expander

1.2 Expander Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Expander Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Low Pressure Expander

1.2.3 Medium Pressure Expander

1.2.4 High Pressure Expander

1.3 Expander Segment by Application

1.3.1 Expander Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Air Separation

1.3.3 Liquefied Natural Gas (Lng)

1.3.4 Petrochemical Processing

1.3.5 Waste Heat or Other Power Recovery

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Expander Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Expander Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 India Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Expander Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Expander Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Expander Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Expander Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Expander Industry

1.7 Expander Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Expander Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Expander Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Expander Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Expander Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Expander Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Expander Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Expander Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Expander Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Expander Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Expander Production

3.4.1 North America Expander Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Expander Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Expander Production

3.5.1 Europe Expander Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Expander Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Expander Production

3.6.1 China Expander Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Expander Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Expander Production

3.7.1 Japan Expander Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Expander Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Expander Production

3.8.1 South Korea Expander Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Expander Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.9 India Expander Production

3.9.1 India Expander Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.9.2 India Expander Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Expander Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Expander Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Expander Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Expander Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Expander Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Expander Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Expander Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Expander Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Expander Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Expander Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Expander Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Expander Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Expander Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Expander Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Expander Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Expander Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Expander Business

7.1 Cryostar

7.1.1 Cryostar Expander Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Cryostar Expander Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Cryostar Expander Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Cryostar Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Atlas Copco

7.2.1 Atlas Copco Expander Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Atlas Copco Expander Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Atlas Copco Expander Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Atlas Copco Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 GE oil &gas

7.3.1 GE oil &gas Expander Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 GE oil &gas Expander Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 GE oil &gas Expander Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 GE oil &gas Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Air Products

7.4.1 Air Products Expander Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Air Products Expander Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Air Products Expander Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Air Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Opcon AB

7.5.1 Opcon AB Expander Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Opcon AB Expander Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Opcon AB Expander Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Opcon AB Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 ACD

7.6.1 ACD Expander Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 ACD Expander Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 ACD Expander Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 ACD Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 L.A. Turbine

7.7.1 L.A. Turbine Expander Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 L.A. Turbine Expander Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 L.A. Turbine Expander Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 L.A. Turbine Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Turbogaz

7.8.1 Turbogaz Expander Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Turbogaz Expander Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Turbogaz Expander Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Turbogaz Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Samsung

7.9.1 Samsung Expander Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Samsung Expander Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Samsung Expander Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Samsung Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 RMG

7.10.1 RMG Expander Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 RMG Expander Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 RMG Expander Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 RMG Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Kaishan

7.11.1 Kaishan Expander Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Kaishan Expander Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Kaishan Expander Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Kaishan Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Hangyang Group

7.12.1 Hangyang Group Expander Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Hangyang Group Expander Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Hangyang Group Expander Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Hangyang Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 SASPG

7.13.1 SASPG Expander Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 SASPG Expander Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 SASPG Expander Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 SASPG Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 HNEC

7.14.1 HNEC Expander Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 HNEC Expander Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 HNEC Expander Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 HNEC Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Suzhou Xida

7.15.1 Suzhou Xida Expander Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Suzhou Xida Expander Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Suzhou Xida Expander Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Suzhou Xida Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Beifang Asp

7.16.1 Beifang Asp Expander Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Beifang Asp Expander Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Beifang Asp Expander Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Beifang Asp Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Jianyang Ruite

7.17.1 Jianyang Ruite Expander Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Jianyang Ruite Expander Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 Jianyang Ruite Expander Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Jianyang Ruite Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 Huayu

7.18.1 Huayu Expander Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 Huayu Expander Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 Huayu Expander Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 Huayu Main Business and Markets Served

8 Expander Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Expander Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Expander

8.4 Expander Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Expander Distributors List

9.3 Expander Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Expander (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Expander (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Expander (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Expander Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Expander Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Expander Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Expander Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Expander Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Expander Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.6 India Expander Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Expander

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Expander by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Expander by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Expander by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Expander

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Expander by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Expander by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Expander by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Expander by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”