Expander Market 2020 by New Market Opportunities, Production Cost Analysis, Market Development and Market Dynamics Forces | Cryostar, Atlas Copco, GE oil &gas

The report titled Global Expander Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Expander market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Expander market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Expander market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Expander market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Expander report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Expander report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Expander market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Expander market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Expander market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Expander market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Expander market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Cryostar, Atlas Copco, GE oil &gas, Air Products, Opcon AB, ACD, L.A. Turbine, Turbogaz, Samsung, RMG, Kaishan, Hangyang Group, SASPG, HNEC, Suzhou Xida, Beifang Asp, Jianyang Ruite, Huayu
Market Segmentation by Product: Low Pressure Expander
Medium Pressure Expander
High Pressure Expander
Market Segmentation by Application: Air Separation
Liquefied Natural Gas (Lng)
Petrochemical Processing
Waste Heat or Other Power Recovery
Others
The Expander Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Expander market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Expander market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Expander market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Expander industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Expander market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Expander market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Expander market?
Table of Contents:
1 Expander Market Overview
1.1 Expander Product Overview
1.2 Expander Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Low Pressure Expander
1.2.2 Medium Pressure Expander
1.2.3 High Pressure Expander
1.3 Global Expander Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Expander Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Expander Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Expander Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Expander Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Expander Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Expander Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Expander Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Expander Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Expander Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Expander Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Expander Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Expander Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Expander Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Expander Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Expander Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Expander Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Expander Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Expander Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Expander Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Expander Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Expander Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Expander Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Expander as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Expander Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Expander Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Expander by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Expander Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Expander Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Expander Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Expander Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Expander Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Expander Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Expander Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Expander Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Expander Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Expander by Application
4.1 Expander Segment by Application
4.1.1 Air Separation
4.1.2 Liquefied Natural Gas (Lng)
4.1.3 Petrochemical Processing
4.1.4 Waste Heat or Other Power Recovery
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Expander Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Expander Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Expander Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Expander Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Expander by Application
4.5.2 Europe Expander by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Expander by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Expander by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Expander by Application
5 North America Expander Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Expander Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Expander Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Expander Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Expander Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Expander Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Expander Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Expander Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Expander Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Expander Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Expander Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Expander Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Expander Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Expander Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Expander Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Expander Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Expander Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Expander Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Expander Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Expander Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Expander Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Expander Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Expander Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Expander Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Expander Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Expander Business
10.1 Cryostar
10.1.1 Cryostar Corporation Information
10.1.2 Cryostar Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Cryostar Expander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Cryostar Expander Products Offered
10.1.5 Cryostar Recent Developments
10.2 Atlas Copco
10.2.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information
10.2.2 Atlas Copco Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Atlas Copco Expander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Cryostar Expander Products Offered
10.2.5 Atlas Copco Recent Developments
10.3 GE oil &gas
10.3.1 GE oil &gas Corporation Information
10.3.2 GE oil &gas Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 GE oil &gas Expander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 GE oil &gas Expander Products Offered
10.3.5 GE oil &gas Recent Developments
10.4 Air Products
10.4.1 Air Products Corporation Information
10.4.2 Air Products Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Air Products Expander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Air Products Expander Products Offered
10.4.5 Air Products Recent Developments
10.5 Opcon AB
10.5.1 Opcon AB Corporation Information
10.5.2 Opcon AB Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Opcon AB Expander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Opcon AB Expander Products Offered
10.5.5 Opcon AB Recent Developments
10.6 ACD
10.6.1 ACD Corporation Information
10.6.2 ACD Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 ACD Expander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 ACD Expander Products Offered
10.6.5 ACD Recent Developments
10.7 L.A. Turbine
10.7.1 L.A. Turbine Corporation Information
10.7.2 L.A. Turbine Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 L.A. Turbine Expander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 L.A. Turbine Expander Products Offered
10.7.5 L.A. Turbine Recent Developments
10.8 Turbogaz
10.8.1 Turbogaz Corporation Information
10.8.2 Turbogaz Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Turbogaz Expander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Turbogaz Expander Products Offered
10.8.5 Turbogaz Recent Developments
10.9 Samsung
10.9.1 Samsung Corporation Information
10.9.2 Samsung Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Samsung Expander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Samsung Expander Products Offered
10.9.5 Samsung Recent Developments
10.10 RMG
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Expander Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 RMG Expander Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 RMG Recent Developments
10.11 Kaishan
10.11.1 Kaishan Corporation Information
10.11.2 Kaishan Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Kaishan Expander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Kaishan Expander Products Offered
10.11.5 Kaishan Recent Developments
10.12 Hangyang Group
10.12.1 Hangyang Group Corporation Information
10.12.2 Hangyang Group Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Hangyang Group Expander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Hangyang Group Expander Products Offered
10.12.5 Hangyang Group Recent Developments
10.13 SASPG
10.13.1 SASPG Corporation Information
10.13.2 SASPG Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 SASPG Expander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 SASPG Expander Products Offered
10.13.5 SASPG Recent Developments
10.14 HNEC
10.14.1 HNEC Corporation Information
10.14.2 HNEC Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 HNEC Expander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 HNEC Expander Products Offered
10.14.5 HNEC Recent Developments
10.15 Suzhou Xida
10.15.1 Suzhou Xida Corporation Information
10.15.2 Suzhou Xida Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 Suzhou Xida Expander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Suzhou Xida Expander Products Offered
10.15.5 Suzhou Xida Recent Developments
10.16 Beifang Asp
10.16.1 Beifang Asp Corporation Information
10.16.2 Beifang Asp Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 Beifang Asp Expander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Beifang Asp Expander Products Offered
10.16.5 Beifang Asp Recent Developments
10.17 Jianyang Ruite
10.17.1 Jianyang Ruite Corporation Information
10.17.2 Jianyang Ruite Description, Business Overview
10.17.3 Jianyang Ruite Expander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Jianyang Ruite Expander Products Offered
10.17.5 Jianyang Ruite Recent Developments
10.18 Huayu
10.18.1 Huayu Corporation Information
10.18.2 Huayu Description, Business Overview
10.18.3 Huayu Expander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Huayu Expander Products Offered
10.18.5 Huayu Recent Developments
11 Expander Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Expander Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Expander Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Expander Industry Trends
11.4.2 Expander Market Drivers
11.4.3 Expander Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
