Expanded Graphite Market Size, Growth Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications, Forecast 2022–2028 | GrafTech International, Nippon Kokuen Group, Yichang Xincheng Graphite

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Expanded Graphite Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Expanded Graphite report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Expanded Graphite market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Expanded Graphite market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Expanded Graphite market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Expanded Graphite market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Expanded Graphite market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

GrafTech International, Nippon Kokuen Group, Yichang Xincheng Graphite, Nacional De Grafite, Asbury Carbons, Triton Minerals, SGL Group, NeoGraf Solutions, ACS Material, LKAB Minerals, Graphex Mining, Qingdao Braide Graphite, HP Materials

Market Segmentation by Product:

Packing Form

Gasket Form

Weave Form

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Foundry

Energy Storage

Construction

Others



The Expanded Graphite Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Expanded Graphite market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Expanded Graphite market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Expanded Graphite Product Introduction

1.2 Global Expanded Graphite Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Expanded Graphite Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Expanded Graphite Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Expanded Graphite Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Expanded Graphite Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Expanded Graphite Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Expanded Graphite Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Expanded Graphite in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Expanded Graphite Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Expanded Graphite Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Expanded Graphite Industry Trends

1.5.2 Expanded Graphite Market Drivers

1.5.3 Expanded Graphite Market Challenges

1.5.4 Expanded Graphite Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Expanded Graphite Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Packing Form

2.1.2 Gasket Form

2.1.3 Weave Form

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Expanded Graphite Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Expanded Graphite Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Expanded Graphite Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Expanded Graphite Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Expanded Graphite Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Expanded Graphite Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Expanded Graphite Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Expanded Graphite Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Expanded Graphite Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Chemicals & Petrochemicals

3.1.2 Foundry

3.1.3 Energy Storage

3.1.4 Construction

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Expanded Graphite Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Expanded Graphite Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Expanded Graphite Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Expanded Graphite Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Expanded Graphite Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Expanded Graphite Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Expanded Graphite Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Expanded Graphite Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Expanded Graphite Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Expanded Graphite Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Expanded Graphite Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Expanded Graphite Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Expanded Graphite Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Expanded Graphite Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Expanded Graphite Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Expanded Graphite Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Expanded Graphite in 2021

4.2.3 Global Expanded Graphite Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Expanded Graphite Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Expanded Graphite Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Expanded Graphite Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Expanded Graphite Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Expanded Graphite Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Expanded Graphite Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Expanded Graphite Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Expanded Graphite Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Expanded Graphite Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Expanded Graphite Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Expanded Graphite Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Expanded Graphite Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Expanded Graphite Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Expanded Graphite Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Expanded Graphite Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Expanded Graphite Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Expanded Graphite Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Expanded Graphite Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Expanded Graphite Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Expanded Graphite Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Expanded Graphite Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Expanded Graphite Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Expanded Graphite Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Expanded Graphite Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Expanded Graphite Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Expanded Graphite Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 GrafTech International

7.1.1 GrafTech International Corporation Information

7.1.2 GrafTech International Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 GrafTech International Expanded Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 GrafTech International Expanded Graphite Products Offered

7.1.5 GrafTech International Recent Development

7.2 Nippon Kokuen Group

7.2.1 Nippon Kokuen Group Corporation Information

7.2.2 Nippon Kokuen Group Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Nippon Kokuen Group Expanded Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Nippon Kokuen Group Expanded Graphite Products Offered

7.2.5 Nippon Kokuen Group Recent Development

7.3 Yichang Xincheng Graphite

7.3.1 Yichang Xincheng Graphite Corporation Information

7.3.2 Yichang Xincheng Graphite Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Yichang Xincheng Graphite Expanded Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Yichang Xincheng Graphite Expanded Graphite Products Offered

7.3.5 Yichang Xincheng Graphite Recent Development

7.4 Nacional De Grafite

7.4.1 Nacional De Grafite Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nacional De Grafite Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Nacional De Grafite Expanded Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Nacional De Grafite Expanded Graphite Products Offered

7.4.5 Nacional De Grafite Recent Development

7.5 Asbury Carbons

7.5.1 Asbury Carbons Corporation Information

7.5.2 Asbury Carbons Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Asbury Carbons Expanded Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Asbury Carbons Expanded Graphite Products Offered

7.5.5 Asbury Carbons Recent Development

7.6 Triton Minerals

7.6.1 Triton Minerals Corporation Information

7.6.2 Triton Minerals Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Triton Minerals Expanded Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Triton Minerals Expanded Graphite Products Offered

7.6.5 Triton Minerals Recent Development

7.7 SGL Group

7.7.1 SGL Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 SGL Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 SGL Group Expanded Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 SGL Group Expanded Graphite Products Offered

7.7.5 SGL Group Recent Development

7.8 NeoGraf Solutions

7.8.1 NeoGraf Solutions Corporation Information

7.8.2 NeoGraf Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 NeoGraf Solutions Expanded Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 NeoGraf Solutions Expanded Graphite Products Offered

7.8.5 NeoGraf Solutions Recent Development

7.9 ACS Material

7.9.1 ACS Material Corporation Information

7.9.2 ACS Material Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 ACS Material Expanded Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 ACS Material Expanded Graphite Products Offered

7.9.5 ACS Material Recent Development

7.10 LKAB Minerals

7.10.1 LKAB Minerals Corporation Information

7.10.2 LKAB Minerals Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 LKAB Minerals Expanded Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 LKAB Minerals Expanded Graphite Products Offered

7.10.5 LKAB Minerals Recent Development

7.11 Graphex Mining

7.11.1 Graphex Mining Corporation Information

7.11.2 Graphex Mining Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Graphex Mining Expanded Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Graphex Mining Expanded Graphite Products Offered

7.11.5 Graphex Mining Recent Development

7.12 Qingdao Braide Graphite

7.12.1 Qingdao Braide Graphite Corporation Information

7.12.2 Qingdao Braide Graphite Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Qingdao Braide Graphite Expanded Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Qingdao Braide Graphite Products Offered

7.12.5 Qingdao Braide Graphite Recent Development

7.13 HP Materials

7.13.1 HP Materials Corporation Information

7.13.2 HP Materials Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 HP Materials Expanded Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 HP Materials Products Offered

7.13.5 HP Materials Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Expanded Graphite Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Expanded Graphite Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Expanded Graphite Distributors

8.3 Expanded Graphite Production Mode & Process

8.4 Expanded Graphite Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Expanded Graphite Sales Channels

8.4.2 Expanded Graphite Distributors

8.5 Expanded Graphite Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

