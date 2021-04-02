Exercise Bands Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | Nike, Adidas, Bodylastics

“

The report titled Global Exercise Bands Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Exercise Bands market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Exercise Bands market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Exercise Bands market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Exercise Bands market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Exercise Bands report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Exercise Bands report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Exercise Bands market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Exercise Bands market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Exercise Bands market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Exercise Bands market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Exercise Bands market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Nike, Adidas, Bodylastics, GooFit, Serious Steel, Perform Better, FitSimply, Gorilla Bow, WODFitters, Draper’s Strength, BodyBoss

Market Segmentation by Product: 30 lbs

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Online

Retail

Others



The Exercise Bands Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Exercise Bands market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Exercise Bands market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Exercise Bands market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Exercise Bands industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Exercise Bands market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Exercise Bands market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Exercise Bands market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Exercise Bands Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Exercise Bands Market Size Growth Rateby Type

1.3.2 30 lbs

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Marketing Strategy

1.4.1 Global Exercise Bands Market Share by Marketing Strategy (2020-2026)

1.4.2 Online

1.4.3 Retail

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Exercise Bands Market Size (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Exercise Bands Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Exercise Bands Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Exercise Bands Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Exercise Bands Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Exercise Bands Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Exercise Bands Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Exercise Bands Industry Trends

2.4.1 Exercise Bands Market Trends

2.4.2 Exercise Bands Market Drivers

2.4.3 Exercise Bands Market Challenges

2.4.4 Exercise Bands Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Exercise Bands Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Exercise Bands Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Exercise Bands Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Exercise Bands Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Exercise Bands Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Exercise Bands by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Exercise Bands Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Exercise Bands Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Exercise Bands Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Exercise Bands as of 2019)

3.4 Global Exercise Bands Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Exercise Bands Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Exercise Bands Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Exercise Bands Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Exercise Bands Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Exercise Bands Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Exercise Bands Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Exercise Bands Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Exercise Bands Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Exercise Bands Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Exercise Bands Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Exercise Bands Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Exercise Bands Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Exercise Bands Market Size by Marketing Strategy

5.1 Global Exercise Bands Historic Market Review by Marketing Strategy (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Exercise Bands Sales Market Share by Marketing Strategy (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Exercise Bands Revenue Market Share by Marketing Strategy (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Exercise Bands Price by Marketing Strategy (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Exercise Bands Market Estimates and Forecasts by Marketing Strategy (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Exercise Bands Sales Forecast by Marketing Strategy (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Exercise Bands Revenue Forecast by Marketing Strategy (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Exercise Bands Price Forecast by Marketing Strategy (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Exercise Bands Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Exercise Bands Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Exercise Bands Breakdown Data by Marketing Strategy

6.4 North America Exercise Bands Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Exercise Bands Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Exercise Bands Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Exercise Bands Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Exercise Bands Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Exercise Bands Breakdown Data by Marketing Strategy

7.4 Europe Exercise Bands Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Exercise Bands Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Exercise Bands Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Exercise Bands Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Exercise Bands Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Exercise Bands Breakdown Data by Marketing Strategy

8.4 Asia Pacific Exercise Bands Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Exercise Bands Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Exercise Bands Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Exercise Bands Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Exercise Bands Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Exercise Bands Breakdown Data by Marketing Strategy

9.4 Latin America Exercise Bands Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Exercise Bands Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Exercise Bands Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Exercise Bands Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Exercise Bands Breakdown Data by Marketing Strategy

10.3 Middle East and Africa Exercise Bands Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Exercise Bands Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Exercise Bands Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nike

11.1.1 Nike Corporation Information

11.1.2 Nike Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Nike Exercise Bands Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Nike Exercise Bands Products and Services

11.1.5 Nike SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Nike Recent Developments

11.2 Adidas

11.2.1 Adidas Corporation Information

11.2.2 Adidas Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Adidas Exercise Bands Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Adidas Exercise Bands Products and Services

11.2.5 Adidas SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Adidas Recent Developments

11.3 Bodylastics

11.3.1 Bodylastics Corporation Information

11.3.2 Bodylastics Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Bodylastics Exercise Bands Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Bodylastics Exercise Bands Products and Services

11.3.5 Bodylastics SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Bodylastics Recent Developments

11.4 GooFit

11.4.1 GooFit Corporation Information

11.4.2 GooFit Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 GooFit Exercise Bands Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 GooFit Exercise Bands Products and Services

11.4.5 GooFit SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 GooFit Recent Developments

11.5 Serious Steel

11.5.1 Serious Steel Corporation Information

11.5.2 Serious Steel Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Serious Steel Exercise Bands Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Serious Steel Exercise Bands Products and Services

11.5.5 Serious Steel SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Serious Steel Recent Developments

11.6 Perform Better

11.6.1 Perform Better Corporation Information

11.6.2 Perform Better Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Perform Better Exercise Bands Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Perform Better Exercise Bands Products and Services

11.6.5 Perform Better SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Perform Better Recent Developments

11.7 FitSimply

11.7.1 FitSimply Corporation Information

11.7.2 FitSimply Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 FitSimply Exercise Bands Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 FitSimply Exercise Bands Products and Services

11.7.5 FitSimply SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 FitSimply Recent Developments

11.8 Gorilla Bow

11.8.1 Gorilla Bow Corporation Information

11.8.2 Gorilla Bow Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Gorilla Bow Exercise Bands Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Gorilla Bow Exercise Bands Products and Services

11.8.5 Gorilla Bow SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Gorilla Bow Recent Developments

11.9 WODFitters

11.9.1 WODFitters Corporation Information

11.9.2 WODFitters Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 WODFitters Exercise Bands Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 WODFitters Exercise Bands Products and Services

11.9.5 WODFitters SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 WODFitters Recent Developments

11.10 Draper’s Strength

11.10.1 Draper’s Strength Corporation Information

11.10.2 Draper’s Strength Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Draper’s Strength Exercise Bands Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Draper’s Strength Exercise Bands Products and Services

11.10.5 Draper’s Strength SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Draper’s Strength Recent Developments

11.11 BodyBoss

11.11.1 BodyBoss Corporation Information

11.11.2 BodyBoss Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.11.3 BodyBoss Exercise Bands Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 BodyBoss Exercise Bands Products and Services

11.11.5 BodyBoss SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 BodyBoss Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Exercise Bands Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Exercise Bands Sales Channels

12.2.2 Exercise Bands Distributors

12.3 Exercise Bands Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions

13.1 Global Exercise Bands Market Size Forecast by Region

13.1.1 Global Exercise Bands Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Exercise Bands Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”