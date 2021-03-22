Exercise and Health Monitors Market Analysis By Manufacturers, Production Capacity, Market Share, Price, Mergers & Forecast 2021-2027 | Apple, Huawei, Google

The report presents authentic and accurate research studyon the global Exercise and Health Monitors market on the basis of qualitative andquantitative assessment done by the leading industry experts. The report throws light on the present market scenario and how is it anticipated to change in the coming future. Growth determinants, micro and macroeconomic indicators, opportunities, developments, and key market trends are scrutinized in this report that arelikely to have a major influence on the global Exercise and Health Monitors market growth.

Besides that, the report offers in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and the behavior of the market players. This way, market participants can get familiar with the current and future competitive scenario of the global Exercise and Health Monitors market and take up strategic initiatives to gain a competitive advantage.The market analysts have done extensive study with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.As a whole, this report can prove to be a handy instrument for the market players to obtain deep insights into the global Exercise and Health Monitors market and understandthe key prospects and opportunities to raise their profit margins.

Insight into Competitive Landscape

Market players need to have a complete picture of the competitive landscape of the global Exercise and Health Monitors market as it forms an essential tool for them to plan their future strategies accordingly. The report puts forth the key sustainability strategies taken up by the companies and the impact they are likely to have on the global Exercise and Health Monitorsmarket competition.The report helpsthe competitors to capitalise on opportunities in the global Exercise and Health Monitorsmarket and cope up with the existing competition. This will eventually help them to make sound business decisions and generate maximum revenue.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

, Apple, Huawei, Google, Microsoft, Sony, Garmin, Samsung, IBM, Oracle, Facebook, Inc, Xiaomi, BBK, Lenovo, Philips, Polar, Bryton, Wahoo, ALATECH, SUUNTO, FITBOX, Decathlon, EZON, Beijing Calorie Technology, YUNMAI, PICOOC, Life Sense, Shenzhen Yolanda Technology

Market Segments and Segmental Analysis

Segmental analysis is one of the key sections of this report. The authors of the report have segregated the global Exercise and Health Monitors market into product type, application, end user, and region. All the segments are studied on the basis of their CAGR, market share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the regional markets having high growth potential. This clear and thorough assessment of the segments would help the players to focus on revenue generating areas of the global Exercise and Health Monitors market.

Market Segment by Product Type

Base Bluetooth, Base WIFI, Other

Market Segment by Application

, General Use, For Senior, For Child, For Medical, Other

Why to buy this report?

The report provides a futuristic perspective on various micro and macroeconomic factors having an impact on the global Exercise and Health Monitors market growth

Recent market developments in various geographical regions are mapped by the report

The research report helps in understanding the key product, application, and end user segments of the global Exercise and Health Monitors market and their growth potential

The authors of the report have offered detailed analysis of changing competitive dynamics to help the competitors stay ahead of the curve

Readers are offered with the information on the leadingparticipantsof the global Exercise and Health Monitors market and key growth strategies adopted by them

The report also sheds light on the globalExercise and Health Monitors market opportunities and future trends

Recommendations and suggestions are provided by the industry experts to the companies to help in consolidating their position in the global Exercise and Health Monitors market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Exercise and Health Monitors Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Base Bluetooth

1.2.3 Base WIFI

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 General Use

1.3.3 For Senior

1.3.4 For Child

1.3.5 For Medical

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Exercise and Health Monitors Industry Trends

2.4.2 Exercise and Health Monitors Market Drivers

2.4.3 Exercise and Health Monitors Market Challenges

2.4.4 Exercise and Health Monitors Market Restraints 3 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Sales

3.1 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Exercise and Health Monitors Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Exercise and Health Monitors Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Exercise and Health Monitors Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Exercise and Health Monitors Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Exercise and Health Monitors Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Exercise and Health Monitors Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Exercise and Health Monitors Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Exercise and Health Monitors Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Exercise and Health Monitors Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Exercise and Health Monitors Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Exercise and Health Monitors Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Exercise and Health Monitors Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Exercise and Health Monitors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Exercise and Health Monitors Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Exercise and Health Monitors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Exercise and Health Monitors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Exercise and Health Monitors Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Exercise and Health Monitors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Exercise and Health Monitors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Exercise and Health Monitors Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Exercise and Health Monitors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Exercise and Health Monitors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Exercise and Health Monitors Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Exercise and Health Monitors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Exercise and Health Monitors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Exercise and Health Monitors Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Exercise and Health Monitors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Exercise and Health Monitors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Exercise and Health Monitors Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Exercise and Health Monitors Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Exercise and Health Monitors Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Exercise and Health Monitors Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Exercise and Health Monitors Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Exercise and Health Monitors Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Exercise and Health Monitors Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Exercise and Health Monitors Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Exercise and Health Monitors Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Exercise and Health Monitors Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Exercise and Health Monitors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Exercise and Health Monitors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Exercise and Health Monitors Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Exercise and Health Monitors Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Exercise and Health Monitors Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Exercise and Health Monitors Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Exercise and Health Monitors Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Exercise and Health Monitors Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Exercise and Health Monitors Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Exercise and Health Monitors Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Exercise and Health Monitors Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Exercise and Health Monitors Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Exercise and Health Monitors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Exercise and Health Monitors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Exercise and Health Monitors Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Exercise and Health Monitors Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Exercise and Health Monitors Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Exercise and Health Monitors Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Exercise and Health Monitors Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Exercise and Health Monitors Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Exercise and Health Monitors Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Exercise and Health Monitors Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Exercise and Health Monitors Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Exercise and Health Monitors Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Exercise and Health Monitors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Exercise and Health Monitors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Exercise and Health Monitors Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Exercise and Health Monitors Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Exercise and Health Monitors Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Exercise and Health Monitors Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Exercise and Health Monitors Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Exercise and Health Monitors Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Exercise and Health Monitors Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Exercise and Health Monitors Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Exercise and Health Monitors Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Apple

12.1.1 Apple Corporation Information

12.1.2 Apple Overview

12.1.3 Apple Exercise and Health Monitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Apple Exercise and Health Monitors Products and Services

12.1.5 Apple Exercise and Health Monitors SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Apple Recent Developments

12.2 Huawei

12.2.1 Huawei Corporation Information

12.2.2 Huawei Overview

12.2.3 Huawei Exercise and Health Monitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Huawei Exercise and Health Monitors Products and Services

12.2.5 Huawei Exercise and Health Monitors SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Huawei Recent Developments

12.3 Google

12.3.1 Google Corporation Information

12.3.2 Google Overview

12.3.3 Google Exercise and Health Monitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Google Exercise and Health Monitors Products and Services

12.3.5 Google Exercise and Health Monitors SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Google Recent Developments

12.4 Microsoft

12.4.1 Microsoft Corporation Information

12.4.2 Microsoft Overview

12.4.3 Microsoft Exercise and Health Monitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Microsoft Exercise and Health Monitors Products and Services

12.4.5 Microsoft Exercise and Health Monitors SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Microsoft Recent Developments

12.5 Sony

12.5.1 Sony Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sony Overview

12.5.3 Sony Exercise and Health Monitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Sony Exercise and Health Monitors Products and Services

12.5.5 Sony Exercise and Health Monitors SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Sony Recent Developments

12.6 Garmin

12.6.1 Garmin Corporation Information

12.6.2 Garmin Overview

12.6.3 Garmin Exercise and Health Monitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Garmin Exercise and Health Monitors Products and Services

12.6.5 Garmin Exercise and Health Monitors SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Garmin Recent Developments

12.7 Samsung

12.7.1 Samsung Corporation Information

12.7.2 Samsung Overview

12.7.3 Samsung Exercise and Health Monitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Samsung Exercise and Health Monitors Products and Services

12.7.5 Samsung Exercise and Health Monitors SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Samsung Recent Developments

12.8 IBM

12.8.1 IBM Corporation Information

12.8.2 IBM Overview

12.8.3 IBM Exercise and Health Monitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 IBM Exercise and Health Monitors Products and Services

12.8.5 IBM Exercise and Health Monitors SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 IBM Recent Developments

12.9 Oracle

12.9.1 Oracle Corporation Information

12.9.2 Oracle Overview

12.9.3 Oracle Exercise and Health Monitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Oracle Exercise and Health Monitors Products and Services

12.9.5 Oracle Exercise and Health Monitors SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Oracle Recent Developments

12.10 Facebook, Inc

12.10.1 Facebook, Inc Corporation Information

12.10.2 Facebook, Inc Overview

12.10.3 Facebook, Inc Exercise and Health Monitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Facebook, Inc Exercise and Health Monitors Products and Services

12.10.5 Facebook, Inc Exercise and Health Monitors SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Facebook, Inc Recent Developments

12.11 Xiaomi

12.11.1 Xiaomi Corporation Information

12.11.2 Xiaomi Overview

12.11.3 Xiaomi Exercise and Health Monitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Xiaomi Exercise and Health Monitors Products and Services

12.11.5 Xiaomi Recent Developments

12.12 BBK

12.12.1 BBK Corporation Information

12.12.2 BBK Overview

12.12.3 BBK Exercise and Health Monitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 BBK Exercise and Health Monitors Products and Services

12.12.5 BBK Recent Developments

12.13 Lenovo

12.13.1 Lenovo Corporation Information

12.13.2 Lenovo Overview

12.13.3 Lenovo Exercise and Health Monitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Lenovo Exercise and Health Monitors Products and Services

12.13.5 Lenovo Recent Developments

12.14 Philips

12.14.1 Philips Corporation Information

12.14.2 Philips Overview

12.14.3 Philips Exercise and Health Monitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Philips Exercise and Health Monitors Products and Services

12.14.5 Philips Recent Developments

12.15 Polar

12.15.1 Polar Corporation Information

12.15.2 Polar Overview

12.15.3 Polar Exercise and Health Monitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Polar Exercise and Health Monitors Products and Services

12.15.5 Polar Recent Developments

12.16 Bryton

12.16.1 Bryton Corporation Information

12.16.2 Bryton Overview

12.16.3 Bryton Exercise and Health Monitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Bryton Exercise and Health Monitors Products and Services

12.16.5 Bryton Recent Developments

12.17 Wahoo

12.17.1 Wahoo Corporation Information

12.17.2 Wahoo Overview

12.17.3 Wahoo Exercise and Health Monitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Wahoo Exercise and Health Monitors Products and Services

12.17.5 Wahoo Recent Developments

12.18 ALATECH

12.18.1 ALATECH Corporation Information

12.18.2 ALATECH Overview

12.18.3 ALATECH Exercise and Health Monitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 ALATECH Exercise and Health Monitors Products and Services

12.18.5 ALATECH Recent Developments

12.19 SUUNTO

12.19.1 SUUNTO Corporation Information

12.19.2 SUUNTO Overview

12.19.3 SUUNTO Exercise and Health Monitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 SUUNTO Exercise and Health Monitors Products and Services

12.19.5 SUUNTO Recent Developments

12.20 FITBOX

12.20.1 FITBOX Corporation Information

12.20.2 FITBOX Overview

12.20.3 FITBOX Exercise and Health Monitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 FITBOX Exercise and Health Monitors Products and Services

12.20.5 FITBOX Recent Developments

12.21 Decathlon

12.21.1 Decathlon Corporation Information

12.21.2 Decathlon Overview

12.21.3 Decathlon Exercise and Health Monitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Decathlon Exercise and Health Monitors Products and Services

12.21.5 Decathlon Recent Developments

12.22 EZON

12.22.1 EZON Corporation Information

12.22.2 EZON Overview

12.22.3 EZON Exercise and Health Monitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 EZON Exercise and Health Monitors Products and Services

12.22.5 EZON Recent Developments

12.23 Beijing Calorie Technology

12.23.1 Beijing Calorie Technology Corporation Information

12.23.2 Beijing Calorie Technology Overview

12.23.3 Beijing Calorie Technology Exercise and Health Monitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Beijing Calorie Technology Exercise and Health Monitors Products and Services

12.23.5 Beijing Calorie Technology Recent Developments

12.24 YUNMAI

12.24.1 YUNMAI Corporation Information

12.24.2 YUNMAI Overview

12.24.3 YUNMAI Exercise and Health Monitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 YUNMAI Exercise and Health Monitors Products and Services

12.24.5 YUNMAI Recent Developments

12.25 PICOOC

12.25.1 PICOOC Corporation Information

12.25.2 PICOOC Overview

12.25.3 PICOOC Exercise and Health Monitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 PICOOC Exercise and Health Monitors Products and Services

12.25.5 PICOOC Recent Developments

12.26 Life Sense

12.26.1 Life Sense Corporation Information

12.26.2 Life Sense Overview

12.26.3 Life Sense Exercise and Health Monitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Life Sense Exercise and Health Monitors Products and Services

12.26.5 Life Sense Recent Developments

12.27 Shenzhen Yolanda Technology

12.27.1 Shenzhen Yolanda Technology Corporation Information

12.27.2 Shenzhen Yolanda Technology Overview

12.27.3 Shenzhen Yolanda Technology Exercise and Health Monitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Shenzhen Yolanda Technology Exercise and Health Monitors Products and Services

12.27.5 Shenzhen Yolanda Technology Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Exercise and Health Monitors Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Exercise and Health Monitors Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Exercise and Health Monitors Production Mode & Process

13.4 Exercise and Health Monitors Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Exercise and Health Monitors Sales Channels

13.4.2 Exercise and Health Monitors Distributors

13.5 Exercise and Health Monitors Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

