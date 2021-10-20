Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market Size Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2019 to 2027 | Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., Alcon Inc. (Novartis AG)

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., Alcon Inc. (Novartis AG), Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, LENSAR, LLC, NIDEK CO., LTD, IVIS Technologies, ZEISS International, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, CHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG

Market Segmentation by Product:

Excimer Laser

Femtosecond Ophthalmic Laser



Market Segmentation by Application:

Refractive Surgery

Cataract Surgery

Capsulotomy

Trabeculoplasty

Diagnostics



The Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers

1.2 Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Excimer Laser

1.2.3 Femtosecond Ophthalmic Laser

1.3 Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Refractive Surgery

1.3.3 Cataract Surgery

1.3.4 Capsulotomy

1.3.5 Trabeculoplasty

1.3.6 Diagnostics

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Production

3.4.1 North America Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Production

3.5.1 Europe Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Production

3.6.1 China Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Production

3.7.1 Japan Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Abbott Medical Optics, Inc.

7.1.1 Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Corporation Information

7.1.2 Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Alcon Inc. (Novartis AG)

7.2.1 Alcon Inc. (Novartis AG) Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Corporation Information

7.2.2 Alcon Inc. (Novartis AG) Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Alcon Inc. (Novartis AG) Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Alcon Inc. (Novartis AG) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Alcon Inc. (Novartis AG) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

7.3.1 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Corporation Information

7.3.2 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 LENSAR, LLC

7.4.1 LENSAR, LLC Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Corporation Information

7.4.2 LENSAR, LLC Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Product Portfolio

7.4.3 LENSAR, LLC Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 LENSAR, LLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 LENSAR, LLC Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 NIDEK CO., LTD

7.5.1 NIDEK CO., LTD Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Corporation Information

7.5.2 NIDEK CO., LTD Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Product Portfolio

7.5.3 NIDEK CO., LTD Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 NIDEK CO., LTD Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 NIDEK CO., LTD Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 IVIS Technologies

7.6.1 IVIS Technologies Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Corporation Information

7.6.2 IVIS Technologies Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Product Portfolio

7.6.3 IVIS Technologies Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 IVIS Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 IVIS Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 ZEISS International

7.7.1 ZEISS International Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Corporation Information

7.7.2 ZEISS International Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Product Portfolio

7.7.3 ZEISS International Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 ZEISS International Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 ZEISS International Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

7.8.1 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Corporation Information

7.8.2 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 CHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG

7.9.1 CHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Corporation Information

7.9.2 CHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Product Portfolio

7.9.3 CHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 CHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 CHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG Recent Developments/Updates

8 Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers

8.4 Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Distributors List

9.3 Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Industry Trends

10.2 Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Growth Drivers

10.3 Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market Challenges

10.4 Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”