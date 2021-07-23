Excavator Market Outlook, Growth Opportunity, Trends Analysis, Region and Forecast up to 2027| Caterpillar, Kubota, SANY

”

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Excavator market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Excavator market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Excavator market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Excavator market.

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Excavator market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Excavator market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Excavator Market Research Report: Caterpillar, Kubota, SANY, Komatsu, XCMG, Hitachi, Doosan, SDLG, Volvo, Liugong Machinery, Kobelco, John Deere, Hyundai, Zoomlion, Takeuchi, JCB, Yanmar, Sunward, Sumitomo, CASE

Global Excavator Market by Type: Mini Excavator (below 6t), Small Excavator (6-15t), Medium-Sized Excavator (15-30t), Large-Sized Excavator (Above 30t)

Global Excavator Market by Application: Building/Real Estate, Public Utilities, Mining and Oil Well, Others

The global Excavator market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Excavator report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Excavator research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

(1) How will the global Excavator market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Excavator market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Excavator market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Excavator market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Excavator market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 Excavator Market Overview

1.1 Excavator Product Overview

1.2 Excavator Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Mini Excavator (below 6t)

1.2.2 Small Excavator (6-15t)

1.2.3 Medium-Sized Excavator (15-30t)

1.2.4 Large-Sized Excavator (Above 30t)

1.3 Global Excavator Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Excavator Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Excavator Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Excavator Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Excavator Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Excavator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Excavator Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Excavator Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Excavator Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Excavator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Excavator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Excavator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Excavator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Excavator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Excavator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Excavator Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Excavator Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Excavator Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Excavator Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Excavator Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Excavator Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Excavator Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Excavator Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Excavator as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Excavator Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Excavator Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Excavator Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Excavator Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Excavator Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Excavator Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Excavator Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Excavator Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Excavator Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Excavator Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Excavator Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Excavator Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Excavator by Application

4.1 Excavator Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Building/Real Estate

4.1.2 Public Utilities

4.1.3 Mining and Oil Well

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Excavator Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Excavator Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Excavator Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Excavator Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Excavator Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Excavator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Excavator Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Excavator Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Excavator Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Excavator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Excavator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Excavator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Excavator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Excavator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Excavator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Excavator by Country

5.1 North America Excavator Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Excavator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Excavator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Excavator Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Excavator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Excavator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Excavator by Country

6.1 Europe Excavator Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Excavator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Excavator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Excavator Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Excavator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Excavator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Excavator by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Excavator Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Excavator Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Excavator Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Excavator Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Excavator Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Excavator Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Excavator by Country

8.1 Latin America Excavator Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Excavator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Excavator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Excavator Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Excavator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Excavator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Excavator by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Excavator Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Excavator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Excavator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Excavator Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Excavator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Excavator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Excavator Business

10.1 Caterpillar

10.1.1 Caterpillar Corporation Information

10.1.2 Caterpillar Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Caterpillar Excavator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Caterpillar Excavator Products Offered

10.1.5 Caterpillar Recent Development

10.2 Kubota

10.2.1 Kubota Corporation Information

10.2.2 Kubota Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Kubota Excavator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Kubota Excavator Products Offered

10.2.5 Kubota Recent Development

10.3 SANY

10.3.1 SANY Corporation Information

10.3.2 SANY Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 SANY Excavator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 SANY Excavator Products Offered

10.3.5 SANY Recent Development

10.4 Komatsu

10.4.1 Komatsu Corporation Information

10.4.2 Komatsu Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Komatsu Excavator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Komatsu Excavator Products Offered

10.4.5 Komatsu Recent Development

10.5 XCMG

10.5.1 XCMG Corporation Information

10.5.2 XCMG Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 XCMG Excavator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 XCMG Excavator Products Offered

10.5.5 XCMG Recent Development

10.6 Hitachi

10.6.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hitachi Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Hitachi Excavator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Hitachi Excavator Products Offered

10.6.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.7 Doosan

10.7.1 Doosan Corporation Information

10.7.2 Doosan Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Doosan Excavator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Doosan Excavator Products Offered

10.7.5 Doosan Recent Development

10.8 SDLG

10.8.1 SDLG Corporation Information

10.8.2 SDLG Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 SDLG Excavator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 SDLG Excavator Products Offered

10.8.5 SDLG Recent Development

10.9 Volvo

10.9.1 Volvo Corporation Information

10.9.2 Volvo Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Volvo Excavator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Volvo Excavator Products Offered

10.9.5 Volvo Recent Development

10.10 Liugong Machinery

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Excavator Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Liugong Machinery Excavator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Liugong Machinery Recent Development

10.11 Kobelco

10.11.1 Kobelco Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kobelco Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Kobelco Excavator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Kobelco Excavator Products Offered

10.11.5 Kobelco Recent Development

10.12 John Deere

10.12.1 John Deere Corporation Information

10.12.2 John Deere Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 John Deere Excavator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 John Deere Excavator Products Offered

10.12.5 John Deere Recent Development

10.13 Hyundai

10.13.1 Hyundai Corporation Information

10.13.2 Hyundai Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Hyundai Excavator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Hyundai Excavator Products Offered

10.13.5 Hyundai Recent Development

10.14 Zoomlion

10.14.1 Zoomlion Corporation Information

10.14.2 Zoomlion Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Zoomlion Excavator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Zoomlion Excavator Products Offered

10.14.5 Zoomlion Recent Development

10.15 Takeuchi

10.15.1 Takeuchi Corporation Information

10.15.2 Takeuchi Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Takeuchi Excavator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Takeuchi Excavator Products Offered

10.15.5 Takeuchi Recent Development

10.16 JCB

10.16.1 JCB Corporation Information

10.16.2 JCB Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 JCB Excavator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 JCB Excavator Products Offered

10.16.5 JCB Recent Development

10.17 Yanmar

10.17.1 Yanmar Corporation Information

10.17.2 Yanmar Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Yanmar Excavator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Yanmar Excavator Products Offered

10.17.5 Yanmar Recent Development

10.18 Sunward

10.18.1 Sunward Corporation Information

10.18.2 Sunward Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Sunward Excavator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Sunward Excavator Products Offered

10.18.5 Sunward Recent Development

10.19 Sumitomo

10.19.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

10.19.2 Sumitomo Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Sumitomo Excavator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Sumitomo Excavator Products Offered

10.19.5 Sumitomo Recent Development

10.20 CASE

10.20.1 CASE Corporation Information

10.20.2 CASE Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 CASE Excavator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 CASE Excavator Products Offered

10.20.5 CASE Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Excavator Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Excavator Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Excavator Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Excavator Distributors

12.3 Excavator Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

