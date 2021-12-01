Examination Nitrile Gloves Market Upcoming Trends, Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2027 | Hartalega, Top Glove, Kossan

“

The report titled Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Examination Nitrile Gloves market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Examination Nitrile Gloves market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Examination Nitrile Gloves market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Examination Nitrile Gloves market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Examination Nitrile Gloves report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2865836/global-examination-nitrile-gloves-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Examination Nitrile Gloves report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Examination Nitrile Gloves market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Examination Nitrile Gloves market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Examination Nitrile Gloves market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Examination Nitrile Gloves market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Examination Nitrile Gloves market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hartalega, Top Glove, Kossan, Ansell, Sri Trang Gloves, Riverstone, Semperit, Supermax, YTY GROUP, Medline, ARISTA, Cardinal Health, Medicom, Careplus, UG Healthcare, Infi-Touch, Adenna Inc, INTCO, Zhonghong Pulin, Shijiazhuang Hongray Group, Bluesail, Titans Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

Powderless

Powdered

Friction Pad Fingers



Market Segmentation by Application:

Healthcare

Retail Stores

Industrial

Food Service

Government

Education

Others



The Examination Nitrile Gloves Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Examination Nitrile Gloves market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Examination Nitrile Gloves market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Examination Nitrile Gloves market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Examination Nitrile Gloves industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Examination Nitrile Gloves market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Examination Nitrile Gloves market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Examination Nitrile Gloves market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2865836/global-examination-nitrile-gloves-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Powderless

1.2.3 Powdered

1.2.4 Friction Pad Fingers

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 Retail Stores

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Food Service

1.3.6 Government

1.3.7 Education

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Examination Nitrile Gloves Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Examination Nitrile Gloves Industry Trends

2.5.1 Examination Nitrile Gloves Market Trends

2.5.2 Examination Nitrile Gloves Market Drivers

2.5.3 Examination Nitrile Gloves Market Challenges

2.5.4 Examination Nitrile Gloves Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Examination Nitrile Gloves Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Examination Nitrile Gloves by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Examination Nitrile Gloves Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Examination Nitrile Gloves as of 2020)

3.4 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Examination Nitrile Gloves Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Examination Nitrile Gloves Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Examination Nitrile Gloves Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Examination Nitrile Gloves Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Examination Nitrile Gloves Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Examination Nitrile Gloves Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Examination Nitrile Gloves Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Examination Nitrile Gloves Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Examination Nitrile Gloves Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Examination Nitrile Gloves Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Examination Nitrile Gloves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Examination Nitrile Gloves Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Examination Nitrile Gloves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Examination Nitrile Gloves Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Examination Nitrile Gloves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Examination Nitrile Gloves Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Examination Nitrile Gloves Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Examination Nitrile Gloves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Examination Nitrile Gloves Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Examination Nitrile Gloves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Examination Nitrile Gloves Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Examination Nitrile Gloves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Examination Nitrile Gloves Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Examination Nitrile Gloves Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Examination Nitrile Gloves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Examination Nitrile Gloves Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Examination Nitrile Gloves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Examination Nitrile Gloves Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Examination Nitrile Gloves Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 China Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Examination Nitrile Gloves Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Examination Nitrile Gloves Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Examination Nitrile Gloves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Examination Nitrile Gloves Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Examination Nitrile Gloves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Examination Nitrile Gloves Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Examination Nitrile Gloves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Examination Nitrile Gloves Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Examination Nitrile Gloves Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Examination Nitrile Gloves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Examination Nitrile Gloves Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Examination Nitrile Gloves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Examination Nitrile Gloves Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Examination Nitrile Gloves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Hartalega

11.1.1 Hartalega Corporation Information

11.1.2 Hartalega Overview

11.1.3 Hartalega Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Hartalega Examination Nitrile Gloves Products and Services

11.1.5 Hartalega Examination Nitrile Gloves SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Hartalega Recent Developments

11.2 Top Glove

11.2.1 Top Glove Corporation Information

11.2.2 Top Glove Overview

11.2.3 Top Glove Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Top Glove Examination Nitrile Gloves Products and Services

11.2.5 Top Glove Examination Nitrile Gloves SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Top Glove Recent Developments

11.3 Kossan

11.3.1 Kossan Corporation Information

11.3.2 Kossan Overview

11.3.3 Kossan Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Kossan Examination Nitrile Gloves Products and Services

11.3.5 Kossan Examination Nitrile Gloves SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Kossan Recent Developments

11.4 Ansell

11.4.1 Ansell Corporation Information

11.4.2 Ansell Overview

11.4.3 Ansell Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Ansell Examination Nitrile Gloves Products and Services

11.4.5 Ansell Examination Nitrile Gloves SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Ansell Recent Developments

11.5 Sri Trang Gloves

11.5.1 Sri Trang Gloves Corporation Information

11.5.2 Sri Trang Gloves Overview

11.5.3 Sri Trang Gloves Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Sri Trang Gloves Examination Nitrile Gloves Products and Services

11.5.5 Sri Trang Gloves Examination Nitrile Gloves SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Sri Trang Gloves Recent Developments

11.6 Riverstone

11.6.1 Riverstone Corporation Information

11.6.2 Riverstone Overview

11.6.3 Riverstone Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Riverstone Examination Nitrile Gloves Products and Services

11.6.5 Riverstone Examination Nitrile Gloves SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Riverstone Recent Developments

11.7 Semperit

11.7.1 Semperit Corporation Information

11.7.2 Semperit Overview

11.7.3 Semperit Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Semperit Examination Nitrile Gloves Products and Services

11.7.5 Semperit Examination Nitrile Gloves SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Semperit Recent Developments

11.8 Supermax

11.8.1 Supermax Corporation Information

11.8.2 Supermax Overview

11.8.3 Supermax Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Supermax Examination Nitrile Gloves Products and Services

11.8.5 Supermax Examination Nitrile Gloves SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Supermax Recent Developments

11.9 YTY GROUP

11.9.1 YTY GROUP Corporation Information

11.9.2 YTY GROUP Overview

11.9.3 YTY GROUP Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 YTY GROUP Examination Nitrile Gloves Products and Services

11.9.5 YTY GROUP Examination Nitrile Gloves SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 YTY GROUP Recent Developments

11.10 Medline

11.10.1 Medline Corporation Information

11.10.2 Medline Overview

11.10.3 Medline Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Medline Examination Nitrile Gloves Products and Services

11.10.5 Medline Examination Nitrile Gloves SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Medline Recent Developments

11.11 ARISTA

11.11.1 ARISTA Corporation Information

11.11.2 ARISTA Overview

11.11.3 ARISTA Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 ARISTA Examination Nitrile Gloves Products and Services

11.11.5 ARISTA Recent Developments

11.12 Cardinal Health

11.12.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

11.12.2 Cardinal Health Overview

11.12.3 Cardinal Health Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Cardinal Health Examination Nitrile Gloves Products and Services

11.12.5 Cardinal Health Recent Developments

11.13 Medicom

11.13.1 Medicom Corporation Information

11.13.2 Medicom Overview

11.13.3 Medicom Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Medicom Examination Nitrile Gloves Products and Services

11.13.5 Medicom Recent Developments

11.14 Careplus

11.14.1 Careplus Corporation Information

11.14.2 Careplus Overview

11.14.3 Careplus Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Careplus Examination Nitrile Gloves Products and Services

11.14.5 Careplus Recent Developments

11.15 UG Healthcare

11.15.1 UG Healthcare Corporation Information

11.15.2 UG Healthcare Overview

11.15.3 UG Healthcare Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 UG Healthcare Examination Nitrile Gloves Products and Services

11.15.5 UG Healthcare Recent Developments

11.16 Infi-Touch

11.16.1 Infi-Touch Corporation Information

11.16.2 Infi-Touch Overview

11.16.3 Infi-Touch Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Infi-Touch Examination Nitrile Gloves Products and Services

11.16.5 Infi-Touch Recent Developments

11.17 Adenna Inc

11.17.1 Adenna Inc Corporation Information

11.17.2 Adenna Inc Overview

11.17.3 Adenna Inc Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Adenna Inc Examination Nitrile Gloves Products and Services

11.17.5 Adenna Inc Recent Developments

11.18 INTCO

11.18.1 INTCO Corporation Information

11.18.2 INTCO Overview

11.18.3 INTCO Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 INTCO Examination Nitrile Gloves Products and Services

11.18.5 INTCO Recent Developments

11.19 Zhonghong Pulin

11.19.1 Zhonghong Pulin Corporation Information

11.19.2 Zhonghong Pulin Overview

11.19.3 Zhonghong Pulin Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Zhonghong Pulin Examination Nitrile Gloves Products and Services

11.19.5 Zhonghong Pulin Recent Developments

11.20 Shijiazhuang Hongray Group

11.20.1 Shijiazhuang Hongray Group Corporation Information

11.20.2 Shijiazhuang Hongray Group Overview

11.20.3 Shijiazhuang Hongray Group Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Shijiazhuang Hongray Group Examination Nitrile Gloves Products and Services

11.20.5 Shijiazhuang Hongray Group Recent Developments

11.21 Bluesail

11.21.1 Bluesail Corporation Information

11.21.2 Bluesail Overview

11.21.3 Bluesail Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Bluesail Examination Nitrile Gloves Products and Services

11.21.5 Bluesail Recent Developments

11.22 Titans Group

11.22.1 Titans Group Corporation Information

11.22.2 Titans Group Overview

11.22.3 Titans Group Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Titans Group Examination Nitrile Gloves Products and Services

11.22.5 Titans Group Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Examination Nitrile Gloves Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Examination Nitrile Gloves Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Examination Nitrile Gloves Production Mode & Process

12.4 Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Examination Nitrile Gloves Sales Channels

12.4.2 Examination Nitrile Gloves Distributors

12.5 Examination Nitrile Gloves Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2865836/global-examination-nitrile-gloves-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”