eVTOL Aircrafts Market 2022- Analysis And In-Depth Research On Market Size| Trends| Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2028-EHang, Airbus, Airspace Experience Technologies

Global eVTOL Aircrafts Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 9523 Million By 2027, From US$ 21 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 152.2% During 2021-2027

QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global eVTOL Aircrafts Market Report, History and Forecast , Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the eVTOL Aircrafts market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

It is a trajectory-independent technical solution that meets our transportation needs. They can make use of the potential that traditional engine airplanes can’t play in urban areas. They have the advantages of strong operability, high efficiency, improved environment and reduced noise. Therefore, a new generation of innovators are working on developing approximately 260 advanced eVTOL concepts, striving to bring urban air traffic to life. A series of new multi-rotor, fixed-wing and tilt-wing air taxi concepts loaded with sensors, cameras and radars are being developed to autonomously connect cities and even regions. Global eVTOL Aircrafts key players include Ehang. China is the largest market, with a share over 45%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share over 50 percent.In terms of product, Electric is the largest segment, with a share nearly 100%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Air Tour, followed by Medical Emergency Transportation, Logistics Transportation, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global eVTOL Aircrafts Market The global eVTOL Aircrafts market size is projected to reach US$ 9523 million by 2027, from US$ 21 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 152.2% during 2021-2027. The competitive landscape of the global eVTOL Aircrafts market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global eVTOL Aircrafts market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings. Key Players Mentioned in the Global eVTOL Aircrafts Market Research Report: EHang, Airbus, Airspace Experience Technologies, Aurora Flight Sciences, Bell Aircraft Corporation, The Boeing Company, Embraer, Overair, Lilium, Neva Aerospace, Opener, Pipistrel, Volocopter, Moog, Porsche, Autonomous Flight, Alaka’i Technologies, Cartivator SkyDrive, Joby Aviation, Kitty Hawk, Sabrewing Global eVTOL Aircrafts Market by Type: Electric, Hydrogen Fuel Cell, Hybrid Global eVTOL Aircrafts Market by Application: Air Tour, Medical Emergency Transportation, Logistics Transportation, Transit, Others The eVTOL Aircrafts market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the eVTOL Aircrafts market. In this chapter of the eVTOL Aircrafts report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the eVTOL Aircrafts report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers. The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others. Frequently Asked Questions o What will be the size of the global eVTOL Aircrafts market in 2028? o What is the current CAGR of the global eVTOL Aircrafts market? o Which product is expected to show the highest market growth? o Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global eVTOL Aircrafts market? o Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global eVTOL Aircrafts market? o Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period? o Which are the top players currently operating in the global eVTOL Aircrafts market? o How will the market situation change in the coming years? o What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

Table of Contents

1 eVTOL Aircrafts Market Overview

1.1 eVTOL Aircrafts Product Overview

1.2 eVTOL Aircrafts Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Electric

1.2.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell

1.2.3 Hybrid

1.3 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by eVTOL Aircrafts Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by eVTOL Aircrafts Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players eVTOL Aircrafts Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers eVTOL Aircrafts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 eVTOL Aircrafts Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 eVTOL Aircrafts Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by eVTOL Aircrafts Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in eVTOL Aircrafts as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into eVTOL Aircrafts Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers eVTOL Aircrafts Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 eVTOL Aircrafts Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global eVTOL Aircrafts by Application

4.1 eVTOL Aircrafts Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Air Tour

4.1.2 Medical Emergency Transportation

4.1.3 Logistics Transportation

4.1.4 Transit

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America eVTOL Aircrafts by Country

5.1 North America eVTOL Aircrafts Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America eVTOL Aircrafts Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe eVTOL Aircrafts by Country

6.1 Europe eVTOL Aircrafts Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe eVTOL Aircrafts Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific eVTOL Aircrafts by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific eVTOL Aircrafts Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific eVTOL Aircrafts Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America eVTOL Aircrafts by Country

8.1 Latin America eVTOL Aircrafts Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America eVTOL Aircrafts Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa eVTOL Aircrafts by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa eVTOL Aircrafts Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa eVTOL Aircrafts Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in eVTOL Aircrafts Business

10.1 EHang

10.1.1 EHang Corporation Information

10.1.2 EHang Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 EHang eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 EHang eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.1.5 EHang Recent Development

10.2 Airbus

10.2.1 Airbus Corporation Information

10.2.2 Airbus Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Airbus eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Airbus eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.2.5 Airbus Recent Development

10.3 Airspace Experience Technologies

10.3.1 Airspace Experience Technologies Corporation Information

10.3.2 Airspace Experience Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Airspace Experience Technologies eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Airspace Experience Technologies eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.3.5 Airspace Experience Technologies Recent Development

10.4 Aurora Flight Sciences

10.4.1 Aurora Flight Sciences Corporation Information

10.4.2 Aurora Flight Sciences Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Aurora Flight Sciences eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Aurora Flight Sciences eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.4.5 Aurora Flight Sciences Recent Development

10.5 Bell Aircraft Corporation

10.5.1 Bell Aircraft Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bell Aircraft Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Bell Aircraft Corporation eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Bell Aircraft Corporation eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.5.5 Bell Aircraft Corporation Recent Development

10.6 The Boeing Company

10.6.1 The Boeing Company Corporation Information

10.6.2 The Boeing Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 The Boeing Company eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 The Boeing Company eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.6.5 The Boeing Company Recent Development

10.7 Embraer

10.7.1 Embraer Corporation Information

10.7.2 Embraer Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Embraer eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Embraer eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.7.5 Embraer Recent Development

10.8 Overair

10.8.1 Overair Corporation Information

10.8.2 Overair Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Overair eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Overair eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.8.5 Overair Recent Development

10.9 Lilium

10.9.1 Lilium Corporation Information

10.9.2 Lilium Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Lilium eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Lilium eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.9.5 Lilium Recent Development

10.10 Neva Aerospace

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 eVTOL Aircrafts Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Neva Aerospace eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Neva Aerospace Recent Development

10.11 Opener

10.11.1 Opener Corporation Information

10.11.2 Opener Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Opener eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Opener eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.11.5 Opener Recent Development

10.12 Pipistrel

10.12.1 Pipistrel Corporation Information

10.12.2 Pipistrel Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Pipistrel eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Pipistrel eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.12.5 Pipistrel Recent Development

10.13 Volocopter

10.13.1 Volocopter Corporation Information

10.13.2 Volocopter Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Volocopter eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Volocopter eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.13.5 Volocopter Recent Development

10.14 Moog

10.14.1 Moog Corporation Information

10.14.2 Moog Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Moog eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Moog eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.14.5 Moog Recent Development

10.15 Porsche

10.15.1 Porsche Corporation Information

10.15.2 Porsche Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Porsche eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Porsche eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.15.5 Porsche Recent Development

10.16 Autonomous Flight

10.16.1 Autonomous Flight Corporation Information

10.16.2 Autonomous Flight Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Autonomous Flight eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Autonomous Flight eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.16.5 Autonomous Flight Recent Development

10.17 Alaka’i Technologies

10.17.1 Alaka’i Technologies Corporation Information

10.17.2 Alaka’i Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Alaka’i Technologies eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Alaka’i Technologies eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.17.5 Alaka’i Technologies Recent Development

10.18 Cartivator SkyDrive

10.18.1 Cartivator SkyDrive Corporation Information

10.18.2 Cartivator SkyDrive Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Cartivator SkyDrive eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Cartivator SkyDrive eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.18.5 Cartivator SkyDrive Recent Development

10.19 Joby Aviation

10.19.1 Joby Aviation Corporation Information

10.19.2 Joby Aviation Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Joby Aviation eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Joby Aviation eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.19.5 Joby Aviation Recent Development

10.20 Kitty Hawk

10.20.1 Kitty Hawk Corporation Information

10.20.2 Kitty Hawk Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Kitty Hawk eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Kitty Hawk eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.20.5 Kitty Hawk Recent Development

10.21 Sabrewing

10.21.1 Sabrewing Corporation Information

10.21.2 Sabrewing Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Sabrewing eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Sabrewing eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.21.5 Sabrewing Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 eVTOL Aircrafts Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 eVTOL Aircrafts Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 eVTOL Aircrafts Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 eVTOL Aircrafts Distributors

12.3 eVTOL Aircrafts Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer*

