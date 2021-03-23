Evaporative Cooler Market Revenue Forecast 2021-2027 By Regional Manufacturers: | SPX, Kelvion Holding GmbH, Baltimore Aircoil Company

“

The report titled Global Evaporative Cooler Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Evaporative Cooler market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Evaporative Cooler market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Evaporative Cooler market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Evaporative Cooler market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Evaporative Cooler report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Evaporative Cooler report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Evaporative Cooler market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Evaporative Cooler market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Evaporative Cooler market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Evaporative Cooler market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Evaporative Cooler market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: SPX, Kelvion Holding GmbH, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Evapco Group, EBARA, Luoyang Longhua, Xiamen Mingguang, Lanpec Technologies, Condair Group AG, Hubei Electric Power Company, Shanghai Baofeng, Shijiazhuang Tianren, Honeywell, NewAir, Hessaire, Hitachi, Prem-I-Air, North Storm Air Wave Coolers, Jinghui

Market Segmentation by Product: Portable Evaporative Air Coolers

Business Evaporative Air Cooler



Market Segmentation by Application: Civil

Commercial



The Evaporative Cooler Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Evaporative Cooler market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Evaporative Cooler market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Evaporative Cooler market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Evaporative Cooler industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Evaporative Cooler market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Evaporative Cooler market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Evaporative Cooler market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Evaporative Cooler Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Evaporative Cooler Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Portable Evaporative Air Coolers

1.2.3 Business Evaporative Air Cooler

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Evaporative Cooler Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Civil

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Evaporative Cooler Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Evaporative Cooler Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Evaporative Cooler Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Evaporative Cooler Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Evaporative Cooler Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Evaporative Cooler Industry Trends

2.4.2 Evaporative Cooler Market Drivers

2.4.3 Evaporative Cooler Market Challenges

2.4.4 Evaporative Cooler Market Restraints

3 Global Evaporative Cooler Sales

3.1 Global Evaporative Cooler Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Evaporative Cooler Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Evaporative Cooler Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Evaporative Cooler Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Evaporative Cooler Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Evaporative Cooler Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Evaporative Cooler Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Evaporative Cooler Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Evaporative Cooler Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Evaporative Cooler Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Evaporative Cooler Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Evaporative Cooler Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Evaporative Cooler Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Evaporative Cooler Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Evaporative Cooler Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Evaporative Cooler Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Evaporative Cooler Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Evaporative Cooler Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Evaporative Cooler Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Evaporative Cooler Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Evaporative Cooler Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Evaporative Cooler Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Evaporative Cooler Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Evaporative Cooler Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Evaporative Cooler Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Evaporative Cooler Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Evaporative Cooler Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Evaporative Cooler Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Evaporative Cooler Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Evaporative Cooler Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Evaporative Cooler Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Evaporative Cooler Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Evaporative Cooler Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Evaporative Cooler Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Evaporative Cooler Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Evaporative Cooler Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Evaporative Cooler Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Evaporative Cooler Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Evaporative Cooler Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Evaporative Cooler Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Evaporative Cooler Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Evaporative Cooler Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Evaporative Cooler Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Evaporative Cooler Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Evaporative Cooler Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Evaporative Cooler Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Evaporative Cooler Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Evaporative Cooler Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Evaporative Cooler Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Evaporative Cooler Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Evaporative Cooler Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Evaporative Cooler Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Evaporative Cooler Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Evaporative Cooler Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Evaporative Cooler Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Evaporative Cooler Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Evaporative Cooler Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Evaporative Cooler Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Evaporative Cooler Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Evaporative Cooler Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Evaporative Cooler Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Evaporative Cooler Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Evaporative Cooler Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Evaporative Cooler Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Evaporative Cooler Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Evaporative Cooler Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Evaporative Cooler Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Evaporative Cooler Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Evaporative Cooler Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Evaporative Cooler Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Evaporative Cooler Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Evaporative Cooler Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Evaporative Cooler Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Evaporative Cooler Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Evaporative Cooler Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Evaporative Cooler Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Evaporative Cooler Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Evaporative Cooler Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Evaporative Cooler Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Evaporative Cooler Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Evaporative Cooler Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Evaporative Cooler Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Evaporative Cooler Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Evaporative Cooler Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Evaporative Cooler Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Evaporative Cooler Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Evaporative Cooler Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Evaporative Cooler Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Evaporative Cooler Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Evaporative Cooler Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Evaporative Cooler Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Evaporative Cooler Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Evaporative Cooler Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Evaporative Cooler Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Evaporative Cooler Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Evaporative Cooler Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Evaporative Cooler Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Evaporative Cooler Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Evaporative Cooler Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Evaporative Cooler Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Evaporative Cooler Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Evaporative Cooler Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Evaporative Cooler Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 SPX

12.1.1 SPX Corporation Information

12.1.2 SPX Overview

12.1.3 SPX Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 SPX Evaporative Cooler Products and Services

12.1.5 SPX Evaporative Cooler SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 SPX Recent Developments

12.2 Kelvion Holding GmbH

12.2.1 Kelvion Holding GmbH Corporation Information

12.2.2 Kelvion Holding GmbH Overview

12.2.3 Kelvion Holding GmbH Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Kelvion Holding GmbH Evaporative Cooler Products and Services

12.2.5 Kelvion Holding GmbH Evaporative Cooler SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Kelvion Holding GmbH Recent Developments

12.3 Baltimore Aircoil Company

12.3.1 Baltimore Aircoil Company Corporation Information

12.3.2 Baltimore Aircoil Company Overview

12.3.3 Baltimore Aircoil Company Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Baltimore Aircoil Company Evaporative Cooler Products and Services

12.3.5 Baltimore Aircoil Company Evaporative Cooler SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Baltimore Aircoil Company Recent Developments

12.4 Evapco Group

12.4.1 Evapco Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 Evapco Group Overview

12.4.3 Evapco Group Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Evapco Group Evaporative Cooler Products and Services

12.4.5 Evapco Group Evaporative Cooler SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Evapco Group Recent Developments

12.5 EBARA

12.5.1 EBARA Corporation Information

12.5.2 EBARA Overview

12.5.3 EBARA Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 EBARA Evaporative Cooler Products and Services

12.5.5 EBARA Evaporative Cooler SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 EBARA Recent Developments

12.6 Luoyang Longhua

12.6.1 Luoyang Longhua Corporation Information

12.6.2 Luoyang Longhua Overview

12.6.3 Luoyang Longhua Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Luoyang Longhua Evaporative Cooler Products and Services

12.6.5 Luoyang Longhua Evaporative Cooler SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Luoyang Longhua Recent Developments

12.7 Xiamen Mingguang

12.7.1 Xiamen Mingguang Corporation Information

12.7.2 Xiamen Mingguang Overview

12.7.3 Xiamen Mingguang Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Xiamen Mingguang Evaporative Cooler Products and Services

12.7.5 Xiamen Mingguang Evaporative Cooler SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Xiamen Mingguang Recent Developments

12.8 Lanpec Technologies

12.8.1 Lanpec Technologies Corporation Information

12.8.2 Lanpec Technologies Overview

12.8.3 Lanpec Technologies Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Lanpec Technologies Evaporative Cooler Products and Services

12.8.5 Lanpec Technologies Evaporative Cooler SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Lanpec Technologies Recent Developments

12.9 Condair Group AG

12.9.1 Condair Group AG Corporation Information

12.9.2 Condair Group AG Overview

12.9.3 Condair Group AG Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Condair Group AG Evaporative Cooler Products and Services

12.9.5 Condair Group AG Evaporative Cooler SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Condair Group AG Recent Developments

12.10 Hubei Electric Power Company

12.10.1 Hubei Electric Power Company Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hubei Electric Power Company Overview

12.10.3 Hubei Electric Power Company Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hubei Electric Power Company Evaporative Cooler Products and Services

12.10.5 Hubei Electric Power Company Evaporative Cooler SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Hubei Electric Power Company Recent Developments

12.11 Shanghai Baofeng

12.11.1 Shanghai Baofeng Corporation Information

12.11.2 Shanghai Baofeng Overview

12.11.3 Shanghai Baofeng Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Shanghai Baofeng Evaporative Cooler Products and Services

12.11.5 Shanghai Baofeng Recent Developments

12.12 Shijiazhuang Tianren

12.12.1 Shijiazhuang Tianren Corporation Information

12.12.2 Shijiazhuang Tianren Overview

12.12.3 Shijiazhuang Tianren Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Shijiazhuang Tianren Evaporative Cooler Products and Services

12.12.5 Shijiazhuang Tianren Recent Developments

12.13 Honeywell

12.13.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.13.2 Honeywell Overview

12.13.3 Honeywell Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Honeywell Evaporative Cooler Products and Services

12.13.5 Honeywell Recent Developments

12.14 NewAir

12.14.1 NewAir Corporation Information

12.14.2 NewAir Overview

12.14.3 NewAir Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 NewAir Evaporative Cooler Products and Services

12.14.5 NewAir Recent Developments

12.15 Hessaire

12.15.1 Hessaire Corporation Information

12.15.2 Hessaire Overview

12.15.3 Hessaire Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Hessaire Evaporative Cooler Products and Services

12.15.5 Hessaire Recent Developments

12.16 Hitachi

12.16.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.16.2 Hitachi Overview

12.16.3 Hitachi Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Hitachi Evaporative Cooler Products and Services

12.16.5 Hitachi Recent Developments

12.17 Prem-I-Air

12.17.1 Prem-I-Air Corporation Information

12.17.2 Prem-I-Air Overview

12.17.3 Prem-I-Air Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Prem-I-Air Evaporative Cooler Products and Services

12.17.5 Prem-I-Air Recent Developments

12.18 North Storm Air Wave Coolers

12.18.1 North Storm Air Wave Coolers Corporation Information

12.18.2 North Storm Air Wave Coolers Overview

12.18.3 North Storm Air Wave Coolers Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 North Storm Air Wave Coolers Evaporative Cooler Products and Services

12.18.5 North Storm Air Wave Coolers Recent Developments

12.19 Jinghui

12.19.1 Jinghui Corporation Information

12.19.2 Jinghui Overview

12.19.3 Jinghui Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Jinghui Evaporative Cooler Products and Services

12.19.5 Jinghui Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Evaporative Cooler Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Evaporative Cooler Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Evaporative Cooler Production Mode & Process

13.4 Evaporative Cooler Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Evaporative Cooler Sales Channels

13.4.2 Evaporative Cooler Distributors

13.5 Evaporative Cooler Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

