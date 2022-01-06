Evaporative Cooler Market 2021-2027: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth | SPX, Kelvion Holding GmbH, Baltimore Aircoil Company

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Evaporative Cooler Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Evaporative Cooler report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Evaporative Cooler market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Evaporative Cooler market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Evaporative Cooler market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Evaporative Cooler market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Evaporative Cooler market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

SPX, Kelvion Holding GmbH, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Evapco Group, EBARA, Luoyang Longhua, Xiamen Mingguang, Lanpec Technologies, Condair Group AG, Hubei Electric Power Company, Shanghai Baofeng, Shijiazhuang Tianren, Honeywell, NewAir, Hessaire, Hitachi, Prem-I-Air, North Storm Air Wave Coolers, Jinghui

Market Segmentation by Product:

Portable Evaporative Air Coolers

Business Evaporative Air Cooler



Market Segmentation by Application:

Civil

Commercial



The Evaporative Cooler Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Evaporative Cooler market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Evaporative Cooler market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Evaporative Cooler market expansion?

What will be the global Evaporative Cooler market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Evaporative Cooler market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Evaporative Cooler market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Evaporative Cooler market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Evaporative Cooler market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Evaporative Cooler Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Evaporative Cooler

1.2 Evaporative Cooler Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Evaporative Cooler Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Portable Evaporative Air Coolers

1.2.3 Business Evaporative Air Cooler

1.3 Evaporative Cooler Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Evaporative Cooler Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Civil

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Evaporative Cooler Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Evaporative Cooler Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Evaporative Cooler Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Evaporative Cooler Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Evaporative Cooler Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Evaporative Cooler Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Evaporative Cooler Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Evaporative Cooler Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Evaporative Cooler Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Evaporative Cooler Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Evaporative Cooler Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Evaporative Cooler Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Evaporative Cooler Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Evaporative Cooler Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Evaporative Cooler Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Evaporative Cooler Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Evaporative Cooler Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Evaporative Cooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Evaporative Cooler Production

3.4.1 North America Evaporative Cooler Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Evaporative Cooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Evaporative Cooler Production

3.5.1 Europe Evaporative Cooler Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Evaporative Cooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Evaporative Cooler Production

3.6.1 China Evaporative Cooler Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Evaporative Cooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Evaporative Cooler Production

3.7.1 Japan Evaporative Cooler Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Evaporative Cooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Evaporative Cooler Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Evaporative Cooler Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Evaporative Cooler Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Evaporative Cooler Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Evaporative Cooler Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Evaporative Cooler Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Evaporative Cooler Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Evaporative Cooler Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Evaporative Cooler Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Evaporative Cooler Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Evaporative Cooler Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Evaporative Cooler Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Evaporative Cooler Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 SPX

7.1.1 SPX Evaporative Cooler Corporation Information

7.1.2 SPX Evaporative Cooler Product Portfolio

7.1.3 SPX Evaporative Cooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 SPX Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 SPX Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Kelvion Holding GmbH

7.2.1 Kelvion Holding GmbH Evaporative Cooler Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kelvion Holding GmbH Evaporative Cooler Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Kelvion Holding GmbH Evaporative Cooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Kelvion Holding GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Kelvion Holding GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Baltimore Aircoil Company

7.3.1 Baltimore Aircoil Company Evaporative Cooler Corporation Information

7.3.2 Baltimore Aircoil Company Evaporative Cooler Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Baltimore Aircoil Company Evaporative Cooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Baltimore Aircoil Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Baltimore Aircoil Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Evapco Group

7.4.1 Evapco Group Evaporative Cooler Corporation Information

7.4.2 Evapco Group Evaporative Cooler Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Evapco Group Evaporative Cooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Evapco Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Evapco Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 EBARA

7.5.1 EBARA Evaporative Cooler Corporation Information

7.5.2 EBARA Evaporative Cooler Product Portfolio

7.5.3 EBARA Evaporative Cooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 EBARA Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 EBARA Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Luoyang Longhua

7.6.1 Luoyang Longhua Evaporative Cooler Corporation Information

7.6.2 Luoyang Longhua Evaporative Cooler Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Luoyang Longhua Evaporative Cooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Luoyang Longhua Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Luoyang Longhua Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Xiamen Mingguang

7.7.1 Xiamen Mingguang Evaporative Cooler Corporation Information

7.7.2 Xiamen Mingguang Evaporative Cooler Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Xiamen Mingguang Evaporative Cooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Xiamen Mingguang Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Xiamen Mingguang Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Lanpec Technologies

7.8.1 Lanpec Technologies Evaporative Cooler Corporation Information

7.8.2 Lanpec Technologies Evaporative Cooler Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Lanpec Technologies Evaporative Cooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Lanpec Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Lanpec Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Condair Group AG

7.9.1 Condair Group AG Evaporative Cooler Corporation Information

7.9.2 Condair Group AG Evaporative Cooler Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Condair Group AG Evaporative Cooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Condair Group AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Condair Group AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Hubei Electric Power Company

7.10.1 Hubei Electric Power Company Evaporative Cooler Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hubei Electric Power Company Evaporative Cooler Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Hubei Electric Power Company Evaporative Cooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Hubei Electric Power Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Hubei Electric Power Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Shanghai Baofeng

7.11.1 Shanghai Baofeng Evaporative Cooler Corporation Information

7.11.2 Shanghai Baofeng Evaporative Cooler Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Shanghai Baofeng Evaporative Cooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Shanghai Baofeng Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Shanghai Baofeng Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Shijiazhuang Tianren

7.12.1 Shijiazhuang Tianren Evaporative Cooler Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shijiazhuang Tianren Evaporative Cooler Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Shijiazhuang Tianren Evaporative Cooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Shijiazhuang Tianren Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Shijiazhuang Tianren Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Honeywell

7.13.1 Honeywell Evaporative Cooler Corporation Information

7.13.2 Honeywell Evaporative Cooler Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Honeywell Evaporative Cooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Honeywell Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Honeywell Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 NewAir

7.14.1 NewAir Evaporative Cooler Corporation Information

7.14.2 NewAir Evaporative Cooler Product Portfolio

7.14.3 NewAir Evaporative Cooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 NewAir Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 NewAir Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Hessaire

7.15.1 Hessaire Evaporative Cooler Corporation Information

7.15.2 Hessaire Evaporative Cooler Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Hessaire Evaporative Cooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Hessaire Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Hessaire Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Hitachi

7.16.1 Hitachi Evaporative Cooler Corporation Information

7.16.2 Hitachi Evaporative Cooler Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Hitachi Evaporative Cooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Hitachi Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Hitachi Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Prem-I-Air

7.17.1 Prem-I-Air Evaporative Cooler Corporation Information

7.17.2 Prem-I-Air Evaporative Cooler Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Prem-I-Air Evaporative Cooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Prem-I-Air Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Prem-I-Air Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 North Storm Air Wave Coolers

7.18.1 North Storm Air Wave Coolers Evaporative Cooler Corporation Information

7.18.2 North Storm Air Wave Coolers Evaporative Cooler Product Portfolio

7.18.3 North Storm Air Wave Coolers Evaporative Cooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 North Storm Air Wave Coolers Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 North Storm Air Wave Coolers Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Jinghui

7.19.1 Jinghui Evaporative Cooler Corporation Information

7.19.2 Jinghui Evaporative Cooler Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Jinghui Evaporative Cooler Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Jinghui Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Jinghui Recent Developments/Updates

8 Evaporative Cooler Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Evaporative Cooler Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Evaporative Cooler

8.4 Evaporative Cooler Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Evaporative Cooler Distributors List

9.3 Evaporative Cooler Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Evaporative Cooler Industry Trends

10.2 Evaporative Cooler Growth Drivers

10.3 Evaporative Cooler Market Challenges

10.4 Evaporative Cooler Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Evaporative Cooler by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Evaporative Cooler Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Evaporative Cooler Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Evaporative Cooler Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Evaporative Cooler Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Evaporative Cooler

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Evaporative Cooler by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Evaporative Cooler by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Evaporative Cooler by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Evaporative Cooler by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Evaporative Cooler by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Evaporative Cooler by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Evaporative Cooler by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Evaporative Cooler by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”