EVA Resins and Films Market 2021 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast To 2027 | DuPont, ExxonMobil, FPC

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global EVA Resins and Films market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global EVA Resins and Films market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The EVA Resins and Films report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the EVA Resins and Films report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global EVA Resins and Films market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global EVA Resins and Films market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global EVA Resins and Films market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global EVA Resins and Films market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global EVA Resins and Films market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global EVA Resins and Films Market Research Report: DuPont, ExxonMobil, FPC, Hanwha Total, Sinopec Beijing Yanshan, Sipchem, BASF-YPC, Braskem, Westlake, TPI Polene, Arkema, LG Chem, Celanese Corporation, LOTTE ALUMINIUM, Kaneka, SKC, International Polymers Company (IPC), Folienwerk Wolfen, LyondellBasell, Sumitomo Chem, Levima, Tosoh, Versalis (Eni), Huamei Polymer, NUC Corp, Changzhou Bbetter Film Technologies, Zhejiang Sinopont Technology, Jinheung Industrial, Mitsui Chemicals

Global EVA Resins and Films Market Segmentation by Product: EVA Resins, EVA Films

Global EVA Resins and Films Market Segmentation by Application: Adhesive and Coating, Molding Plastics, Foaming Materials, PV Modules, Laminated Glass, Others

The EVA Resins and Films Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global EVA Resins and Films market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global EVA Resins and Films market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the EVA Resins and Films market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in EVA Resins and Films industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global EVA Resins and Films market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global EVA Resins and Films market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global EVA Resins and Films market?

Table of Contents:

1 EVA Resins and Films Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of EVA Resins and Films

1.2 EVA Resins and Films Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global EVA Resins and Films Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 EVA Resins

1.2.3 EVA Films

1.3 EVA Resins and Films Segment by Application

1.3.1 EVA Resins and Films Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Adhesive and Coating

1.3.3 Molding Plastics

1.3.4 Foaming Materials

1.3.5 PV Modules

1.3.6 Laminated Glass

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global EVA Resins and Films Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global EVA Resins and Films Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global EVA Resins and Films Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 EVA Resins and Films Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 EVA Resins and Films Industry

1.6 EVA Resins and Films Market Trends

2 Global EVA Resins and Films Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global EVA Resins and Films Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global EVA Resins and Films Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global EVA Resins and Films Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers EVA Resins and Films Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 EVA Resins and Films Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 EVA Resins and Films Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key EVA Resins and Films Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 EVA Resins and Films Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global EVA Resins and Films Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global EVA Resins and Films Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America EVA Resins and Films Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America EVA Resins and Films Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America EVA Resins and Films Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe EVA Resins and Films Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe EVA Resins and Films Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe EVA Resins and Films Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific EVA Resins and Films Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific EVA Resins and Films Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific EVA Resins and Films Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America EVA Resins and Films Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America EVA Resins and Films Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America EVA Resins and Films Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa EVA Resins and Films Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa EVA Resins and Films Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa EVA Resins and Films Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global EVA Resins and Films Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global EVA Resins and Films Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global EVA Resins and Films Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global EVA Resins and Films Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global EVA Resins and Films Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global EVA Resins and Films Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global EVA Resins and Films Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global EVA Resins and Films Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global EVA Resins and Films Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in EVA Resins and Films Business

6.1 DuPont

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 DuPont EVA Resins and Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 DuPont Products Offered

6.1.5 DuPont Recent Development

6.2 ExxonMobil

6.2.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

6.2.2 ExxonMobil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 ExxonMobil EVA Resins and Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 ExxonMobil Products Offered

6.2.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

6.3 FPC

6.3.1 FPC Corporation Information

6.3.2 FPC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 FPC EVA Resins and Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 FPC Products Offered

6.3.5 FPC Recent Development

6.4 Hanwha Total

6.4.1 Hanwha Total Corporation Information

6.4.2 Hanwha Total Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Hanwha Total EVA Resins and Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Hanwha Total Products Offered

6.4.5 Hanwha Total Recent Development

6.5 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

6.5.1 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Corporation Information

6.5.2 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan EVA Resins and Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Products Offered

6.5.5 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Recent Development

6.6 Sipchem

6.6.1 Sipchem Corporation Information

6.6.2 Sipchem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Sipchem EVA Resins and Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Sipchem Products Offered

6.6.5 Sipchem Recent Development

6.7 BASF-YPC

6.6.1 BASF-YPC Corporation Information

6.6.2 BASF-YPC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 BASF-YPC EVA Resins and Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 BASF-YPC Products Offered

6.7.5 BASF-YPC Recent Development

6.8 Braskem

6.8.1 Braskem Corporation Information

6.8.2 Braskem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Braskem EVA Resins and Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Braskem Products Offered

6.8.5 Braskem Recent Development

6.9 Westlake

6.9.1 Westlake Corporation Information

6.9.2 Westlake Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Westlake EVA Resins and Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Westlake Products Offered

6.9.5 Westlake Recent Development

6.10 TPI Polene

6.10.1 TPI Polene Corporation Information

6.10.2 TPI Polene Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 TPI Polene EVA Resins and Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 TPI Polene Products Offered

6.10.5 TPI Polene Recent Development

6.11 Arkema

6.11.1 Arkema Corporation Information

6.11.2 Arkema EVA Resins and Films Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Arkema EVA Resins and Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Arkema Products Offered

6.11.5 Arkema Recent Development

6.12 LG Chem

6.12.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

6.12.2 LG Chem EVA Resins and Films Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 LG Chem EVA Resins and Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 LG Chem Products Offered

6.12.5 LG Chem Recent Development

6.13 Celanese Corporation

6.13.1 Celanese Corporation Corporation Information

6.13.2 Celanese Corporation EVA Resins and Films Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Celanese Corporation EVA Resins and Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Celanese Corporation Products Offered

6.13.5 Celanese Corporation Recent Development

6.14 LOTTE ALUMINIUM

6.14.1 LOTTE ALUMINIUM Corporation Information

6.14.2 LOTTE ALUMINIUM EVA Resins and Films Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 LOTTE ALUMINIUM EVA Resins and Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 LOTTE ALUMINIUM Products Offered

6.14.5 LOTTE ALUMINIUM Recent Development

6.15 Kaneka

6.15.1 Kaneka Corporation Information

6.15.2 Kaneka EVA Resins and Films Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Kaneka EVA Resins and Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Kaneka Products Offered

6.15.5 Kaneka Recent Development

6.16 SKC

6.16.1 SKC Corporation Information

6.16.2 SKC EVA Resins and Films Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 SKC EVA Resins and Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 SKC Products Offered

6.16.5 SKC Recent Development

6.17 International Polymers Company (IPC)

6.17.1 International Polymers Company (IPC) Corporation Information

6.17.2 International Polymers Company (IPC) EVA Resins and Films Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 International Polymers Company (IPC) EVA Resins and Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 International Polymers Company (IPC) Products Offered

6.17.5 International Polymers Company (IPC) Recent Development

6.18 Folienwerk Wolfen

6.18.1 Folienwerk Wolfen Corporation Information

6.18.2 Folienwerk Wolfen EVA Resins and Films Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Folienwerk Wolfen EVA Resins and Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Folienwerk Wolfen Products Offered

6.18.5 Folienwerk Wolfen Recent Development

6.19 LyondellBasell

6.19.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information

6.19.2 LyondellBasell EVA Resins and Films Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 LyondellBasell EVA Resins and Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 LyondellBasell Products Offered

6.19.5 LyondellBasell Recent Development

6.20 Sumitomo Chem

6.20.1 Sumitomo Chem Corporation Information

6.20.2 Sumitomo Chem EVA Resins and Films Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Sumitomo Chem EVA Resins and Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Sumitomo Chem Products Offered

6.20.5 Sumitomo Chem Recent Development

6.21 Levima

6.21.1 Levima Corporation Information

6.21.2 Levima EVA Resins and Films Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 Levima EVA Resins and Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Levima Products Offered

6.21.5 Levima Recent Development

6.22 Tosoh

6.22.1 Tosoh Corporation Information

6.22.2 Tosoh EVA Resins and Films Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.22.3 Tosoh EVA Resins and Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 Tosoh Products Offered

6.22.5 Tosoh Recent Development

6.23 Versalis (Eni)

6.23.1 Versalis (Eni) Corporation Information

6.23.2 Versalis (Eni) EVA Resins and Films Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.23.3 Versalis (Eni) EVA Resins and Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.23.4 Versalis (Eni) Products Offered

6.23.5 Versalis (Eni) Recent Development

6.24 Huamei Polymer

6.24.1 Huamei Polymer Corporation Information

6.24.2 Huamei Polymer EVA Resins and Films Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.24.3 Huamei Polymer EVA Resins and Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.24.4 Huamei Polymer Products Offered

6.24.5 Huamei Polymer Recent Development

6.25 NUC Corp

6.25.1 NUC Corp Corporation Information

6.25.2 NUC Corp EVA Resins and Films Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.25.3 NUC Corp EVA Resins and Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.25.4 NUC Corp Products Offered

6.25.5 NUC Corp Recent Development

6.26 Changzhou Bbetter Film Technologies

6.26.1 Changzhou Bbetter Film Technologies Corporation Information

6.26.2 Changzhou Bbetter Film Technologies EVA Resins and Films Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.26.3 Changzhou Bbetter Film Technologies EVA Resins and Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.26.4 Changzhou Bbetter Film Technologies Products Offered

6.26.5 Changzhou Bbetter Film Technologies Recent Development

6.27 Zhejiang Sinopont Technology

6.27.1 Zhejiang Sinopont Technology Corporation Information

6.27.2 Zhejiang Sinopont Technology EVA Resins and Films Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.27.3 Zhejiang Sinopont Technology EVA Resins and Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.27.4 Zhejiang Sinopont Technology Products Offered

6.27.5 Zhejiang Sinopont Technology Recent Development

6.28 Jinheung Industrial

6.28.1 Jinheung Industrial Corporation Information

6.28.2 Jinheung Industrial EVA Resins and Films Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.28.3 Jinheung Industrial EVA Resins and Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.28.4 Jinheung Industrial Products Offered

6.28.5 Jinheung Industrial Recent Development

6.29 Mitsui Chemicals

6.29.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

6.29.2 Mitsui Chemicals EVA Resins and Films Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.29.3 Mitsui Chemicals EVA Resins and Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.29.4 Mitsui Chemicals Products Offered

6.29.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development

7 EVA Resins and Films Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 EVA Resins and Films Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of EVA Resins and Films

7.4 EVA Resins and Films Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 EVA Resins and Films Distributors List

8.3 EVA Resins and Films Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global EVA Resins and Films Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of EVA Resins and Films by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of EVA Resins and Films by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 EVA Resins and Films Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of EVA Resins and Films by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of EVA Resins and Films by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 EVA Resins and Films Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of EVA Resins and Films by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of EVA Resins and Films by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America EVA Resins and Films Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe EVA Resins and Films Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific EVA Resins and Films Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America EVA Resins and Films Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa EVA Resins and Films Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

