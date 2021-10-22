EVA Material Market Size, Global industry analysis, Recent Developments, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Guoli Science and Tecnology, Exxon Mobil, Curbell Plastics

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(EVA Material Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the EVA Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global EVA Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global EVA Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global EVA Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global EVA Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global EVA Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Guoli Science and Tecnology, Exxon Mobil, Curbell Plastics, FOAMTECH, KPCP, HENGSHUI KAIQINGER TECHNOLOGY, Haiyou New Materials, DuPont, BASF, EVONIK, Hanwha Total, Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical, TPI Polene, LG Chemical, Celanese, Arkema, Sumitomo Chemical, Tosoh, STR Holdings, 3M

Market Segmentation by Product:

Regular EVA

Anti-PID EVA

White EVA



Market Segmentation by Application:

Shoemaking Industrial

Photovoltaic Materials

Electrical Industrial

Others



The EVA Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global EVA Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global EVA Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the EVA Material market expansion?

What will be the global EVA Material market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the EVA Material market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the EVA Material market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global EVA Material market?

Which technological advancements will influence the EVA Material market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 EVA Material Market Overview

1.1 EVA Material Product Overview

1.2 EVA Material Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Regular EVA

1.2.2 Anti-PID EVA

1.2.3 White EVA

1.3 Global EVA Material Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global EVA Material Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global EVA Material Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global EVA Material Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global EVA Material Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global EVA Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global EVA Material Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global EVA Material Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global EVA Material Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global EVA Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America EVA Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe EVA Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific EVA Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America EVA Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa EVA Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global EVA Material Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by EVA Material Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by EVA Material Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players EVA Material Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers EVA Material Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 EVA Material Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 EVA Material Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by EVA Material Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in EVA Material as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into EVA Material Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers EVA Material Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 EVA Material Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global EVA Material Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global EVA Material Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global EVA Material Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global EVA Material Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global EVA Material Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global EVA Material Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global EVA Material Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global EVA Material Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global EVA Material Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global EVA Material by Application

4.1 EVA Material Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Shoemaking Industrial

4.1.2 Photovoltaic Materials

4.1.3 Electrical Industrial

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global EVA Material Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global EVA Material Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global EVA Material Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global EVA Material Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global EVA Material Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global EVA Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global EVA Material Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global EVA Material Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global EVA Material Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global EVA Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America EVA Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe EVA Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific EVA Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America EVA Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa EVA Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America EVA Material by Country

5.1 North America EVA Material Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America EVA Material Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America EVA Material Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America EVA Material Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America EVA Material Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America EVA Material Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe EVA Material by Country

6.1 Europe EVA Material Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe EVA Material Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe EVA Material Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe EVA Material Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe EVA Material Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe EVA Material Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific EVA Material by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific EVA Material Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific EVA Material Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific EVA Material Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific EVA Material Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific EVA Material Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific EVA Material Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America EVA Material by Country

8.1 Latin America EVA Material Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America EVA Material Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America EVA Material Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America EVA Material Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America EVA Material Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America EVA Material Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa EVA Material by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa EVA Material Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa EVA Material Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa EVA Material Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa EVA Material Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa EVA Material Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa EVA Material Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in EVA Material Business

10.1 Guoli Science and Tecnology

10.1.1 Guoli Science and Tecnology Corporation Information

10.1.2 Guoli Science and Tecnology Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Guoli Science and Tecnology EVA Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Guoli Science and Tecnology EVA Material Products Offered

10.1.5 Guoli Science and Tecnology Recent Development

10.2 Exxon Mobil

10.2.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Information

10.2.2 Exxon Mobil Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Exxon Mobil EVA Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Exxon Mobil EVA Material Products Offered

10.2.5 Exxon Mobil Recent Development

10.3 Curbell Plastics

10.3.1 Curbell Plastics Corporation Information

10.3.2 Curbell Plastics Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Curbell Plastics EVA Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Curbell Plastics EVA Material Products Offered

10.3.5 Curbell Plastics Recent Development

10.4 FOAMTECH

10.4.1 FOAMTECH Corporation Information

10.4.2 FOAMTECH Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 FOAMTECH EVA Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 FOAMTECH EVA Material Products Offered

10.4.5 FOAMTECH Recent Development

10.5 KPCP

10.5.1 KPCP Corporation Information

10.5.2 KPCP Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 KPCP EVA Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 KPCP EVA Material Products Offered

10.5.5 KPCP Recent Development

10.6 HENGSHUI KAIQINGER TECHNOLOGY

10.6.1 HENGSHUI KAIQINGER TECHNOLOGY Corporation Information

10.6.2 HENGSHUI KAIQINGER TECHNOLOGY Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 HENGSHUI KAIQINGER TECHNOLOGY EVA Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 HENGSHUI KAIQINGER TECHNOLOGY EVA Material Products Offered

10.6.5 HENGSHUI KAIQINGER TECHNOLOGY Recent Development

10.7 Haiyou New Materials

10.7.1 Haiyou New Materials Corporation Information

10.7.2 Haiyou New Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Haiyou New Materials EVA Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Haiyou New Materials EVA Material Products Offered

10.7.5 Haiyou New Materials Recent Development

10.8 DuPont

10.8.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.8.2 DuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 DuPont EVA Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 DuPont EVA Material Products Offered

10.8.5 DuPont Recent Development

10.9 BASF

10.9.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.9.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 BASF EVA Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 BASF EVA Material Products Offered

10.9.5 BASF Recent Development

10.10 EVONIK

10.10.1 EVONIK Corporation Information

10.10.2 EVONIK Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 EVONIK EVA Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 EVONIK EVA Material Products Offered

10.10.5 EVONIK Recent Development

10.11 Hanwha Total

10.11.1 Hanwha Total Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hanwha Total Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Hanwha Total EVA Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Hanwha Total EVA Material Products Offered

10.11.5 Hanwha Total Recent Development

10.12 Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical

10.12.1 Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical Corporation Information

10.12.2 Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical EVA Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical EVA Material Products Offered

10.12.5 Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical Recent Development

10.13 TPI Polene

10.13.1 TPI Polene Corporation Information

10.13.2 TPI Polene Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 TPI Polene EVA Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 TPI Polene EVA Material Products Offered

10.13.5 TPI Polene Recent Development

10.14 LG Chemical

10.14.1 LG Chemical Corporation Information

10.14.2 LG Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 LG Chemical EVA Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 LG Chemical EVA Material Products Offered

10.14.5 LG Chemical Recent Development

10.15 Celanese

10.15.1 Celanese Corporation Information

10.15.2 Celanese Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Celanese EVA Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Celanese EVA Material Products Offered

10.15.5 Celanese Recent Development

10.16 Arkema

10.16.1 Arkema Corporation Information

10.16.2 Arkema Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Arkema EVA Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Arkema EVA Material Products Offered

10.16.5 Arkema Recent Development

10.17 Sumitomo Chemical

10.17.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

10.17.2 Sumitomo Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Sumitomo Chemical EVA Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Sumitomo Chemical EVA Material Products Offered

10.17.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

10.18 Tosoh

10.18.1 Tosoh Corporation Information

10.18.2 Tosoh Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Tosoh EVA Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Tosoh EVA Material Products Offered

10.18.5 Tosoh Recent Development

10.19 STR Holdings

10.19.1 STR Holdings Corporation Information

10.19.2 STR Holdings Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 STR Holdings EVA Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 STR Holdings EVA Material Products Offered

10.19.5 STR Holdings Recent Development

10.20 3M

10.20.1 3M Corporation Information

10.20.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 3M EVA Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 3M EVA Material Products Offered

10.20.5 3M Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 EVA Material Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 EVA Material Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 EVA Material Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 EVA Material Distributors

12.3 EVA Material Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

