EVA Material Market 2021: Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights (2021-2027) | Guoli Science and Tecnology, Exxon Mobil, Curbell Plastics

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(EVA Material Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the EVA Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global EVA Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global EVA Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global EVA Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global EVA Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global EVA Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Guoli Science and Tecnology, Exxon Mobil, Curbell Plastics, FOAMTECH, KPCP, HENGSHUI KAIQINGER TECHNOLOGY, Haiyou New Materials, DuPont, BASF, EVONIK, Hanwha Total, Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical, TPI Polene, LG Chemical, Celanese, Arkema, Sumitomo Chemical, Tosoh, STR Holdings, 3M

Market Segmentation by Product:

Regular EVA

Anti-PID EVA

White EVA



Market Segmentation by Application:

Shoemaking Industrial

Photovoltaic Materials

Electrical Industrial

Others



The EVA Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global EVA Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global EVA Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 EVA Material Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of EVA Material

1.2 EVA Material Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global EVA Material Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Regular EVA

1.2.3 Anti-PID EVA

1.2.4 White EVA

1.3 EVA Material Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global EVA Material Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Shoemaking Industrial

1.3.3 Photovoltaic Materials

1.3.4 Electrical Industrial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global EVA Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global EVA Material Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global EVA Material Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global EVA Material Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America EVA Material Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe EVA Material Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China EVA Material Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan EVA Material Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global EVA Material Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global EVA Material Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 EVA Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global EVA Material Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers EVA Material Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 EVA Material Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 EVA Material Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest EVA Material Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of EVA Material Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global EVA Material Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global EVA Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America EVA Material Production

3.4.1 North America EVA Material Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America EVA Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe EVA Material Production

3.5.1 Europe EVA Material Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe EVA Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China EVA Material Production

3.6.1 China EVA Material Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China EVA Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan EVA Material Production

3.7.1 Japan EVA Material Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan EVA Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global EVA Material Consumption by Region

4.1 Global EVA Material Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global EVA Material Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global EVA Material Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America EVA Material Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe EVA Material Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific EVA Material Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America EVA Material Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global EVA Material Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global EVA Material Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global EVA Material Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global EVA Material Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global EVA Material Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Guoli Science and Tecnology

7.1.1 Guoli Science and Tecnology EVA Material Corporation Information

7.1.2 Guoli Science and Tecnology EVA Material Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Guoli Science and Tecnology EVA Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Guoli Science and Tecnology Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Guoli Science and Tecnology Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Exxon Mobil

7.2.1 Exxon Mobil EVA Material Corporation Information

7.2.2 Exxon Mobil EVA Material Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Exxon Mobil EVA Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Exxon Mobil Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Exxon Mobil Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Curbell Plastics

7.3.1 Curbell Plastics EVA Material Corporation Information

7.3.2 Curbell Plastics EVA Material Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Curbell Plastics EVA Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Curbell Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Curbell Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 FOAMTECH

7.4.1 FOAMTECH EVA Material Corporation Information

7.4.2 FOAMTECH EVA Material Product Portfolio

7.4.3 FOAMTECH EVA Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 FOAMTECH Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 FOAMTECH Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 KPCP

7.5.1 KPCP EVA Material Corporation Information

7.5.2 KPCP EVA Material Product Portfolio

7.5.3 KPCP EVA Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 KPCP Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 KPCP Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 HENGSHUI KAIQINGER TECHNOLOGY

7.6.1 HENGSHUI KAIQINGER TECHNOLOGY EVA Material Corporation Information

7.6.2 HENGSHUI KAIQINGER TECHNOLOGY EVA Material Product Portfolio

7.6.3 HENGSHUI KAIQINGER TECHNOLOGY EVA Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 HENGSHUI KAIQINGER TECHNOLOGY Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 HENGSHUI KAIQINGER TECHNOLOGY Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Haiyou New Materials

7.7.1 Haiyou New Materials EVA Material Corporation Information

7.7.2 Haiyou New Materials EVA Material Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Haiyou New Materials EVA Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Haiyou New Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Haiyou New Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 DuPont

7.8.1 DuPont EVA Material Corporation Information

7.8.2 DuPont EVA Material Product Portfolio

7.8.3 DuPont EVA Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 BASF

7.9.1 BASF EVA Material Corporation Information

7.9.2 BASF EVA Material Product Portfolio

7.9.3 BASF EVA Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 EVONIK

7.10.1 EVONIK EVA Material Corporation Information

7.10.2 EVONIK EVA Material Product Portfolio

7.10.3 EVONIK EVA Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 EVONIK Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 EVONIK Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Hanwha Total

7.11.1 Hanwha Total EVA Material Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hanwha Total EVA Material Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Hanwha Total EVA Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Hanwha Total Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Hanwha Total Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical

7.12.1 Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical EVA Material Corporation Information

7.12.2 Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical EVA Material Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical EVA Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 TPI Polene

7.13.1 TPI Polene EVA Material Corporation Information

7.13.2 TPI Polene EVA Material Product Portfolio

7.13.3 TPI Polene EVA Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 TPI Polene Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 TPI Polene Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 LG Chemical

7.14.1 LG Chemical EVA Material Corporation Information

7.14.2 LG Chemical EVA Material Product Portfolio

7.14.3 LG Chemical EVA Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 LG Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 LG Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Celanese

7.15.1 Celanese EVA Material Corporation Information

7.15.2 Celanese EVA Material Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Celanese EVA Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Celanese Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Celanese Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Arkema

7.16.1 Arkema EVA Material Corporation Information

7.16.2 Arkema EVA Material Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Arkema EVA Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Arkema Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Arkema Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Sumitomo Chemical

7.17.1 Sumitomo Chemical EVA Material Corporation Information

7.17.2 Sumitomo Chemical EVA Material Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Sumitomo Chemical EVA Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Sumitomo Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Tosoh

7.18.1 Tosoh EVA Material Corporation Information

7.18.2 Tosoh EVA Material Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Tosoh EVA Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Tosoh Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Tosoh Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 STR Holdings

7.19.1 STR Holdings EVA Material Corporation Information

7.19.2 STR Holdings EVA Material Product Portfolio

7.19.3 STR Holdings EVA Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 STR Holdings Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 STR Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 3M

7.20.1 3M EVA Material Corporation Information

7.20.2 3M EVA Material Product Portfolio

7.20.3 3M EVA Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

8 EVA Material Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 EVA Material Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of EVA Material

8.4 EVA Material Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 EVA Material Distributors List

9.3 EVA Material Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 EVA Material Industry Trends

10.2 EVA Material Growth Drivers

10.3 EVA Material Market Challenges

10.4 EVA Material Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of EVA Material by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America EVA Material Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe EVA Material Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China EVA Material Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan EVA Material Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of EVA Material

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of EVA Material by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of EVA Material by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of EVA Material by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of EVA Material by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of EVA Material by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of EVA Material by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of EVA Material by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of EVA Material by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”