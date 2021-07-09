EV Traction Motor Market Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends by 2027 | BMW, Tesla, Broad-Ocean

“

The report titled Global EV Traction Motor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global EV Traction Motor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global EV Traction Motor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global EV Traction Motor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global EV Traction Motor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The EV Traction Motor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the EV Traction Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global EV Traction Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global EV Traction Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global EV Traction Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global EV Traction Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global EV Traction Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BMW, Tesla, Broad-Ocean, BYD, Nissan, Continental AG, Jing-Jin Electric Technologies, ZF, Groupe Renault, Toyota, Meidensha, BOSCH, UAES, LG, Dajun Tech, SIEMENS, Greatland Electrics, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Magna

Market Segmentation by Product: AC Induction Motor

Permanent Magnet Motor



Market Segmentation by Application: BEV

PHEV



The EV Traction Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global EV Traction Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global EV Traction Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the EV Traction Motor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in EV Traction Motor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global EV Traction Motor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global EV Traction Motor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global EV Traction Motor market?

Table of Contents:

1 EV Traction Motor Market Overview

1.1 EV Traction Motor Product Overview

1.2 EV Traction Motor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 AC Induction Motor

1.2.2 Permanent Magnet Motor

1.3 Global EV Traction Motor Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global EV Traction Motor Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global EV Traction Motor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global EV Traction Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global EV Traction Motor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global EV Traction Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global EV Traction Motor Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global EV Traction Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global EV Traction Motor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global EV Traction Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America EV Traction Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe EV Traction Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific EV Traction Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America EV Traction Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa EV Traction Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global EV Traction Motor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by EV Traction Motor Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by EV Traction Motor Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players EV Traction Motor Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers EV Traction Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 EV Traction Motor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 EV Traction Motor Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by EV Traction Motor Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in EV Traction Motor as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into EV Traction Motor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers EV Traction Motor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 EV Traction Motor Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global EV Traction Motor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global EV Traction Motor Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global EV Traction Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global EV Traction Motor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global EV Traction Motor Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global EV Traction Motor Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global EV Traction Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global EV Traction Motor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global EV Traction Motor Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global EV Traction Motor by Application

4.1 EV Traction Motor Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 BEV

4.1.2 PHEV

4.2 Global EV Traction Motor Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global EV Traction Motor Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global EV Traction Motor Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global EV Traction Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global EV Traction Motor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global EV Traction Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global EV Traction Motor Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global EV Traction Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global EV Traction Motor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global EV Traction Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America EV Traction Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe EV Traction Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific EV Traction Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America EV Traction Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa EV Traction Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America EV Traction Motor by Country

5.1 North America EV Traction Motor Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America EV Traction Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America EV Traction Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America EV Traction Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America EV Traction Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America EV Traction Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe EV Traction Motor by Country

6.1 Europe EV Traction Motor Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe EV Traction Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe EV Traction Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe EV Traction Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe EV Traction Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe EV Traction Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific EV Traction Motor by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific EV Traction Motor Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific EV Traction Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific EV Traction Motor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific EV Traction Motor Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific EV Traction Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific EV Traction Motor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America EV Traction Motor by Country

8.1 Latin America EV Traction Motor Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America EV Traction Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America EV Traction Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America EV Traction Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America EV Traction Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America EV Traction Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa EV Traction Motor by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa EV Traction Motor Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa EV Traction Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa EV Traction Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa EV Traction Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa EV Traction Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa EV Traction Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in EV Traction Motor Business

10.1 BMW

10.1.1 BMW Corporation Information

10.1.2 BMW Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 BMW EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 BMW EV Traction Motor Products Offered

10.1.5 BMW Recent Development

10.2 Tesla

10.2.1 Tesla Corporation Information

10.2.2 Tesla Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Tesla EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Tesla EV Traction Motor Products Offered

10.2.5 Tesla Recent Development

10.3 Broad-Ocean

10.3.1 Broad-Ocean Corporation Information

10.3.2 Broad-Ocean Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Broad-Ocean EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Broad-Ocean EV Traction Motor Products Offered

10.3.5 Broad-Ocean Recent Development

10.4 BYD

10.4.1 BYD Corporation Information

10.4.2 BYD Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 BYD EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 BYD EV Traction Motor Products Offered

10.4.5 BYD Recent Development

10.5 Nissan

10.5.1 Nissan Corporation Information

10.5.2 Nissan Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Nissan EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Nissan EV Traction Motor Products Offered

10.5.5 Nissan Recent Development

10.6 Continental AG

10.6.1 Continental AG Corporation Information

10.6.2 Continental AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Continental AG EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Continental AG EV Traction Motor Products Offered

10.6.5 Continental AG Recent Development

10.7 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies

10.7.1 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Corporation Information

10.7.2 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies EV Traction Motor Products Offered

10.7.5 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Recent Development

10.8 ZF

10.8.1 ZF Corporation Information

10.8.2 ZF Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 ZF EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 ZF EV Traction Motor Products Offered

10.8.5 ZF Recent Development

10.9 Groupe Renault

10.9.1 Groupe Renault Corporation Information

10.9.2 Groupe Renault Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Groupe Renault EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Groupe Renault EV Traction Motor Products Offered

10.9.5 Groupe Renault Recent Development

10.10 Toyota

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 EV Traction Motor Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Toyota EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Toyota Recent Development

10.11 Meidensha

10.11.1 Meidensha Corporation Information

10.11.2 Meidensha Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Meidensha EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Meidensha EV Traction Motor Products Offered

10.11.5 Meidensha Recent Development

10.12 BOSCH

10.12.1 BOSCH Corporation Information

10.12.2 BOSCH Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 BOSCH EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 BOSCH EV Traction Motor Products Offered

10.12.5 BOSCH Recent Development

10.13 UAES

10.13.1 UAES Corporation Information

10.13.2 UAES Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 UAES EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 UAES EV Traction Motor Products Offered

10.13.5 UAES Recent Development

10.14 LG

10.14.1 LG Corporation Information

10.14.2 LG Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 LG EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 LG EV Traction Motor Products Offered

10.14.5 LG Recent Development

10.15 Dajun Tech

10.15.1 Dajun Tech Corporation Information

10.15.2 Dajun Tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Dajun Tech EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Dajun Tech EV Traction Motor Products Offered

10.15.5 Dajun Tech Recent Development

10.16 SIEMENS

10.16.1 SIEMENS Corporation Information

10.16.2 SIEMENS Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 SIEMENS EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 SIEMENS EV Traction Motor Products Offered

10.16.5 SIEMENS Recent Development

10.17 Greatland Electrics

10.17.1 Greatland Electrics Corporation Information

10.17.2 Greatland Electrics Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Greatland Electrics EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Greatland Electrics EV Traction Motor Products Offered

10.17.5 Greatland Electrics Recent Development

10.18 Hitachi Automotive Systems

10.18.1 Hitachi Automotive Systems Corporation Information

10.18.2 Hitachi Automotive Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Hitachi Automotive Systems EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Hitachi Automotive Systems EV Traction Motor Products Offered

10.18.5 Hitachi Automotive Systems Recent Development

10.19 Magna

10.19.1 Magna Corporation Information

10.19.2 Magna Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Magna EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Magna EV Traction Motor Products Offered

10.19.5 Magna Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 EV Traction Motor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 EV Traction Motor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 EV Traction Motor Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 EV Traction Motor Distributors

12.3 EV Traction Motor Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

