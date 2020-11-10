EV Storage Battery Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Panasonic, BYD, LG Chem, AESC

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global EV Storage Battery market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global EV Storage Battery market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The EV Storage Battery report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the EV Storage Battery report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global EV Storage Battery market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global EV Storage Battery market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global EV Storage Battery market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global EV Storage Battery market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global EV Storage Battery market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global EV Storage Battery Market Research Report: Panasonic, BYD, LG Chem, AESC, Mitsubishi, Samsung, Epower, Beijing Pride Power

The EV Storage Battery Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global EV Storage Battery market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global EV Storage Battery market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the EV Storage Battery market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in EV Storage Battery industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global EV Storage Battery market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global EV Storage Battery market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global EV Storage Battery market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 EV Storage Battery Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key EV Storage Battery Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global EV Storage Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Lead-acid batteries

1.4.3 Nickel-based batteries

1.4.4 Sodium sulfur battery

1.4.5 Secondary lithium battery

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global EV Storage Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Car

1.5.3 Commercial vechicle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global EV Storage Battery Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global EV Storage Battery Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global EV Storage Battery Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global EV Storage Battery, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 EV Storage Battery Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global EV Storage Battery Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global EV Storage Battery Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 EV Storage Battery Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global EV Storage Battery Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global EV Storage Battery Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global EV Storage Battery Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top EV Storage Battery Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global EV Storage Battery Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global EV Storage Battery Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global EV Storage Battery Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global EV Storage Battery Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global EV Storage Battery Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global EV Storage Battery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by EV Storage Battery Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global EV Storage Battery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global EV Storage Battery Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global EV Storage Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 EV Storage Battery Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers EV Storage Battery Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into EV Storage Battery Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global EV Storage Battery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global EV Storage Battery Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global EV Storage Battery Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 EV Storage Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global EV Storage Battery Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global EV Storage Battery Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global EV Storage Battery Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 EV Storage Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global EV Storage Battery Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global EV Storage Battery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global EV Storage Battery Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global EV Storage Battery Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 EV Storage Battery Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 EV Storage Battery Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global EV Storage Battery Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global EV Storage Battery Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global EV Storage Battery Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States EV Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States EV Storage Battery Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States EV Storage Battery Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States EV Storage Battery Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States EV Storage Battery Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top EV Storage Battery Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top EV Storage Battery Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States EV Storage Battery Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States EV Storage Battery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States EV Storage Battery Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States EV Storage Battery Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States EV Storage Battery Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States EV Storage Battery Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States EV Storage Battery Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States EV Storage Battery Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States EV Storage Battery Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States EV Storage Battery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States EV Storage Battery Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States EV Storage Battery Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States EV Storage Battery Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States EV Storage Battery Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States EV Storage Battery Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States EV Storage Battery Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America EV Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America EV Storage Battery Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America EV Storage Battery Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America EV Storage Battery Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe EV Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe EV Storage Battery Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe EV Storage Battery Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe EV Storage Battery Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific EV Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific EV Storage Battery Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific EV Storage Battery Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific EV Storage Battery Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America EV Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America EV Storage Battery Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America EV Storage Battery Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America EV Storage Battery Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa EV Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa EV Storage Battery Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa EV Storage Battery Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa EV Storage Battery Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Panasonic

12.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.1.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Panasonic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Panasonic EV Storage Battery Products Offered

12.1.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.2 BYD

12.2.1 BYD Corporation Information

12.2.2 BYD Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 BYD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 BYD EV Storage Battery Products Offered

12.2.5 BYD Recent Development

12.3 LG Chem

12.3.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.3.2 LG Chem Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 LG Chem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 LG Chem EV Storage Battery Products Offered

12.3.5 LG Chem Recent Development

12.4 AESC

12.4.1 AESC Corporation Information

12.4.2 AESC Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 AESC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 AESC EV Storage Battery Products Offered

12.4.5 AESC Recent Development

12.5 Mitsubishi

12.5.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mitsubishi Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mitsubishi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Mitsubishi EV Storage Battery Products Offered

12.5.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

12.6 Samsung

12.6.1 Samsung Corporation Information

12.6.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Samsung Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Samsung EV Storage Battery Products Offered

12.6.5 Samsung Recent Development

12.7 Epower

12.7.1 Epower Corporation Information

12.7.2 Epower Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Epower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Epower EV Storage Battery Products Offered

12.7.5 Epower Recent Development

12.8 Beijing Pride Power

12.8.1 Beijing Pride Power Corporation Information

12.8.2 Beijing Pride Power Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Beijing Pride Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Beijing Pride Power EV Storage Battery Products Offered

12.8.5 Beijing Pride Power Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key EV Storage Battery Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 EV Storage Battery Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

