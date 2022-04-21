EV Range Extender Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 | Magna International, MAHLE, Rheinmetall AG

“

The report titled Global EV Range Extender Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global EV Range Extender market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global EV Range Extender market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global EV Range Extender market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global EV Range Extender market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The EV Range Extender report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the EV Range Extender report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global EV Range Extender market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global EV Range Extender market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global EV Range Extender market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global EV Range Extender market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global EV Range Extender market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Magna International, MAHLE, Rheinmetall AG, Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, Delta Motorsport, CERES Power, BMW Group, Nissan Motor Corporation, AVL, General Motors

Market Segmentation by Product:

Internal Combustion Engine Range Extender

Fuel Cell Range Extender

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle



The EV Range Extender Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global EV Range Extender market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global EV Range Extender market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the EV Range Extender market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in EV Range Extender industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global EV Range Extender market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global EV Range Extender market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global EV Range Extender market?

Table of Contents:

1 EV Range Extender Market Overview

1.1 EV Range Extender Product Overview

1.2 EV Range Extender Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Internal Combustion Engine Range Extender

1.2.2 Fuel Cell Range Extender

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global EV Range Extender Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global EV Range Extender Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global EV Range Extender Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global EV Range Extender Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global EV Range Extender Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global EV Range Extender Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global EV Range Extender Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global EV Range Extender Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global EV Range Extender Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global EV Range Extender Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America EV Range Extender Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe EV Range Extender Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific EV Range Extender Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America EV Range Extender Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa EV Range Extender Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global EV Range Extender Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by EV Range Extender Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by EV Range Extender Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players EV Range Extender Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers EV Range Extender Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 EV Range Extender Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 EV Range Extender Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by EV Range Extender Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in EV Range Extender as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into EV Range Extender Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers EV Range Extender Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 EV Range Extender Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global EV Range Extender Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global EV Range Extender Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global EV Range Extender Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global EV Range Extender Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global EV Range Extender Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global EV Range Extender Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global EV Range Extender Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global EV Range Extender Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global EV Range Extender Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global EV Range Extender by Application

4.1 EV Range Extender Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Car

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global EV Range Extender Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global EV Range Extender Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global EV Range Extender Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global EV Range Extender Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global EV Range Extender Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global EV Range Extender Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global EV Range Extender Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global EV Range Extender Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global EV Range Extender Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global EV Range Extender Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America EV Range Extender Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe EV Range Extender Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific EV Range Extender Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America EV Range Extender Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa EV Range Extender Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America EV Range Extender by Country

5.1 North America EV Range Extender Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America EV Range Extender Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America EV Range Extender Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America EV Range Extender Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America EV Range Extender Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America EV Range Extender Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe EV Range Extender by Country

6.1 Europe EV Range Extender Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe EV Range Extender Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe EV Range Extender Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe EV Range Extender Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe EV Range Extender Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe EV Range Extender Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific EV Range Extender by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific EV Range Extender Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific EV Range Extender Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific EV Range Extender Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific EV Range Extender Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific EV Range Extender Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific EV Range Extender Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America EV Range Extender by Country

8.1 Latin America EV Range Extender Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America EV Range Extender Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America EV Range Extender Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America EV Range Extender Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America EV Range Extender Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America EV Range Extender Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa EV Range Extender by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa EV Range Extender Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa EV Range Extender Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa EV Range Extender Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa EV Range Extender Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa EV Range Extender Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa EV Range Extender Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in EV Range Extender Business

10.1 Magna International

10.1.1 Magna International Corporation Information

10.1.2 Magna International Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Magna International EV Range Extender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Magna International EV Range Extender Products Offered

10.1.5 Magna International Recent Development

10.2 MAHLE

10.2.1 MAHLE Corporation Information

10.2.2 MAHLE Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 MAHLE EV Range Extender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 MAHLE EV Range Extender Products Offered

10.2.5 MAHLE Recent Development

10.3 Rheinmetall AG

10.3.1 Rheinmetall AG Corporation Information

10.3.2 Rheinmetall AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Rheinmetall AG EV Range Extender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Rheinmetall AG EV Range Extender Products Offered

10.3.5 Rheinmetall AG Recent Development

10.4 Plug Power

10.4.1 Plug Power Corporation Information

10.4.2 Plug Power Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Plug Power EV Range Extender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Plug Power EV Range Extender Products Offered

10.4.5 Plug Power Recent Development

10.5 Ballard Power Systems

10.5.1 Ballard Power Systems Corporation Information

10.5.2 Ballard Power Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Ballard Power Systems EV Range Extender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Ballard Power Systems EV Range Extender Products Offered

10.5.5 Ballard Power Systems Recent Development

10.6 Delta Motorsport

10.6.1 Delta Motorsport Corporation Information

10.6.2 Delta Motorsport Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Delta Motorsport EV Range Extender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Delta Motorsport EV Range Extender Products Offered

10.6.5 Delta Motorsport Recent Development

10.7 CERES Power

10.7.1 CERES Power Corporation Information

10.7.2 CERES Power Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 CERES Power EV Range Extender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 CERES Power EV Range Extender Products Offered

10.7.5 CERES Power Recent Development

10.8 BMW Group

10.8.1 BMW Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 BMW Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 BMW Group EV Range Extender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 BMW Group EV Range Extender Products Offered

10.8.5 BMW Group Recent Development

10.9 Nissan Motor Corporation

10.9.1 Nissan Motor Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 Nissan Motor Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Nissan Motor Corporation EV Range Extender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Nissan Motor Corporation EV Range Extender Products Offered

10.9.5 Nissan Motor Corporation Recent Development

10.10 AVL

10.10.1 AVL Corporation Information

10.10.2 AVL Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 AVL EV Range Extender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 AVL EV Range Extender Products Offered

10.10.5 AVL Recent Development

10.11 General Motors

10.11.1 General Motors Corporation Information

10.11.2 General Motors Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 General Motors EV Range Extender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 General Motors EV Range Extender Products Offered

10.11.5 General Motors Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 EV Range Extender Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 EV Range Extender Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 EV Range Extender Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 EV Range Extender Distributors

12.3 EV Range Extender Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”