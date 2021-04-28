EV Li-ion Battery Market Report To Examine Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Marketing Channel, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | LG, SDI, Hitachi

Los Angeles, United States,April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global EV Li-ion Battery Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the EV Li-ion Battery market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global EV Li-ion Battery market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global EV Li-ion Battery market.

The research report on the global EV Li-ion Battery market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, EV Li-ion Battery market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The EV Li-ion Battery research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global EV Li-ion Battery market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in EV Li-ion Battery market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global EV Li-ion Battery market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

EV Li-ion Battery Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global EV Li-ion Battery market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global EV Li-ion Battery market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

EV Li-ion Battery Market Leading Players

LG, SDI, Hitachi, Panasonic, AESC, Lithium Energy Japan (LEJ), Li-Tec, Valence, Johnson Matthey Battery Systems

EV Li-ion Battery Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the EV Li-ion Battery market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global EV Li-ion Battery market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

EV Li-ion Battery Segmentation by Product

Lithium Ion Manganese Oxide Battery

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery

LiNiMnCo (NMC) Battery

Lithium–titanate Battery

EV Li-ion Battery Segmentation by Application

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Plug-In Electric Vehicles

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global EV Li-ion Battery market?

How will the global EV Li-ion Battery market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global EV Li-ion Battery market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global EV Li-ion Battery market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global EV Li-ion Battery market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 EV Li-ion Battery Market Overview

1.1 EV Li-ion Battery Product Overview

1.2 EV Li-ion Battery Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Lithium Ion Manganese Oxide Battery

1.2.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery

1.2.3 LiNiMnCo (NMC) Battery

1.2.4 Lithium–titanate Battery

1.3 Global EV Li-ion Battery Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global EV Li-ion Battery Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global EV Li-ion Battery Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global EV Li-ion Battery Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global EV Li-ion Battery Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global EV Li-ion Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global EV Li-ion Battery Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global EV Li-ion Battery Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global EV Li-ion Battery Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global EV Li-ion Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America EV Li-ion Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe EV Li-ion Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific EV Li-ion Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America EV Li-ion Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa EV Li-ion Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global EV Li-ion Battery Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by EV Li-ion Battery Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by EV Li-ion Battery Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players EV Li-ion Battery Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers EV Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 EV Li-ion Battery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 EV Li-ion Battery Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by EV Li-ion Battery Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in EV Li-ion Battery as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into EV Li-ion Battery Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers EV Li-ion Battery Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 EV Li-ion Battery Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global EV Li-ion Battery Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global EV Li-ion Battery Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global EV Li-ion Battery Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global EV Li-ion Battery Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global EV Li-ion Battery Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global EV Li-ion Battery Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global EV Li-ion Battery Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global EV Li-ion Battery Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global EV Li-ion Battery Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global EV Li-ion Battery by Application

4.1 EV Li-ion Battery Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Electric Vehicles

4.1.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicles

4.1.3 Plug-In Electric Vehicles

4.2 Global EV Li-ion Battery Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global EV Li-ion Battery Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global EV Li-ion Battery Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global EV Li-ion Battery Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global EV Li-ion Battery Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global EV Li-ion Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global EV Li-ion Battery Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global EV Li-ion Battery Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global EV Li-ion Battery Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global EV Li-ion Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America EV Li-ion Battery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe EV Li-ion Battery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific EV Li-ion Battery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America EV Li-ion Battery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa EV Li-ion Battery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America EV Li-ion Battery by Country

5.1 North America EV Li-ion Battery Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America EV Li-ion Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America EV Li-ion Battery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America EV Li-ion Battery Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America EV Li-ion Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America EV Li-ion Battery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe EV Li-ion Battery by Country

6.1 Europe EV Li-ion Battery Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe EV Li-ion Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe EV Li-ion Battery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe EV Li-ion Battery Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe EV Li-ion Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe EV Li-ion Battery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific EV Li-ion Battery by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific EV Li-ion Battery Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific EV Li-ion Battery Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific EV Li-ion Battery Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific EV Li-ion Battery Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific EV Li-ion Battery Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific EV Li-ion Battery Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America EV Li-ion Battery by Country

8.1 Latin America EV Li-ion Battery Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America EV Li-ion Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America EV Li-ion Battery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America EV Li-ion Battery Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America EV Li-ion Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America EV Li-ion Battery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa EV Li-ion Battery by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa EV Li-ion Battery Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa EV Li-ion Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa EV Li-ion Battery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa EV Li-ion Battery Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa EV Li-ion Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa EV Li-ion Battery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in EV Li-ion Battery Business

10.1 LG

10.1.1 LG Corporation Information

10.1.2 LG Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 LG EV Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 LG EV Li-ion Battery Products Offered

10.1.5 LG Recent Development

10.2 SDI

10.2.1 SDI Corporation Information

10.2.2 SDI Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 SDI EV Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 LG EV Li-ion Battery Products Offered

10.2.5 SDI Recent Development

10.3 Hitachi

10.3.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.3.2 Hitachi Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Hitachi EV Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Hitachi EV Li-ion Battery Products Offered

10.3.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.4 Panasonic

10.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.4.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Panasonic EV Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Panasonic EV Li-ion Battery Products Offered

10.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.5 AESC

10.5.1 AESC Corporation Information

10.5.2 AESC Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 AESC EV Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 AESC EV Li-ion Battery Products Offered

10.5.5 AESC Recent Development

10.6 Lithium Energy Japan (LEJ)

10.6.1 Lithium Energy Japan (LEJ) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Lithium Energy Japan (LEJ) Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Lithium Energy Japan (LEJ) EV Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Lithium Energy Japan (LEJ) EV Li-ion Battery Products Offered

10.6.5 Lithium Energy Japan (LEJ) Recent Development

10.7 Li-Tec

10.7.1 Li-Tec Corporation Information

10.7.2 Li-Tec Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Li-Tec EV Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Li-Tec EV Li-ion Battery Products Offered

10.7.5 Li-Tec Recent Development

10.8 Valence

10.8.1 Valence Corporation Information

10.8.2 Valence Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Valence EV Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Valence EV Li-ion Battery Products Offered

10.8.5 Valence Recent Development

10.9 Johnson Matthey Battery Systems

10.9.1 Johnson Matthey Battery Systems Corporation Information

10.9.2 Johnson Matthey Battery Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Johnson Matthey Battery Systems EV Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Johnson Matthey Battery Systems EV Li-ion Battery Products Offered

10.9.5 Johnson Matthey Battery Systems Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 EV Li-ion Battery Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 EV Li-ion Battery Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 EV Li-ion Battery Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 EV Li-ion Battery Distributors

12.3 EV Li-ion Battery Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

