EV Charging Equipment Market 2022-2028: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output| Demand By Countries And Future Growth| Chargepoint, ABB, Eaton

Global EV Charging Equipment Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 5288.1 Million By 2027, From US$ 2087.4 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 14.2% During 2021-2027
QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global EV Charging Equipment Market Report, History and Forecast , Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the EV Charging Equipment market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.
The competitive landscape of the global EV Charging Equipment market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global EV Charging Equipment market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global EV Charging Equipment Market Research Report: Chargepoint, ABB, Eaton, Leviton, Blink, Schneider, Siemens, General Electric, AeroVironment, Panasonic, Chargemaster, Elektromotive, Clipper Creek, DBT CEV, Pod Point, BYD, NARI, Xuji Group, Potivio, Auto Electric Power Plant, Huashang Sanyou, Zhejiang Wanma, Puruite, Titans, Shanghai Xundao, Sinocharge, Ruckus New Energy Tech
Global EV Charging Equipment Market by Type: DC Charging`, AC Charging
Global EV Charging Equipment Market by Application: Residential Charging, Public Chargin
The EV Charging Equipment market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the EV Charging Equipment market. In this chapter of the EV Charging Equipment report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the EV Charging Equipment report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.
The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.
Frequently Asked Questions
o What will be the size of the global EV Charging Equipment market in 2028?
o What is the current CAGR of the global EV Charging Equipment market?
o Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?
o Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global EV Charging Equipment market?
o Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global EV Charging Equipment market?
o Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?
o Which are the top players currently operating in the global EV Charging Equipment market?
o How will the market situation change in the coming years?
o What are the common business tactics adopted by players?
Request for customization in Report:
https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2977813/global-ev-charging-equipment-market
Table of Contents
1 EV Charging Equipment Market Overview
1.1 EV Charging Equipment Product Overview
1.2 EV Charging Equipment Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 DC Charging`
1.2.2 AC Charging
1.3 Global EV Charging Equipment Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global EV Charging Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global EV Charging Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global EV Charging Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global EV Charging Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global EV Charging Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global EV Charging Equipment Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by EV Charging Equipment Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by EV Charging Equipment Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players EV Charging Equipment Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers EV Charging Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 EV Charging Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 EV Charging Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by EV Charging Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in EV Charging Equipment as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into EV Charging Equipment Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers EV Charging Equipment Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 EV Charging Equipment Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global EV Charging Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global EV Charging Equipment Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global EV Charging Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global EV Charging Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global EV Charging Equipment Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global EV Charging Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global EV Charging Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global EV Charging Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global EV Charging Equipment Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global EV Charging Equipment by Application
4.1 EV Charging Equipment Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Residential Charging
4.1.2 Public Chargin
4.2 Global EV Charging Equipment Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global EV Charging Equipment Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global EV Charging Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global EV Charging Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global EV Charging Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global EV Charging Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America EV Charging Equipment by Country
5.1 North America EV Charging Equipment Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America EV Charging Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America EV Charging Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America EV Charging Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America EV Charging Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America EV Charging Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe EV Charging Equipment by Country
6.1 Europe EV Charging Equipment Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe EV Charging Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe EV Charging Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe EV Charging Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe EV Charging Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe EV Charging Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific EV Charging Equipment by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific EV Charging Equipment Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific EV Charging Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific EV Charging Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific EV Charging Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific EV Charging Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific EV Charging Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America EV Charging Equipment by Country
8.1 Latin America EV Charging Equipment Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America EV Charging Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America EV Charging Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America EV Charging Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America EV Charging Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America EV Charging Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa EV Charging Equipment by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa EV Charging Equipment Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa EV Charging Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa EV Charging Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa EV Charging Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa EV Charging Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa EV Charging Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in EV Charging Equipment Business
10.1 Chargepoint
10.1.1 Chargepoint Corporation Information
10.1.2 Chargepoint Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Chargepoint EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Chargepoint EV Charging Equipment Products Offered
10.1.5 Chargepoint Recent Development
10.2 ABB
10.2.1 ABB Corporation Information
10.2.2 ABB Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 ABB EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 ABB EV Charging Equipment Products Offered
10.2.5 ABB Recent Development
10.3 Eaton
10.3.1 Eaton Corporation Information
10.3.2 Eaton Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Eaton EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Eaton EV Charging Equipment Products Offered
10.3.5 Eaton Recent Development
10.4 Leviton
10.4.1 Leviton Corporation Information
10.4.2 Leviton Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Leviton EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Leviton EV Charging Equipment Products Offered
10.4.5 Leviton Recent Development
10.5 Blink
10.5.1 Blink Corporation Information
10.5.2 Blink Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Blink EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Blink EV Charging Equipment Products Offered
10.5.5 Blink Recent Development
10.6 Schneider
10.6.1 Schneider Corporation Information
10.6.2 Schneider Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Schneider EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Schneider EV Charging Equipment Products Offered
10.6.5 Schneider Recent Development
10.7 Siemens
10.7.1 Siemens Corporation Information
10.7.2 Siemens Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Siemens EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Siemens EV Charging Equipment Products Offered
10.7.5 Siemens Recent Development
10.8 General Electric
10.8.1 General Electric Corporation Information
10.8.2 General Electric Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 General Electric EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 General Electric EV Charging Equipment Products Offered
10.8.5 General Electric Recent Development
10.9 AeroVironment
10.9.1 AeroVironment Corporation Information
10.9.2 AeroVironment Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 AeroVironment EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 AeroVironment EV Charging Equipment Products Offered
10.9.5 AeroVironment Recent Development
10.10 Panasonic
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 EV Charging Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Panasonic EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Panasonic Recent Development
10.11 Chargemaster
10.11.1 Chargemaster Corporation Information
10.11.2 Chargemaster Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Chargemaster EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Chargemaster EV Charging Equipment Products Offered
10.11.5 Chargemaster Recent Development
10.12 Elektromotive
10.12.1 Elektromotive Corporation Information
10.12.2 Elektromotive Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Elektromotive EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Elektromotive EV Charging Equipment Products Offered
10.12.5 Elektromotive Recent Development
10.13 Clipper Creek
10.13.1 Clipper Creek Corporation Information
10.13.2 Clipper Creek Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Clipper Creek EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Clipper Creek EV Charging Equipment Products Offered
10.13.5 Clipper Creek Recent Development
10.14 DBT CEV
10.14.1 DBT CEV Corporation Information
10.14.2 DBT CEV Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 DBT CEV EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 DBT CEV EV Charging Equipment Products Offered
10.14.5 DBT CEV Recent Development
10.15 Pod Point
10.15.1 Pod Point Corporation Information
10.15.2 Pod Point Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Pod Point EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Pod Point EV Charging Equipment Products Offered
10.15.5 Pod Point Recent Development
10.16 BYD
10.16.1 BYD Corporation Information
10.16.2 BYD Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 BYD EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 BYD EV Charging Equipment Products Offered
10.16.5 BYD Recent Development
10.17 NARI
10.17.1 NARI Corporation Information
10.17.2 NARI Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 NARI EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 NARI EV Charging Equipment Products Offered
10.17.5 NARI Recent Development
10.18 Xuji Group
10.18.1 Xuji Group Corporation Information
10.18.2 Xuji Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Xuji Group EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Xuji Group EV Charging Equipment Products Offered
10.18.5 Xuji Group Recent Development
10.19 Potivio
10.19.1 Potivio Corporation Information
10.19.2 Potivio Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Potivio EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Potivio EV Charging Equipment Products Offered
10.19.5 Potivio Recent Development
10.20 Auto Electric Power Plant
10.20.1 Auto Electric Power Plant Corporation Information
10.20.2 Auto Electric Power Plant Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Auto Electric Power Plant EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Auto Electric Power Plant EV Charging Equipment Products Offered
10.20.5 Auto Electric Power Plant Recent Development
10.21 Huashang Sanyou
10.21.1 Huashang Sanyou Corporation Information
10.21.2 Huashang Sanyou Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Huashang Sanyou EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Huashang Sanyou EV Charging Equipment Products Offered
10.21.5 Huashang Sanyou Recent Development
10.22 Zhejiang Wanma
10.22.1 Zhejiang Wanma Corporation Information
10.22.2 Zhejiang Wanma Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Zhejiang Wanma EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Zhejiang Wanma EV Charging Equipment Products Offered
10.22.5 Zhejiang Wanma Recent Development
10.23 Puruite
10.23.1 Puruite Corporation Information
10.23.2 Puruite Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Puruite EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Puruite EV Charging Equipment Products Offered
10.23.5 Puruite Recent Development
10.24 Titans
10.24.1 Titans Corporation Information
10.24.2 Titans Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Titans EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Titans EV Charging Equipment Products Offered
10.24.5 Titans Recent Development
10.25 Shanghai Xundao
10.25.1 Shanghai Xundao Corporation Information
10.25.2 Shanghai Xundao Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Shanghai Xundao EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Shanghai Xundao EV Charging Equipment Products Offered
10.25.5 Shanghai Xundao Recent Development
10.26 Sinocharge
10.26.1 Sinocharge Corporation Information
10.26.2 Sinocharge Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 Sinocharge EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 Sinocharge EV Charging Equipment Products Offered
10.26.5 Sinocharge Recent Development
10.27 Ruckus New Energy Tech
10.27.1 Ruckus New Energy Tech Corporation Information
10.27.2 Ruckus New Energy Tech Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 Ruckus New Energy Tech EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 Ruckus New Energy Tech EV Charging Equipment Products Offered
10.27.5 Ruckus New Energy Tech Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 EV Charging Equipment Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 EV Charging Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 EV Charging Equipment Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 EV Charging Equipment Distributors
12.3 EV Charging Equipment Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer*
place your order click here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/5f9b2d26d98863cbbafa03577ee7f5f7,0,1,global-ev-charging-equipment-market
About Us:
QYResearch established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.