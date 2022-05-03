EV Charging Equipment Market 2022-2028: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output| Demand By Countries And Future Growth| Chargepoint, ABB, Eaton

Global EV Charging Equipment Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 5288.1 Million By 2027, From US$ 2087.4 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 14.2% During 2021-2027

QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global EV Charging Equipment Market Report, History and Forecast , Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the EV Charging Equipment market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

An electric vehicle charging station, also called EV charging station, electric recharging point, charging point and EVSE (Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment), is an element in an infrastructure that supplies electric energy for the recharging of electric vehicles, such as plug-in electric vehicles, including electric cars, neighborhood electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. North America and Europe are the main production areas of electric vehicle charging equipment, with a share of more than 70%. The main manufacturers in the market are ChargePoint, BYD, abb, Eaton and blink, and the top five have a market share of nearly 30%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global EV Charging Equipment Market The global EV Charging Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 5288.1 million by 2027, from US$ 2087.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.2% during 2021-2027. The competitive landscape of the global EV Charging Equipment market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global EV Charging Equipment market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings. Key Players Mentioned in the Global EV Charging Equipment Market Research Report: Chargepoint, ABB, Eaton, Leviton, Blink, Schneider, Siemens, General Electric, AeroVironment, Panasonic, Chargemaster, Elektromotive, Clipper Creek, DBT CEV, Pod Point, BYD, NARI, Xuji Group, Potivio, Auto Electric Power Plant, Huashang Sanyou, Zhejiang Wanma, Puruite, Titans, Shanghai Xundao, Sinocharge, Ruckus New Energy Tech Global EV Charging Equipment Market by Type: DC Charging`, AC Charging Global EV Charging Equipment Market by Application: Residential Charging, Public Chargin The EV Charging Equipment market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the EV Charging Equipment market. In this chapter of the EV Charging Equipment report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the EV Charging Equipment report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers. The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others. Frequently Asked Questions o What will be the size of the global EV Charging Equipment market in 2028? o What is the current CAGR of the global EV Charging Equipment market? o Which product is expected to show the highest market growth? o Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global EV Charging Equipment market? o Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global EV Charging Equipment market? o Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period? o Which are the top players currently operating in the global EV Charging Equipment market? o How will the market situation change in the coming years? o What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

Table of Contents

1 EV Charging Equipment Market Overview

1.1 EV Charging Equipment Product Overview

1.2 EV Charging Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 DC Charging`

1.2.2 AC Charging

1.3 Global EV Charging Equipment Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global EV Charging Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global EV Charging Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global EV Charging Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global EV Charging Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global EV Charging Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global EV Charging Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by EV Charging Equipment Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by EV Charging Equipment Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players EV Charging Equipment Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers EV Charging Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 EV Charging Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 EV Charging Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by EV Charging Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in EV Charging Equipment as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into EV Charging Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers EV Charging Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 EV Charging Equipment Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global EV Charging Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global EV Charging Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global EV Charging Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global EV Charging Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global EV Charging Equipment Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global EV Charging Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global EV Charging Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global EV Charging Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global EV Charging Equipment Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global EV Charging Equipment by Application

4.1 EV Charging Equipment Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential Charging

4.1.2 Public Chargin

4.2 Global EV Charging Equipment Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global EV Charging Equipment Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global EV Charging Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global EV Charging Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global EV Charging Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global EV Charging Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa EV Charging Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America EV Charging Equipment by Country

5.1 North America EV Charging Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America EV Charging Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America EV Charging Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America EV Charging Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America EV Charging Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America EV Charging Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe EV Charging Equipment by Country

6.1 Europe EV Charging Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe EV Charging Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe EV Charging Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe EV Charging Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe EV Charging Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe EV Charging Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific EV Charging Equipment by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific EV Charging Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific EV Charging Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific EV Charging Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific EV Charging Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific EV Charging Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific EV Charging Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America EV Charging Equipment by Country

8.1 Latin America EV Charging Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America EV Charging Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America EV Charging Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America EV Charging Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America EV Charging Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America EV Charging Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa EV Charging Equipment by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa EV Charging Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa EV Charging Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa EV Charging Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa EV Charging Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa EV Charging Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa EV Charging Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in EV Charging Equipment Business

10.1 Chargepoint

10.1.1 Chargepoint Corporation Information

10.1.2 Chargepoint Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Chargepoint EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Chargepoint EV Charging Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 Chargepoint Recent Development

10.2 ABB

10.2.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.2.2 ABB Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 ABB EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 ABB EV Charging Equipment Products Offered

10.2.5 ABB Recent Development

10.3 Eaton

10.3.1 Eaton Corporation Information

10.3.2 Eaton Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Eaton EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Eaton EV Charging Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 Eaton Recent Development

10.4 Leviton

10.4.1 Leviton Corporation Information

10.4.2 Leviton Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Leviton EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Leviton EV Charging Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 Leviton Recent Development

10.5 Blink

10.5.1 Blink Corporation Information

10.5.2 Blink Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Blink EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Blink EV Charging Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 Blink Recent Development

10.6 Schneider

10.6.1 Schneider Corporation Information

10.6.2 Schneider Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Schneider EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Schneider EV Charging Equipment Products Offered

10.6.5 Schneider Recent Development

10.7 Siemens

10.7.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.7.2 Siemens Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Siemens EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Siemens EV Charging Equipment Products Offered

10.7.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.8 General Electric

10.8.1 General Electric Corporation Information

10.8.2 General Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 General Electric EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 General Electric EV Charging Equipment Products Offered

10.8.5 General Electric Recent Development

10.9 AeroVironment

10.9.1 AeroVironment Corporation Information

10.9.2 AeroVironment Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 AeroVironment EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 AeroVironment EV Charging Equipment Products Offered

10.9.5 AeroVironment Recent Development

10.10 Panasonic

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 EV Charging Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Panasonic EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.11 Chargemaster

10.11.1 Chargemaster Corporation Information

10.11.2 Chargemaster Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Chargemaster EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Chargemaster EV Charging Equipment Products Offered

10.11.5 Chargemaster Recent Development

10.12 Elektromotive

10.12.1 Elektromotive Corporation Information

10.12.2 Elektromotive Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Elektromotive EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Elektromotive EV Charging Equipment Products Offered

10.12.5 Elektromotive Recent Development

10.13 Clipper Creek

10.13.1 Clipper Creek Corporation Information

10.13.2 Clipper Creek Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Clipper Creek EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Clipper Creek EV Charging Equipment Products Offered

10.13.5 Clipper Creek Recent Development

10.14 DBT CEV

10.14.1 DBT CEV Corporation Information

10.14.2 DBT CEV Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 DBT CEV EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 DBT CEV EV Charging Equipment Products Offered

10.14.5 DBT CEV Recent Development

10.15 Pod Point

10.15.1 Pod Point Corporation Information

10.15.2 Pod Point Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Pod Point EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Pod Point EV Charging Equipment Products Offered

10.15.5 Pod Point Recent Development

10.16 BYD

10.16.1 BYD Corporation Information

10.16.2 BYD Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 BYD EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 BYD EV Charging Equipment Products Offered

10.16.5 BYD Recent Development

10.17 NARI

10.17.1 NARI Corporation Information

10.17.2 NARI Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 NARI EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 NARI EV Charging Equipment Products Offered

10.17.5 NARI Recent Development

10.18 Xuji Group

10.18.1 Xuji Group Corporation Information

10.18.2 Xuji Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Xuji Group EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Xuji Group EV Charging Equipment Products Offered

10.18.5 Xuji Group Recent Development

10.19 Potivio

10.19.1 Potivio Corporation Information

10.19.2 Potivio Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Potivio EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Potivio EV Charging Equipment Products Offered

10.19.5 Potivio Recent Development

10.20 Auto Electric Power Plant

10.20.1 Auto Electric Power Plant Corporation Information

10.20.2 Auto Electric Power Plant Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Auto Electric Power Plant EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Auto Electric Power Plant EV Charging Equipment Products Offered

10.20.5 Auto Electric Power Plant Recent Development

10.21 Huashang Sanyou

10.21.1 Huashang Sanyou Corporation Information

10.21.2 Huashang Sanyou Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Huashang Sanyou EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Huashang Sanyou EV Charging Equipment Products Offered

10.21.5 Huashang Sanyou Recent Development

10.22 Zhejiang Wanma

10.22.1 Zhejiang Wanma Corporation Information

10.22.2 Zhejiang Wanma Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Zhejiang Wanma EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Zhejiang Wanma EV Charging Equipment Products Offered

10.22.5 Zhejiang Wanma Recent Development

10.23 Puruite

10.23.1 Puruite Corporation Information

10.23.2 Puruite Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Puruite EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Puruite EV Charging Equipment Products Offered

10.23.5 Puruite Recent Development

10.24 Titans

10.24.1 Titans Corporation Information

10.24.2 Titans Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Titans EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Titans EV Charging Equipment Products Offered

10.24.5 Titans Recent Development

10.25 Shanghai Xundao

10.25.1 Shanghai Xundao Corporation Information

10.25.2 Shanghai Xundao Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Shanghai Xundao EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Shanghai Xundao EV Charging Equipment Products Offered

10.25.5 Shanghai Xundao Recent Development

10.26 Sinocharge

10.26.1 Sinocharge Corporation Information

10.26.2 Sinocharge Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Sinocharge EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Sinocharge EV Charging Equipment Products Offered

10.26.5 Sinocharge Recent Development

10.27 Ruckus New Energy Tech

10.27.1 Ruckus New Energy Tech Corporation Information

10.27.2 Ruckus New Energy Tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Ruckus New Energy Tech EV Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Ruckus New Energy Tech EV Charging Equipment Products Offered

10.27.5 Ruckus New Energy Tech Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 EV Charging Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 EV Charging Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 EV Charging Equipment Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 EV Charging Equipment Distributors

12.3 EV Charging Equipment Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer*

