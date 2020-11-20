EV Battery Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2026 | Panasonic, LG Chem, BYD

“

The report titled Global EV Battery Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global EV Battery market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global EV Battery market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global EV Battery market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global EV Battery market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The EV Battery report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the EV Battery report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global EV Battery market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global EV Battery market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global EV Battery market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global EV Battery market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global EV Battery market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Panasonic, LG Chem, BYD, Samsung SDI, Johnson Controls International PLC, GS Yuasa, Hitachi Group, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Blue Energy Co. Ltd, Lithium Energy Japan, Robert Bosch GmbH

Market Segmentation by Product: Nickel-metal hydride

lithium-ion batteries



Market Segmentation by Application: BEV

PHEV



The EV Battery Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global EV Battery market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global EV Battery market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the EV Battery market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in EV Battery industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global EV Battery market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global EV Battery market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global EV Battery market?

Table of Contents:

1 EV Battery Market Overview

1.1 EV Battery Product Overview

1.2 EV Battery Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Nickel-metal hydride

1.2.2 lithium-ion batteries

1.3 Global EV Battery Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global EV Battery Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global EV Battery Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global EV Battery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global EV Battery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global EV Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global EV Battery Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global EV Battery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global EV Battery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global EV Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America EV Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe EV Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific EV Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America EV Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa EV Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global EV Battery Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by EV Battery Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by EV Battery Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players EV Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers EV Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 EV Battery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 EV Battery Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by EV Battery Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in EV Battery as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into EV Battery Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers EV Battery Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global EV Battery by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global EV Battery Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global EV Battery Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global EV Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global EV Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global EV Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global EV Battery Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global EV Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global EV Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global EV Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global EV Battery by Application

4.1 EV Battery Segment by Application

4.1.1 BEV

4.1.2 PHEV

4.2 Global EV Battery Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global EV Battery Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global EV Battery Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions EV Battery Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America EV Battery by Application

4.5.2 Europe EV Battery by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific EV Battery by Application

4.5.4 Latin America EV Battery by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa EV Battery by Application

5 North America EV Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America EV Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America EV Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America EV Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America EV Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe EV Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe EV Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe EV Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe EV Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe EV Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific EV Battery Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific EV Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific EV Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific EV Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific EV Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America EV Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America EV Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America EV Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America EV Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America EV Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa EV Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa EV Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa EV Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa EV Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa EV Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in EV Battery Business

10.1 Panasonic

10.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.1.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Panasonic EV Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Panasonic EV Battery Products Offered

10.1.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

10.2 LG Chem

10.2.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.2.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 LG Chem EV Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Panasonic EV Battery Products Offered

10.2.5 LG Chem Recent Developments

10.3 BYD

10.3.1 BYD Corporation Information

10.3.2 BYD Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 BYD EV Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 BYD EV Battery Products Offered

10.3.5 BYD Recent Developments

10.4 Samsung SDI

10.4.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information

10.4.2 Samsung SDI Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Samsung SDI EV Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Samsung SDI EV Battery Products Offered

10.4.5 Samsung SDI Recent Developments

10.5 Johnson Controls International PLC

10.5.1 Johnson Controls International PLC Corporation Information

10.5.2 Johnson Controls International PLC Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Johnson Controls International PLC EV Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Johnson Controls International PLC EV Battery Products Offered

10.5.5 Johnson Controls International PLC Recent Developments

10.6 GS Yuasa

10.6.1 GS Yuasa Corporation Information

10.6.2 GS Yuasa Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 GS Yuasa EV Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 GS Yuasa EV Battery Products Offered

10.6.5 GS Yuasa Recent Developments

10.7 Hitachi Group

10.7.1 Hitachi Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hitachi Group Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Hitachi Group EV Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Hitachi Group EV Battery Products Offered

10.7.5 Hitachi Group Recent Developments

10.8 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

10.8.1 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation EV Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation EV Battery Products Offered

10.8.5 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation Recent Developments

10.9 Blue Energy Co. Ltd

10.9.1 Blue Energy Co. Ltd Corporation Information

10.9.2 Blue Energy Co. Ltd Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Blue Energy Co. Ltd EV Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Blue Energy Co. Ltd EV Battery Products Offered

10.9.5 Blue Energy Co. Ltd Recent Developments

10.10 Lithium Energy Japan

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 EV Battery Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Lithium Energy Japan EV Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Lithium Energy Japan Recent Developments

10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.11.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Corporation Information

10.11.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Robert Bosch GmbH EV Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Robert Bosch GmbH EV Battery Products Offered

10.11.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Developments

11 EV Battery Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 EV Battery Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 EV Battery Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 EV Battery Industry Trends

11.4.2 EV Battery Market Drivers

11.4.3 EV Battery Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

