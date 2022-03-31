EV Battery Adhesives Market Competitive Strategies, Growth Analysis & Forecast To 2028 | H.B. Fuller, 3M, Henkel

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “EV Battery Adhesives Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the EV Battery Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global EV Battery Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global EV Battery Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global EV Battery Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global EV Battery Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global EV Battery Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

H.B. Fuller

3M

Henkel

Bostik

Jowat Adhesives

Parker Hannifin

DuPont

Permabond

Wacker Chemie



Market Segmentation by Product:

Urethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Battery Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle



The EV Battery Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global EV Battery Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global EV Battery Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 EV Battery Adhesives Product Introduction

1.2 Global EV Battery Adhesives Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global EV Battery Adhesives Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global EV Battery Adhesives Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States EV Battery Adhesives Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States EV Battery Adhesives Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States EV Battery Adhesives Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 EV Battery Adhesives Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States EV Battery Adhesives in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of EV Battery Adhesives Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 EV Battery Adhesives Market Dynamics

1.5.1 EV Battery Adhesives Industry Trends

1.5.2 EV Battery Adhesives Market Drivers

1.5.3 EV Battery Adhesives Market Challenges

1.5.4 EV Battery Adhesives Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 EV Battery Adhesives Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Urethane

2.1.2 Epoxy

2.1.3 Acrylic

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global EV Battery Adhesives Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global EV Battery Adhesives Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global EV Battery Adhesives Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global EV Battery Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States EV Battery Adhesives Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States EV Battery Adhesives Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States EV Battery Adhesives Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States EV Battery Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 EV Battery Adhesives Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Battery Electric Vehicle

3.1.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle

3.2 Global EV Battery Adhesives Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global EV Battery Adhesives Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global EV Battery Adhesives Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global EV Battery Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States EV Battery Adhesives Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States EV Battery Adhesives Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States EV Battery Adhesives Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States EV Battery Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global EV Battery Adhesives Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global EV Battery Adhesives Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global EV Battery Adhesives Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global EV Battery Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global EV Battery Adhesives Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global EV Battery Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global EV Battery Adhesives Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 EV Battery Adhesives Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of EV Battery Adhesives in 2021

4.2.3 Global EV Battery Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global EV Battery Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global EV Battery Adhesives Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers EV Battery Adhesives Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into EV Battery Adhesives Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States EV Battery Adhesives Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top EV Battery Adhesives Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States EV Battery Adhesives Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States EV Battery Adhesives Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global EV Battery Adhesives Market Size by Region

5.1 Global EV Battery Adhesives Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global EV Battery Adhesives Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global EV Battery Adhesives Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global EV Battery Adhesives Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global EV Battery Adhesives Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global EV Battery Adhesives Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global EV Battery Adhesives Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America EV Battery Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America EV Battery Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific EV Battery Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific EV Battery Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe EV Battery Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe EV Battery Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America EV Battery Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America EV Battery Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa EV Battery Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa EV Battery Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 H.B. Fuller

7.1.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

7.1.2 H.B. Fuller Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 H.B. Fuller EV Battery Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 H.B. Fuller EV Battery Adhesives Products Offered

7.1.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

7.2 3M

7.2.1 3M Corporation Information

7.2.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 3M EV Battery Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 3M EV Battery Adhesives Products Offered

7.2.5 3M Recent Development

7.3 Henkel

7.3.1 Henkel Corporation Information

7.3.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Henkel EV Battery Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Henkel EV Battery Adhesives Products Offered

7.3.5 Henkel Recent Development

7.4 Bostik

7.4.1 Bostik Corporation Information

7.4.2 Bostik Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Bostik EV Battery Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Bostik EV Battery Adhesives Products Offered

7.4.5 Bostik Recent Development

7.5 Jowat Adhesives

7.5.1 Jowat Adhesives Corporation Information

7.5.2 Jowat Adhesives Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Jowat Adhesives EV Battery Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Jowat Adhesives EV Battery Adhesives Products Offered

7.5.5 Jowat Adhesives Recent Development

7.6 Parker Hannifin

7.6.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

7.6.2 Parker Hannifin Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Parker Hannifin EV Battery Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Parker Hannifin EV Battery Adhesives Products Offered

7.6.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Development

7.7 DuPont

7.7.1 DuPont Corporation Information

7.7.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 DuPont EV Battery Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 DuPont EV Battery Adhesives Products Offered

7.7.5 DuPont Recent Development

7.8 Permabond

7.8.1 Permabond Corporation Information

7.8.2 Permabond Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Permabond EV Battery Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Permabond EV Battery Adhesives Products Offered

7.8.5 Permabond Recent Development

7.9 Wacker Chemie

7.9.1 Wacker Chemie Corporation Information

7.9.2 Wacker Chemie Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Wacker Chemie EV Battery Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Wacker Chemie EV Battery Adhesives Products Offered

7.9.5 Wacker Chemie Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 EV Battery Adhesives Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 EV Battery Adhesives Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 EV Battery Adhesives Distributors

8.3 EV Battery Adhesives Production Mode & Process

8.4 EV Battery Adhesives Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 EV Battery Adhesives Sales Channels

8.4.2 EV Battery Adhesives Distributors

8.5 EV Battery Adhesives Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”