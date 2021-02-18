Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size 2027 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price trends and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | Kuraray, Nippon Gohsei, Chang Chun Petrochemical

“

The report titled Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Kuraray, Nippon Gohsei, Chang Chun Petrochemical

Market Segmentation by Product: Ethylene Content (mol%) below 29

Ethylene Content (mol%) 29-35

Ethylene Content (mol%) 35-38

Ethylene Content (mol%) 38-44

Ethylene Content (mol%) above 44



Market Segmentation by Application: Food Packaging Material

Household Wrapping Material

Automotive Gas Tanks

Pipes For Floor Heating Systems

Wall Coverings

Others



The Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Overview

1.1 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Product Scope

1.2 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Segment by Ethylene Content

1.2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales by Ethylene Content (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Ethylene Content (mol%) below 29

1.2.3 Ethylene Content (mol%) 29-35

1.2.4 Ethylene Content (mol%) 35-38

1.2.5 Ethylene Content (mol%) 38-44

1.2.6 Ethylene Content (mol%) above 44

1.3 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Food Packaging Material

1.3.3 Household Wrapping Material

1.3.4 Automotive Gas Tanks

1.3.5 Pipes For Floor Heating Systems

1.3.6 Wall Coverings

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) as of 2020)

3.4 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size by Ethylene Content

4.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Historic Market Review by Ethylene Content (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Market Share by Ethylene Content (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue Market Share by Ethylene Content (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Price by Ethylene Content (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Ethylene Content (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Forecast by Ethylene Content (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue Forecast by Ethylene Content (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Price Forecast by Ethylene Content (2022-2027)

5 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Breakdown by Ethylene Content

6.2.1 North America Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Breakdown by Ethylene Content (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Breakdown by Ethylene Content (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Breakdown by Ethylene Content

7.2.1 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Breakdown by Ethylene Content (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Breakdown by Ethylene Content (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 133 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 133 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Breakdown by Ethylene Content

8.2.1 China Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Breakdown by Ethylene Content (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Breakdown by Ethylene Content (2022-2027)

8.3 China Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 242 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 242 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Breakdown by Ethylene Content

9.2.1 Japan Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Breakdown by Ethylene Content (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Breakdown by Ethylene Content (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Breakdown by Ethylene Content

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Breakdown by Ethylene Content (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Breakdown by Ethylene Content (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Breakdown by Ethylene Content

11.2.1 India Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Breakdown by Ethylene Content (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Breakdown by Ethylene Content (2022-2027)

11.3 India Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Business

12.1 Kuraray

12.1.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

12.1.2 Kuraray Business Overview

12.1.3 Kuraray Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Kuraray Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Products Offered

12.1.5 Kuraray Recent Development

12.2 Nippon Gohsei

12.2.1 Nippon Gohsei Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nippon Gohsei Business Overview

12.2.3 Nippon Gohsei Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Nippon Gohsei Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Products Offered

12.2.5 Nippon Gohsei Recent Development

12.3 Chang Chun Petrochemical

12.3.1 Chang Chun Petrochemical Corporation Information

12.3.2 Chang Chun Petrochemical Business Overview

12.3.3 Chang Chun Petrochemical Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Chang Chun Petrochemical Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Products Offered

12.3.5 Chang Chun Petrochemical Recent Development

…

13 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH)

13.4 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Distributors List

14.3 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Trends

15.2 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Drivers

15.3 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Challenges

15.4 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

