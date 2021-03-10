Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Growth Analysis And Forecasts 2027 | DuPont, ExxonMobil (US), FPC (TW), Hanwha Total (KR), USI (TW)

“

The report titled Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DuPont, ExxonMobil (US), FPC (TW), Hanwha Total (KR), USI (TW), Sinopec Beijing Yanshan (CN), Sipchem (SA), BASF-YPC (CN), Braskem (BR), Westlake (US), TPI Polene (TH), LG Chem (KR), Celanese (US), Arkema (FR), Repsol (ES), LyondellBasell (NL), Sumitomo Chem (JP), Levima/Haoda Chem (CN), Lotte Chem (KR), Total (FR), Tosoh (JP), Versalis/Eni (IT), Ube (JP), Huamei Polymer (CN), NUC Corp (JP), Sumsung Total (KR)

Market Segmentation by Product: Tubular EVA

Autoclave EVA

Other Process



Market Segmentation by Application: Film

Adhesive and Coating

Molding Plastics

Foaming Materials

Other Applications



The Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Tubular EVA

1.2.3 Autoclave EVA

1.2.4 Other Process

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Film

1.3.3 Adhesive and Coating

1.3.4 Molding Plastics

1.3.5 Foaming Materials

1.3.6 Other Applications

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Industry Trends

2.4.2 Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Drivers

2.4.3 Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Challenges

2.4.4 Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Restraints

3 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales

3.1 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 DuPont

12.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.1.2 DuPont Overview

12.1.3 DuPont Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 DuPont Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Products and Services

12.1.5 DuPont Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 DuPont Recent Developments

12.2 ExxonMobil (US)

12.2.1 ExxonMobil (US) Corporation Information

12.2.2 ExxonMobil (US) Overview

12.2.3 ExxonMobil (US) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ExxonMobil (US) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Products and Services

12.2.5 ExxonMobil (US) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 ExxonMobil (US) Recent Developments

12.3 FPC (TW)

12.3.1 FPC (TW) Corporation Information

12.3.2 FPC (TW) Overview

12.3.3 FPC (TW) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 FPC (TW) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Products and Services

12.3.5 FPC (TW) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 FPC (TW) Recent Developments

12.4 Hanwha Total (KR)

12.4.1 Hanwha Total (KR) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hanwha Total (KR) Overview

12.4.3 Hanwha Total (KR) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hanwha Total (KR) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Products and Services

12.4.5 Hanwha Total (KR) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Hanwha Total (KR) Recent Developments

12.5 USI (TW)

12.5.1 USI (TW) Corporation Information

12.5.2 USI (TW) Overview

12.5.3 USI (TW) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 USI (TW) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Products and Services

12.5.5 USI (TW) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 USI (TW) Recent Developments

12.6 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan (CN)

12.6.1 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan (CN) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan (CN) Overview

12.6.3 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan (CN) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan (CN) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Products and Services

12.6.5 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan (CN) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan (CN) Recent Developments

12.7 Sipchem (SA)

12.7.1 Sipchem (SA) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sipchem (SA) Overview

12.7.3 Sipchem (SA) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sipchem (SA) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Products and Services

12.7.5 Sipchem (SA) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Sipchem (SA) Recent Developments

12.8 BASF-YPC (CN)

12.8.1 BASF-YPC (CN) Corporation Information

12.8.2 BASF-YPC (CN) Overview

12.8.3 BASF-YPC (CN) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 BASF-YPC (CN) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Products and Services

12.8.5 BASF-YPC (CN) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 BASF-YPC (CN) Recent Developments

12.9 Braskem (BR)

12.9.1 Braskem (BR) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Braskem (BR) Overview

12.9.3 Braskem (BR) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Braskem (BR) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Products and Services

12.9.5 Braskem (BR) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Braskem (BR) Recent Developments

12.10 Westlake (US)

12.10.1 Westlake (US) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Westlake (US) Overview

12.10.3 Westlake (US) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Westlake (US) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Products and Services

12.10.5 Westlake (US) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Westlake (US) Recent Developments

12.11 TPI Polene (TH)

12.11.1 TPI Polene (TH) Corporation Information

12.11.2 TPI Polene (TH) Overview

12.11.3 TPI Polene (TH) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 TPI Polene (TH) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Products and Services

12.11.5 TPI Polene (TH) Recent Developments

12.12 LG Chem (KR)

12.12.1 LG Chem (KR) Corporation Information

12.12.2 LG Chem (KR) Overview

12.12.3 LG Chem (KR) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 LG Chem (KR) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Products and Services

12.12.5 LG Chem (KR) Recent Developments

12.13 Celanese (US)

12.13.1 Celanese (US) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Celanese (US) Overview

12.13.3 Celanese (US) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Celanese (US) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Products and Services

12.13.5 Celanese (US) Recent Developments

12.14 Arkema (FR)

12.14.1 Arkema (FR) Corporation Information

12.14.2 Arkema (FR) Overview

12.14.3 Arkema (FR) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Arkema (FR) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Products and Services

12.14.5 Arkema (FR) Recent Developments

12.15 Repsol (ES)

12.15.1 Repsol (ES) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Repsol (ES) Overview

12.15.3 Repsol (ES) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Repsol (ES) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Products and Services

12.15.5 Repsol (ES) Recent Developments

12.16 LyondellBasell (NL)

12.16.1 LyondellBasell (NL) Corporation Information

12.16.2 LyondellBasell (NL) Overview

12.16.3 LyondellBasell (NL) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 LyondellBasell (NL) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Products and Services

12.16.5 LyondellBasell (NL) Recent Developments

12.17 Sumitomo Chem (JP)

12.17.1 Sumitomo Chem (JP) Corporation Information

12.17.2 Sumitomo Chem (JP) Overview

12.17.3 Sumitomo Chem (JP) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Sumitomo Chem (JP) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Products and Services

12.17.5 Sumitomo Chem (JP) Recent Developments

12.18 Levima/Haoda Chem (CN)

12.18.1 Levima/Haoda Chem (CN) Corporation Information

12.18.2 Levima/Haoda Chem (CN) Overview

12.18.3 Levima/Haoda Chem (CN) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Levima/Haoda Chem (CN) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Products and Services

12.18.5 Levima/Haoda Chem (CN) Recent Developments

12.19 Lotte Chem (KR)

12.19.1 Lotte Chem (KR) Corporation Information

12.19.2 Lotte Chem (KR) Overview

12.19.3 Lotte Chem (KR) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Lotte Chem (KR) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Products and Services

12.19.5 Lotte Chem (KR) Recent Developments

12.20 Total (FR)

12.20.1 Total (FR) Corporation Information

12.20.2 Total (FR) Overview

12.20.3 Total (FR) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Total (FR) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Products and Services

12.20.5 Total (FR) Recent Developments

12.21 Tosoh (JP)

12.21.1 Tosoh (JP) Corporation Information

12.21.2 Tosoh (JP) Overview

12.21.3 Tosoh (JP) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Tosoh (JP) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Products and Services

12.21.5 Tosoh (JP) Recent Developments

12.22 Versalis/Eni (IT)

12.22.1 Versalis/Eni (IT) Corporation Information

12.22.2 Versalis/Eni (IT) Overview

12.22.3 Versalis/Eni (IT) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Versalis/Eni (IT) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Products and Services

12.22.5 Versalis/Eni (IT) Recent Developments

12.23 Ube (JP)

12.23.1 Ube (JP) Corporation Information

12.23.2 Ube (JP) Overview

12.23.3 Ube (JP) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Ube (JP) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Products and Services

12.23.5 Ube (JP) Recent Developments

12.24 Huamei Polymer (CN)

12.24.1 Huamei Polymer (CN) Corporation Information

12.24.2 Huamei Polymer (CN) Overview

12.24.3 Huamei Polymer (CN) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Huamei Polymer (CN) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Products and Services

12.24.5 Huamei Polymer (CN) Recent Developments

12.25 NUC Corp (JP)

12.25.1 NUC Corp (JP) Corporation Information

12.25.2 NUC Corp (JP) Overview

12.25.3 NUC Corp (JP) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 NUC Corp (JP) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Products and Services

12.25.5 NUC Corp (JP) Recent Developments

12.26 Sumsung Total (KR)

12.26.1 Sumsung Total (KR) Corporation Information

12.26.2 Sumsung Total (KR) Overview

12.26.3 Sumsung Total (KR) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Sumsung Total (KR) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Products and Services

12.26.5 Sumsung Total (KR) Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Production Mode & Process

13.4 Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales Channels

13.4.2 Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Distributors

13.5 Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

