Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects 2021-2027 | BASF, DowDuPont, Shell

The report titled Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, DowDuPont, Shell, Sinopec Group, Kost, Huntsman, LyondellBasell, IPCS, NAN YA PLASTICS, Oriental Union Chemical, Huntsman, Reliance Industries, Eastman, INEOS, SABIC

Market Segmentation by Product: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)

Diethylene Glycol (DEG)

Triethylene Glycol (TEG)



Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial

Cosmetics

Automotive (Antifreeze)

Aerospace & Defense

Others



The Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211)

1.2 Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.3 Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production

3.4.1 North America Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production

3.5.1 Europe Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production

3.6.1 China Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production

3.7.1 Japan Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 DowDuPont

7.2.1 DowDuPont Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Corporation Information

7.2.2 DowDuPont Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 DowDuPont Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 DowDuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Shell

7.3.1 Shell Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Shell Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Shell Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Shell Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Shell Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Sinopec Group

7.4.1 Sinopec Group Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sinopec Group Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Sinopec Group Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Sinopec Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Sinopec Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Kost

7.5.1 Kost Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kost Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Kost Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Kost Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Kost Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Huntsman

7.6.1 Huntsman Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Huntsman Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Huntsman Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Huntsman Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Huntsman Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 LyondellBasell

7.7.1 LyondellBasell Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Corporation Information

7.7.2 LyondellBasell Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 LyondellBasell Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 LyondellBasell Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 LyondellBasell Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 IPCS

7.8.1 IPCS Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Corporation Information

7.8.2 IPCS Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 IPCS Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 IPCS Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 IPCS Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 NAN YA PLASTICS

7.9.1 NAN YA PLASTICS Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Corporation Information

7.9.2 NAN YA PLASTICS Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 NAN YA PLASTICS Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 NAN YA PLASTICS Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 NAN YA PLASTICS Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Oriental Union Chemical

7.10.1 Oriental Union Chemical Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Oriental Union Chemical Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Oriental Union Chemical Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Oriental Union Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Oriental Union Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Reliance Industries

7.12.1 Reliance Industries Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Reliance Industries Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Reliance Industries Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Reliance Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Reliance Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Eastman

7.13.1 Eastman Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Eastman Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Eastman Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Eastman Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Eastman Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 INEOS

7.14.1 INEOS Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Corporation Information

7.14.2 INEOS Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Product Portfolio

7.14.3 INEOS Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 INEOS Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 INEOS Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 SABIC

7.15.1 SABIC Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Corporation Information

7.15.2 SABIC Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Product Portfolio

7.15.3 SABIC Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 SABIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 SABIC Recent Developments/Updates

8 Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211)

8.4 Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Distributors List

9.3 Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Industry Trends

10.2 Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Growth Drivers

10.3 Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Market Challenges

10.4 Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

