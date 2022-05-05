Ethylene Cracking Furnace Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2028 | Linde Engineering, Heurtey Petrochem Solutions, KBR, Inc.

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Ethylene Cracking Furnace market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Ethylene Cracking Furnace market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Ethylene Cracking Furnace market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Ethylene Cracking Furnace market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Ethylene Cracking Furnace market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Ethylene Cracking Furnace market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Ethylene Cracking Furnace report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Market Research Report: Linde Engineering

Heurtey Petrochem Solutions

KBR, Inc.

Lummus Technology

Technip S.A.

Wison Engineering



Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Market Segmentation by Product: Single Radiation Chamber

Double Radiation Chamber



Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Market Segmentation by Application: Gas Industry

Oil Industry



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Ethylene Cracking Furnace market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Ethylene Cracking Furnace research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Ethylene Cracking Furnace market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Ethylene Cracking Furnace market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Ethylene Cracking Furnace report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ethylene Cracking Furnace Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Single Radiation Chamber

1.2.3 Double Radiation Chamber

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Gas Industry

1.3.3 Oil Industry

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Production

2.1 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

3 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Ethylene Cracking Furnace by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Ethylene Cracking Furnace in 2021

4.3 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ethylene Cracking Furnace Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Ethylene Cracking Furnace Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Ethylene Cracking Furnace Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Ethylene Cracking Furnace Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Ethylene Cracking Furnace Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Ethylene Cracking Furnace Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Ethylene Cracking Furnace Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Ethylene Cracking Furnace Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Ethylene Cracking Furnace Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Ethylene Cracking Furnace Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Ethylene Cracking Furnace Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene Cracking Furnace Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene Cracking Furnace Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene Cracking Furnace Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene Cracking Furnace Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene Cracking Furnace Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 SEA

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Ethylene Cracking Furnace Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Ethylene Cracking Furnace Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Ethylene Cracking Furnace Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Ethylene Cracking Furnace Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Ethylene Cracking Furnace Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Cracking Furnace Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Cracking Furnace Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Cracking Furnace Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Cracking Furnace Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Cracking Furnace Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Linde Engineering

12.1.1 Linde Engineering Corporation Information

12.1.2 Linde Engineering Overview

12.1.3 Linde Engineering Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Linde Engineering Ethylene Cracking Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Linde Engineering Recent Developments

12.2 Heurtey Petrochem Solutions

12.2.1 Heurtey Petrochem Solutions Corporation Information

12.2.2 Heurtey Petrochem Solutions Overview

12.2.3 Heurtey Petrochem Solutions Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Heurtey Petrochem Solutions Ethylene Cracking Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Heurtey Petrochem Solutions Recent Developments

12.3 KBR, Inc.

12.3.1 KBR, Inc. Corporation Information

12.3.2 KBR, Inc. Overview

12.3.3 KBR, Inc. Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 KBR, Inc. Ethylene Cracking Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 KBR, Inc. Recent Developments

12.4 Lummus Technology

12.4.1 Lummus Technology Corporation Information

12.4.2 Lummus Technology Overview

12.4.3 Lummus Technology Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Lummus Technology Ethylene Cracking Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Lummus Technology Recent Developments

12.5 Technip S.A.

12.5.1 Technip S.A. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Technip S.A. Overview

12.5.3 Technip S.A. Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Technip S.A. Ethylene Cracking Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Technip S.A. Recent Developments

12.6 Wison Engineering

12.6.1 Wison Engineering Corporation Information

12.6.2 Wison Engineering Overview

12.6.3 Wison Engineering Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Wison Engineering Ethylene Cracking Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Wison Engineering Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Ethylene Cracking Furnace Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Ethylene Cracking Furnace Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Ethylene Cracking Furnace Production Mode & Process

13.4 Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Ethylene Cracking Furnace Sales Channels

13.4.2 Ethylene Cracking Furnace Distributors

13.5 Ethylene Cracking Furnace Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Ethylene Cracking Furnace Industry Trends

14.2 Ethylene Cracking Furnace Market Drivers

14.3 Ethylene Cracking Furnace Market Challenges

14.4 Ethylene Cracking Furnace Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Ethylene Cracking Furnace Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

