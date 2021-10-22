Essential Oil Market SWOT Analysis, Latest Market Trends, Price Structure and Future Prospects 2027| The Body Shop, Bath & Body Works Direct, Aromaaz

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Essential Oil market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Essential Oil market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2021-2027 and historical period 2015-2020. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Essential Oil market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Essential Oil market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Essential Oil market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Essential Oil market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Essential Oil Market Research Report: The Body Shop, Bath & Body Works Direct, Aromaaz, Aura Cacia, Biolandes, Bon Vital’, Nature’s Alchemy, Edens Garden, Earthly Body, Fabulous Frannie, Khadi Natural, MHP, Now Foods, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Soothing Touch, Sydney Essential Oils

Global Essential Oil Market by Type: Natural Essential Oil, Synthetic Essential Oil

Global Essential Oil Market by Application: Food and Beverages, Recreation, Other

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Essential Oil market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Essential Oil market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Essential Oil market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

1. What will be the size of the global Essential Oil market in 2027?

2. What is the current CAGR of the global Essential Oil market?

3. Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

4. Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Essential Oil market?

5. Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Essential Oil market?

6. Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

7. Which are the top players currently operating in the global Essential Oil market?

8. How will the market situation change in the coming years?

9. What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

10. What is the growth outlook of the global Essential Oil market?

Table of Contents

1 Essential Oil Market Overview

1.1 Essential Oil Product Overview

1.2 Essential Oil Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Natural Essential Oil

1.2.2 Synthetic Essential Oil

1.3 Global Essential Oil Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Essential Oil Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Essential Oil Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Essential Oil Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Essential Oil Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Essential Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Essential Oil Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Essential Oil Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Essential Oil Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Essential Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Essential Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Essential Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Essential Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Essential Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Essential Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Essential Oil Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Essential Oil Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Essential Oil Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Essential Oil Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Essential Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Essential Oil Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Essential Oil Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Essential Oil Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Essential Oil as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Essential Oil Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Essential Oil Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Essential Oil Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Essential Oil Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Essential Oil Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Essential Oil Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Essential Oil Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Essential Oil Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Essential Oil Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Essential Oil Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Essential Oil Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Essential Oil Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Essential Oil by Application

4.1 Essential Oil Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food and Beverages

4.1.2 Recreation

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Essential Oil Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Essential Oil Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Essential Oil Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Essential Oil Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Essential Oil Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Essential Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Essential Oil Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Essential Oil Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Essential Oil Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Essential Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Essential Oil Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Essential Oil Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Essential Oil Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Essential Oil Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Essential Oil Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Essential Oil by Country

5.1 North America Essential Oil Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Essential Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Essential Oil Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Essential Oil Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Essential Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Essential Oil Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Essential Oil by Country

6.1 Europe Essential Oil Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Essential Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Essential Oil Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Essential Oil Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Essential Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Essential Oil Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Essential Oil by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Essential Oil Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Essential Oil Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Essential Oil Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Essential Oil Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Essential Oil Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Essential Oil Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Essential Oil by Country

8.1 Latin America Essential Oil Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Essential Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Essential Oil Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Essential Oil Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Essential Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Essential Oil Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Essential Oil by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Essential Oil Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Essential Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Essential Oil Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Essential Oil Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Essential Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Essential Oil Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Essential Oil Business

10.1 The Body Shop

10.1.1 The Body Shop Corporation Information

10.1.2 The Body Shop Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 The Body Shop Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 The Body Shop Essential Oil Products Offered

10.1.5 The Body Shop Recent Development

10.2 Bath & Body Works Direct

10.2.1 Bath & Body Works Direct Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bath & Body Works Direct Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Bath & Body Works Direct Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 The Body Shop Essential Oil Products Offered

10.2.5 Bath & Body Works Direct Recent Development

10.3 Aromaaz

10.3.1 Aromaaz Corporation Information

10.3.2 Aromaaz Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Aromaaz Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Aromaaz Essential Oil Products Offered

10.3.5 Aromaaz Recent Development

10.4 Aura Cacia

10.4.1 Aura Cacia Corporation Information

10.4.2 Aura Cacia Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Aura Cacia Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Aura Cacia Essential Oil Products Offered

10.4.5 Aura Cacia Recent Development

10.5 Biolandes

10.5.1 Biolandes Corporation Information

10.5.2 Biolandes Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Biolandes Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Biolandes Essential Oil Products Offered

10.5.5 Biolandes Recent Development

10.6 Bon Vital’

10.6.1 Bon Vital’ Corporation Information

10.6.2 Bon Vital’ Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Bon Vital’ Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Bon Vital’ Essential Oil Products Offered

10.6.5 Bon Vital’ Recent Development

10.7 Nature’s Alchemy

10.7.1 Nature’s Alchemy Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nature’s Alchemy Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Nature’s Alchemy Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Nature’s Alchemy Essential Oil Products Offered

10.7.5 Nature’s Alchemy Recent Development

10.8 Edens Garden

10.8.1 Edens Garden Corporation Information

10.8.2 Edens Garden Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Edens Garden Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Edens Garden Essential Oil Products Offered

10.8.5 Edens Garden Recent Development

10.9 Earthly Body

10.9.1 Earthly Body Corporation Information

10.9.2 Earthly Body Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Earthly Body Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Earthly Body Essential Oil Products Offered

10.9.5 Earthly Body Recent Development

10.10 Fabulous Frannie

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Essential Oil Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Fabulous Frannie Essential Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Fabulous Frannie Recent Development

10.11 Khadi Natural

10.11.1 Khadi Natural Corporation Information

10.11.2 Khadi Natural Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Khadi Natural Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Khadi Natural Essential Oil Products Offered

10.11.5 Khadi Natural Recent Development

10.12 MHP

10.12.1 MHP Corporation Information

10.12.2 MHP Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 MHP Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 MHP Essential Oil Products Offered

10.12.5 MHP Recent Development

10.13 Now Foods

10.13.1 Now Foods Corporation Information

10.13.2 Now Foods Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Now Foods Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Now Foods Essential Oil Products Offered

10.13.5 Now Foods Recent Development

10.14 Plant Therapy Essential Oils

10.14.1 Plant Therapy Essential Oils Corporation Information

10.14.2 Plant Therapy Essential Oils Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Plant Therapy Essential Oils Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Plant Therapy Essential Oils Essential Oil Products Offered

10.14.5 Plant Therapy Essential Oils Recent Development

10.15 Soothing Touch

10.15.1 Soothing Touch Corporation Information

10.15.2 Soothing Touch Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Soothing Touch Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Soothing Touch Essential Oil Products Offered

10.15.5 Soothing Touch Recent Development

10.16 Sydney Essential Oils

10.16.1 Sydney Essential Oils Corporation Information

10.16.2 Sydney Essential Oils Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Sydney Essential Oils Essential Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Sydney Essential Oils Essential Oil Products Offered

10.16.5 Sydney Essential Oils Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Essential Oil Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Essential Oil Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Essential Oil Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Essential Oil Distributors

12.3 Essential Oil Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

