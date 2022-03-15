Esports Gaming Equipment Market Size 2022-Global Industry Share, Growth, Trends Analysis 2028| Razer, Logitech G (ASTRO), Turtle Beach

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Esports Gaming Equipment market is carefully analyzed in the report with large focus on market dynamics including key issues and challenges, drivers, trends, and opportunities. The report provides deep analysis of important market participants to help understand the use of leading strategies adopted in the global Esports Gaming Equipment market. It also sheds light on the industrial value chain and its expected changes during the course of the forecast period. The analysts have offered comprehensive and accurate research on prices, sales, and costs observed in the global Esports Gaming Equipment market and how they are expected to change in the coming years. The research study has been prepared with the help of latest primary and secondary research methodologies.

The report includes thorough company profiling of some of the leading as well as popular names of the global Esports Gaming Equipment market. Each player analyzed by the authors of the Esports Gaming Equipment report is deeply examined on the basis of markets served, gross margin, production rate, product portfolio, market share, applications, and other factors. The competitive landscape of the global Esports Gaming Equipment market is exhaustively analyzed with large focus on the nature of market competition and future changes related to market competition. Even the impact of economy, regulatory changes, and changes in customer behavior and buying patterns on the competitive landscape is analyzed in detail.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Esports Gaming Equipment Market Research Report: Razer, Logitech G (ASTRO), Turtle Beach, Corsair, Sennheiser, Plantronics, SteelSeries, Mad Catz, ROCCAT, QPAD, Thrustmaster, HyperX, Tt eSPORTS, Cooler Master, ZOWIE, Sharkoon, Trust, Microsoft

Global Esports Gaming Equipment Market Segmentation by Product: Esports Headset, Gaming Mouse, Gaming Keyboard, Others

Global Esports Gaming Equipment Market Segmentation by Application: Personal, Commercial

Each segment of the global Esports Gaming Equipment market has been elaborately discussed in the report while mainly concentrating on market share, revenue, volume, future growth projections, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis will help players to become aware of untapped revenue pockets and explore new opportunities available in the global Esports Gaming Equipment market. Similarly, the report discusses about important regional markets, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the MEA. Here, the regions are exhaustively analyzed to show how they are growing in the global Esports Gaming Equipment market. Furthermore, the report provides growth and CAGR forecasts of regional markets for all the years of the forecast period.

What is the Significance of this Esports Gaming Equipment Report?

(A) To study the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the major players.

(B) Determining, interpreting and forecasting the market on the basis of type, end use and region.

(C) To analyze and forecast the market size of Esports Gaming Equipment industry in the global market.

(D) To find out the important trends and factors driving or stopping the growth of the market.

(E) To analyze the market potential and advantages, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks of the global vital regions.

(F) Critically analyze the individual growth trends of each submarket and their contribution to the market.

(G) To analyze the Growth opportunities in the Esports Gaming Equipment market for the stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

(H) Creating strategic outlines of Major players and comprehensively analyzing their growth strategies.

(I) To understand competitive developments such as contracts, expansions, new product launches and market assets.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Esports Gaming Equipment Report:

1. What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

2. Which are the key factors driving the Esports Gaming Equipment market?

3. What was the size of the emerging Esports Gaming Equipment market by value in 2021?

4. What will be the size of the emerging Esports Gaming Equipment market in 2028?

5. Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Esports Gaming Equipment market?

6. What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Esports Gaming Equipment market?

7. What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Esports Gaming Equipment market?

8. What are the Esports Gaming Equipment market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Esports Gaming Equipment Industry?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Esports Gaming Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Esports Headset

1.2.3 Gaming Mouse

1.2.4 Gaming Keyboard

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Personal

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Esports Gaming Equipment by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Esports Gaming Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Esports Gaming Equipment in 2021

3.2 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Esports Gaming Equipment Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Esports Gaming Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Esports Gaming Equipment Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Esports Gaming Equipment Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Esports Gaming Equipment Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Esports Gaming Equipment Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Esports Gaming Equipment Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Esports Gaming Equipment Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Esports Gaming Equipment Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Esports Gaming Equipment Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Esports Gaming Equipment Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Esports Gaming Equipment Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Esports Gaming Equipment Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Esports Gaming Equipment Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Esports Gaming Equipment Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Esports Gaming Equipment Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Esports Gaming Equipment Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Esports Gaming Equipment Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Esports Gaming Equipment Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Esports Gaming Equipment Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Esports Gaming Equipment Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Esports Gaming Equipment Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Esports Gaming Equipment Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Esports Gaming Equipment Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Esports Gaming Equipment Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Esports Gaming Equipment Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Esports Gaming Equipment Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Esports Gaming Equipment Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Esports Gaming Equipment Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Esports Gaming Equipment Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Esports Gaming Equipment Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Esports Gaming Equipment Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Esports Gaming Equipment Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Esports Gaming Equipment Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Esports Gaming Equipment Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Esports Gaming Equipment Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Esports Gaming Equipment Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Esports Gaming Equipment Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Esports Gaming Equipment Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Esports Gaming Equipment Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Esports Gaming Equipment Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Esports Gaming Equipment Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Esports Gaming Equipment Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Esports Gaming Equipment Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Esports Gaming Equipment Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Esports Gaming Equipment Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Esports Gaming Equipment Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Razer

11.1.1 Razer Corporation Information

11.1.2 Razer Overview

11.1.3 Razer Esports Gaming Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 Razer Esports Gaming Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Razer Recent Developments

11.2 Logitech G (ASTRO)

11.2.1 Logitech G (ASTRO) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Logitech G (ASTRO) Overview

11.2.3 Logitech G (ASTRO) Esports Gaming Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 Logitech G (ASTRO) Esports Gaming Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Logitech G (ASTRO) Recent Developments

11.3 Turtle Beach

11.3.1 Turtle Beach Corporation Information

11.3.2 Turtle Beach Overview

11.3.3 Turtle Beach Esports Gaming Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 Turtle Beach Esports Gaming Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Turtle Beach Recent Developments

11.4 Corsair

11.4.1 Corsair Corporation Information

11.4.2 Corsair Overview

11.4.3 Corsair Esports Gaming Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 Corsair Esports Gaming Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Corsair Recent Developments

11.5 Sennheiser

11.5.1 Sennheiser Corporation Information

11.5.2 Sennheiser Overview

11.5.3 Sennheiser Esports Gaming Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 Sennheiser Esports Gaming Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Sennheiser Recent Developments

11.6 Plantronics

11.6.1 Plantronics Corporation Information

11.6.2 Plantronics Overview

11.6.3 Plantronics Esports Gaming Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 Plantronics Esports Gaming Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Plantronics Recent Developments

11.7 SteelSeries

11.7.1 SteelSeries Corporation Information

11.7.2 SteelSeries Overview

11.7.3 SteelSeries Esports Gaming Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 SteelSeries Esports Gaming Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 SteelSeries Recent Developments

11.8 Mad Catz

11.8.1 Mad Catz Corporation Information

11.8.2 Mad Catz Overview

11.8.3 Mad Catz Esports Gaming Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 Mad Catz Esports Gaming Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Mad Catz Recent Developments

11.9 ROCCAT

11.9.1 ROCCAT Corporation Information

11.9.2 ROCCAT Overview

11.9.3 ROCCAT Esports Gaming Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 ROCCAT Esports Gaming Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 ROCCAT Recent Developments

11.10 QPAD

11.10.1 QPAD Corporation Information

11.10.2 QPAD Overview

11.10.3 QPAD Esports Gaming Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 QPAD Esports Gaming Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 QPAD Recent Developments

11.11 Thrustmaster

11.11.1 Thrustmaster Corporation Information

11.11.2 Thrustmaster Overview

11.11.3 Thrustmaster Esports Gaming Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.11.4 Thrustmaster Esports Gaming Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 Thrustmaster Recent Developments

11.12 HyperX

11.12.1 HyperX Corporation Information

11.12.2 HyperX Overview

11.12.3 HyperX Esports Gaming Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.12.4 HyperX Esports Gaming Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 HyperX Recent Developments

11.13 Tt eSPORTS

11.13.1 Tt eSPORTS Corporation Information

11.13.2 Tt eSPORTS Overview

11.13.3 Tt eSPORTS Esports Gaming Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.13.4 Tt eSPORTS Esports Gaming Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.13.5 Tt eSPORTS Recent Developments

11.14 Cooler Master

11.14.1 Cooler Master Corporation Information

11.14.2 Cooler Master Overview

11.14.3 Cooler Master Esports Gaming Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.14.4 Cooler Master Esports Gaming Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.14.5 Cooler Master Recent Developments

11.15 ZOWIE

11.15.1 ZOWIE Corporation Information

11.15.2 ZOWIE Overview

11.15.3 ZOWIE Esports Gaming Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.15.4 ZOWIE Esports Gaming Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.15.5 ZOWIE Recent Developments

11.16 Sharkoon

11.16.1 Sharkoon Corporation Information

11.16.2 Sharkoon Overview

11.16.3 Sharkoon Esports Gaming Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.16.4 Sharkoon Esports Gaming Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.16.5 Sharkoon Recent Developments

11.17 Trust

11.17.1 Trust Corporation Information

11.17.2 Trust Overview

11.17.3 Trust Esports Gaming Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.17.4 Trust Esports Gaming Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.17.5 Trust Recent Developments

11.18 Microsoft

11.18.1 Microsoft Corporation Information

11.18.2 Microsoft Overview

11.18.3 Microsoft Esports Gaming Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.18.4 Microsoft Esports Gaming Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.18.5 Microsoft Recent Developments

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Esports Gaming Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Esports Gaming Equipment Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Esports Gaming Equipment Production Mode & Process

12.4 Esports Gaming Equipment Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Esports Gaming Equipment Sales Channels

12.4.2 Esports Gaming Equipment Distributors

12.5 Esports Gaming Equipment Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Esports Gaming Equipment Industry Trends

13.2 Esports Gaming Equipment Market Drivers

13.3 Esports Gaming Equipment Market Challenges

13.4 Esports Gaming Equipment Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Esports Gaming Equipment Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

