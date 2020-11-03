Esport Market is Expected to Grow By Key Players: Modern Times Group, Activision Blizzard, Valve Corporation, CJ Corporation, Electronic Arts, Nintendo, Turner Broadcasting System, Faceit, Gfinity, Hi Rez Studios, Kabum, Wargaming Public, Rovio Entertainment, Gungho Online Entertainment, Alisports Esport

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Esport Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Esport market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Esport market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Esport market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Modern Times Group, Activision Blizzard, Valve Corporation, CJ Corporation, Electronic Arts, Nintendo, Turner Broadcasting System, Faceit, Gfinity, Hi Rez Studios, Kabum, Wargaming Public, Rovio Entertainment, Gungho Online Entertainment, Alisports Esport Market Segment by Product Type: , Real-time strategy (RTS), First-person shooter (FPS), Multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), Others Esport Market Segment by Application: , Mobilehone & Tablet, PC, Video Game, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Esport market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Esport market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Esport industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Esport market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Esport market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Esport market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Esport Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Esport Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Real-time strategy (RTS)

1.4.3 First-person shooter (FPS)

1.4.4 Multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA)

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Esport Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Mobilehone & Tablet

1.5.3 PC

1.5.4 Video Game

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Esport Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Esport Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Esport Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Esport Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Esport Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Esport Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Esport Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Esport Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Esport Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Esport Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Esport Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Esport Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Esport Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Esport Revenue in 2019

3.3 Esport Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Esport Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Esport Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Esport Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Esport Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Esport Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Esport Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Esport Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Esport Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Esport Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Esport Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Esport Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Esport Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Esport Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Esport Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Esport Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Esport Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Esport Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Esport Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Esport Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Esport Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Esport Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Esport Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Esport Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Esport Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Esport Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Esport Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Esport Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Esport Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Esport Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Esport Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Esport Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Esport Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Esport Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Esport Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Modern Times Group

13.1.1 Modern Times Group Company Details

13.1.2 Modern Times Group Business Overview

13.1.3 Modern Times Group Esport Introduction

13.1.4 Modern Times Group Revenue in Esport Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Modern Times Group Recent Development

13.2 Activision Blizzard

13.2.1 Activision Blizzard Company Details

13.2.2 Activision Blizzard Business Overview

13.2.3 Activision Blizzard Esport Introduction

13.2.4 Activision Blizzard Revenue in Esport Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Activision Blizzard Recent Development

13.3 Valve Corporation

13.3.1 Valve Corporation Company Details

13.3.2 Valve Corporation Business Overview

13.3.3 Valve Corporation Esport Introduction

13.3.4 Valve Corporation Revenue in Esport Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Valve Corporation Recent Development

13.4 CJ Corporation

13.4.1 CJ Corporation Company Details

13.4.2 CJ Corporation Business Overview

13.4.3 CJ Corporation Esport Introduction

13.4.4 CJ Corporation Revenue in Esport Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 CJ Corporation Recent Development

13.5 Electronic Arts

13.5.1 Electronic Arts Company Details

13.5.2 Electronic Arts Business Overview

13.5.3 Electronic Arts Esport Introduction

13.5.4 Electronic Arts Revenue in Esport Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Electronic Arts Recent Development

13.6 Nintendo

13.6.1 Nintendo Company Details

13.6.2 Nintendo Business Overview

13.6.3 Nintendo Esport Introduction

13.6.4 Nintendo Revenue in Esport Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Nintendo Recent Development

13.7 Turner Broadcasting System

13.7.1 Turner Broadcasting System Company Details

13.7.2 Turner Broadcasting System Business Overview

13.7.3 Turner Broadcasting System Esport Introduction

13.7.4 Turner Broadcasting System Revenue in Esport Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Turner Broadcasting System Recent Development

13.8 Faceit

13.8.1 Faceit Company Details

13.8.2 Faceit Business Overview

13.8.3 Faceit Esport Introduction

13.8.4 Faceit Revenue in Esport Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Faceit Recent Development

13.9 Gfinity

13.9.1 Gfinity Company Details

13.9.2 Gfinity Business Overview

13.9.3 Gfinity Esport Introduction

13.9.4 Gfinity Revenue in Esport Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Gfinity Recent Development

13.10 Hi Rez Studios

13.10.1 Hi Rez Studios Company Details

13.10.2 Hi Rez Studios Business Overview

13.10.3 Hi Rez Studios Esport Introduction

13.10.4 Hi Rez Studios Revenue in Esport Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Hi Rez Studios Recent Development

13.11 Kabum

10.11.1 Kabum Company Details

10.11.2 Kabum Business Overview

10.11.3 Kabum Esport Introduction

10.11.4 Kabum Revenue in Esport Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Kabum Recent Development

13.12 Wargaming Public

10.12.1 Wargaming Public Company Details

10.12.2 Wargaming Public Business Overview

10.12.3 Wargaming Public Esport Introduction

10.12.4 Wargaming Public Revenue in Esport Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Wargaming Public Recent Development

13.13 Rovio Entertainment

10.13.1 Rovio Entertainment Company Details

10.13.2 Rovio Entertainment Business Overview

10.13.3 Rovio Entertainment Esport Introduction

10.13.4 Rovio Entertainment Revenue in Esport Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Rovio Entertainment Recent Development

13.14 Gungho Online Entertainment

10.14.1 Gungho Online Entertainment Company Details

10.14.2 Gungho Online Entertainment Business Overview

10.14.3 Gungho Online Entertainment Esport Introduction

10.14.4 Gungho Online Entertainment Revenue in Esport Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Gungho Online Entertainment Recent Development

13.15 Alisports

10.15.1 Alisports Company Details

10.15.2 Alisports Business Overview

10.15.3 Alisports Esport Introduction

10.15.4 Alisports Revenue in Esport Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Alisports Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

