Esport Market is Expected to Grow By Key Players: Modern Times Group, Activision Blizzard, Valve Corporation, CJ Corporation, Electronic Arts, Nintendo, Turner Broadcasting System, Faceit, Gfinity, Hi Rez Studios, Kabum, Wargaming Public, Rovio Entertainment, Gungho Online Entertainment, Alisports Esport

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Esport Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Esport market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Esport market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Esport market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Modern Times Group, Activision Blizzard, Valve Corporation, CJ Corporation, Electronic Arts, Nintendo, Turner Broadcasting System, Faceit, Gfinity, Hi Rez Studios, Kabum, Wargaming Public, Rovio Entertainment, Gungho Online Entertainment, Alisports Esport
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|, Real-time strategy (RTS), First-person shooter (FPS), Multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), Others Esport
|Market Segment by Application:
|, Mobilehone & Tablet, PC, Video Game, Other
Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1531982/global-esport-market
For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1531982/global-esport-market
Buy Now:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/aecc93e58396bb33ce9ded0f713b864c,0,1,global-esport-market
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Esport market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Esport market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Esport industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Esport market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Esport market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Esport market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Esport Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Esport Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Real-time strategy (RTS)
1.4.3 First-person shooter (FPS)
1.4.4 Multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA)
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Esport Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Mobilehone & Tablet
1.5.3 PC
1.5.4 Video Game
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Esport Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Esport Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Esport Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Esport Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Esport Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Esport Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Esport Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Esport Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Esport Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Esport Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Esport Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Esport Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Esport Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Esport Revenue in 2019
3.3 Esport Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Esport Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Esport Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Esport Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Esport Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Esport Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Esport Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Esport Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Esport Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Esport Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Esport Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Esport Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Esport Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Esport Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Esport Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China
8.1 China Esport Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Esport Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Esport Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Esport Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Esport Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Esport Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Esport Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Esport Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Esport Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Esport Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Esport Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Esport Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India
11.1 India Esport Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Esport Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Esport Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Esport Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Esport Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Esport Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Esport Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Esport Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Modern Times Group
13.1.1 Modern Times Group Company Details
13.1.2 Modern Times Group Business Overview
13.1.3 Modern Times Group Esport Introduction
13.1.4 Modern Times Group Revenue in Esport Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Modern Times Group Recent Development
13.2 Activision Blizzard
13.2.1 Activision Blizzard Company Details
13.2.2 Activision Blizzard Business Overview
13.2.3 Activision Blizzard Esport Introduction
13.2.4 Activision Blizzard Revenue in Esport Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Activision Blizzard Recent Development
13.3 Valve Corporation
13.3.1 Valve Corporation Company Details
13.3.2 Valve Corporation Business Overview
13.3.3 Valve Corporation Esport Introduction
13.3.4 Valve Corporation Revenue in Esport Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Valve Corporation Recent Development
13.4 CJ Corporation
13.4.1 CJ Corporation Company Details
13.4.2 CJ Corporation Business Overview
13.4.3 CJ Corporation Esport Introduction
13.4.4 CJ Corporation Revenue in Esport Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 CJ Corporation Recent Development
13.5 Electronic Arts
13.5.1 Electronic Arts Company Details
13.5.2 Electronic Arts Business Overview
13.5.3 Electronic Arts Esport Introduction
13.5.4 Electronic Arts Revenue in Esport Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Electronic Arts Recent Development
13.6 Nintendo
13.6.1 Nintendo Company Details
13.6.2 Nintendo Business Overview
13.6.3 Nintendo Esport Introduction
13.6.4 Nintendo Revenue in Esport Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Nintendo Recent Development
13.7 Turner Broadcasting System
13.7.1 Turner Broadcasting System Company Details
13.7.2 Turner Broadcasting System Business Overview
13.7.3 Turner Broadcasting System Esport Introduction
13.7.4 Turner Broadcasting System Revenue in Esport Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Turner Broadcasting System Recent Development
13.8 Faceit
13.8.1 Faceit Company Details
13.8.2 Faceit Business Overview
13.8.3 Faceit Esport Introduction
13.8.4 Faceit Revenue in Esport Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Faceit Recent Development
13.9 Gfinity
13.9.1 Gfinity Company Details
13.9.2 Gfinity Business Overview
13.9.3 Gfinity Esport Introduction
13.9.4 Gfinity Revenue in Esport Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Gfinity Recent Development
13.10 Hi Rez Studios
13.10.1 Hi Rez Studios Company Details
13.10.2 Hi Rez Studios Business Overview
13.10.3 Hi Rez Studios Esport Introduction
13.10.4 Hi Rez Studios Revenue in Esport Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Hi Rez Studios Recent Development
13.11 Kabum
10.11.1 Kabum Company Details
10.11.2 Kabum Business Overview
10.11.3 Kabum Esport Introduction
10.11.4 Kabum Revenue in Esport Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Kabum Recent Development
13.12 Wargaming Public
10.12.1 Wargaming Public Company Details
10.12.2 Wargaming Public Business Overview
10.12.3 Wargaming Public Esport Introduction
10.12.4 Wargaming Public Revenue in Esport Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Wargaming Public Recent Development
13.13 Rovio Entertainment
10.13.1 Rovio Entertainment Company Details
10.13.2 Rovio Entertainment Business Overview
10.13.3 Rovio Entertainment Esport Introduction
10.13.4 Rovio Entertainment Revenue in Esport Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Rovio Entertainment Recent Development
13.14 Gungho Online Entertainment
10.14.1 Gungho Online Entertainment Company Details
10.14.2 Gungho Online Entertainment Business Overview
10.14.3 Gungho Online Entertainment Esport Introduction
10.14.4 Gungho Online Entertainment Revenue in Esport Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Gungho Online Entertainment Recent Development
13.15 Alisports
10.15.1 Alisports Company Details
10.15.2 Alisports Business Overview
10.15.3 Alisports Esport Introduction
10.15.4 Alisports Revenue in Esport Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Alisports Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.