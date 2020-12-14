eSIM Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2026| , Gemalto, Stmicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies

The global eSIM market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global eSIM market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global eSIM market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global eSIM market, such as , Gemalto, Stmicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Giesecke & Devrient, Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, NTT Docomo, Singtel, Sierra Wireless, Apple, AT&T, CLX Communications, Etisalat, Idemia, Jasper, Orange, Samsung Electronics, Telenor Connexion, Telit, Vodafone, China Uincom, China Mobile They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global eSIM market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global eSIM market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global eSIM market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global eSIM industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global eSIM market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

Get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2085714/global-and-japan-esim-market

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global eSIM market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global eSIM market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global eSIM market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global eSIM Market by Product: IoT M2M-related eSIM, Consumer Wearable Device eSIM, Others

Global eSIM Market by Application: Connected Cars, Laptops, Wearables, Smartphones, Tablets, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global eSIM market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global eSIM Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Enquire For Customization in the Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2085714/global-and-japan-esim-market

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the eSIM market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the eSIM industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global eSIM market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global eSIM market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global eSIM market?

Get Full Report in your Inbox within 24 Hours at USD(3900): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2d00bc94083efbad6eea6fe727364edd,0,1,global-and-japan-esim-market

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 eSIM Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key eSIM Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global eSIM Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 IoT M2M-related eSIM

1.4.3 Consumer Wearable Device eSIM

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global eSIM Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Connected Cars

1.5.3 Laptops

1.5.4 Wearables

1.5.5 Smartphones

1.5.6 Tablets

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global eSIM Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global eSIM Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global eSIM Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global eSIM, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 eSIM Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global eSIM Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global eSIM Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 eSIM Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global eSIM Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global eSIM Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global eSIM Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top eSIM Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global eSIM Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global eSIM Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global eSIM Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global eSIM Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global eSIM Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global eSIM Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by eSIM Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global eSIM Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global eSIM Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global eSIM Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 eSIM Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers eSIM Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into eSIM Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global eSIM Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global eSIM Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global eSIM Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 eSIM Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global eSIM Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global eSIM Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global eSIM Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 eSIM Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global eSIM Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global eSIM Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global eSIM Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global eSIM Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 eSIM Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 eSIM Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global eSIM Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global eSIM Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global eSIM Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan eSIM Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan eSIM Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan eSIM Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan eSIM Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan eSIM Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top eSIM Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top eSIM Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan eSIM Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan eSIM Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan eSIM Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan eSIM Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan eSIM Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan eSIM Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan eSIM Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan eSIM Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan eSIM Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan eSIM Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan eSIM Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan eSIM Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan eSIM Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan eSIM Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan eSIM Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan eSIM Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America eSIM Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America eSIM Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America eSIM Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America eSIM Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe eSIM Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe eSIM Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe eSIM Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe eSIM Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific eSIM Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific eSIM Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific eSIM Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific eSIM Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America eSIM Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America eSIM Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America eSIM Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America eSIM Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa eSIM Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa eSIM Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa eSIM Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa eSIM Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Gemalto

12.1.1 Gemalto Corporation Information

12.1.2 Gemalto Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Gemalto Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Gemalto eSIM Products Offered

12.1.5 Gemalto Recent Development

12.2 Stmicroelectronics

12.2.1 Stmicroelectronics Corporation Information

12.2.2 Stmicroelectronics Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Stmicroelectronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Stmicroelectronics eSIM Products Offered

12.2.5 Stmicroelectronics Recent Development

12.3 Infineon Technologies

12.3.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

12.3.2 Infineon Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Infineon Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Infineon Technologies eSIM Products Offered

12.3.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development

12.4 NXP Semiconductors

12.4.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

12.4.2 NXP Semiconductors Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 NXP Semiconductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 NXP Semiconductors eSIM Products Offered

12.4.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

12.5 Giesecke & Devrient

12.5.1 Giesecke & Devrient Corporation Information

12.5.2 Giesecke & Devrient Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Giesecke & Devrient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Giesecke & Devrient eSIM Products Offered

12.5.5 Giesecke & Devrient Recent Development

12.6 Deutsche Telekom

12.6.1 Deutsche Telekom Corporation Information

12.6.2 Deutsche Telekom Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Deutsche Telekom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Deutsche Telekom eSIM Products Offered

12.6.5 Deutsche Telekom Recent Development

12.7 Telefonica

12.7.1 Telefonica Corporation Information

12.7.2 Telefonica Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Telefonica Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Telefonica eSIM Products Offered

12.7.5 Telefonica Recent Development

12.8 NTT Docomo

12.8.1 NTT Docomo Corporation Information

12.8.2 NTT Docomo Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 NTT Docomo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 NTT Docomo eSIM Products Offered

12.8.5 NTT Docomo Recent Development

12.9 Singtel

12.9.1 Singtel Corporation Information

12.9.2 Singtel Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Singtel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Singtel eSIM Products Offered

12.9.5 Singtel Recent Development

12.10 Sierra Wireless

12.10.1 Sierra Wireless Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sierra Wireless Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Sierra Wireless Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Sierra Wireless eSIM Products Offered

12.10.5 Sierra Wireless Recent Development

12.11 Gemalto

12.11.1 Gemalto Corporation Information

12.11.2 Gemalto Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Gemalto Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Gemalto eSIM Products Offered

12.11.5 Gemalto Recent Development

12.12 AT&T

12.12.1 AT&T Corporation Information

12.12.2 AT&T Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 AT&T Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 AT&T Products Offered

12.12.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.13 CLX Communications

12.13.1 CLX Communications Corporation Information

12.13.2 CLX Communications Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 CLX Communications Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 CLX Communications Products Offered

12.13.5 CLX Communications Recent Development

12.14 Etisalat

12.14.1 Etisalat Corporation Information

12.14.2 Etisalat Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Etisalat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Etisalat Products Offered

12.14.5 Etisalat Recent Development

12.15 Idemia

12.15.1 Idemia Corporation Information

12.15.2 Idemia Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Idemia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Idemia Products Offered

12.15.5 Idemia Recent Development

12.16 Jasper

12.16.1 Jasper Corporation Information

12.16.2 Jasper Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Jasper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Jasper Products Offered

12.16.5 Jasper Recent Development

12.17 Orange

12.17.1 Orange Corporation Information

12.17.2 Orange Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Orange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Orange Products Offered

12.17.5 Orange Recent Development

12.18 Samsung Electronics

12.18.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

12.18.2 Samsung Electronics Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Samsung Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Samsung Electronics Products Offered

12.18.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

12.19 Telenor Connexion

12.19.1 Telenor Connexion Corporation Information

12.19.2 Telenor Connexion Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Telenor Connexion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Telenor Connexion Products Offered

12.19.5 Telenor Connexion Recent Development

12.20 Telit

12.20.1 Telit Corporation Information

12.20.2 Telit Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Telit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Telit Products Offered

12.20.5 Telit Recent Development

12.21 Vodafone

12.21.1 Vodafone Corporation Information

12.21.2 Vodafone Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Vodafone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Vodafone Products Offered

12.21.5 Vodafone Recent Development

12.22 China Uincom

12.22.1 China Uincom Corporation Information

12.22.2 China Uincom Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 China Uincom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 China Uincom Products Offered

12.22.5 China Uincom Recent Development

12.23 China Mobile

12.23.1 China Mobile Corporation Information

12.23.2 China Mobile Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 China Mobile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 China Mobile Products Offered

12.23.5 China Mobile Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key eSIM Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 eSIM Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.”

“