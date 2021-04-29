ESD Floor Market Size, Growth Statistics, Key Players Insights and Outlook 2021-2027 | Mohawk Group, Armstrong, Gerflor

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global ESD Floor market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global ESD Floor market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global ESD Floor market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global ESD Floor market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3090092/global-esd-floor-market

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global ESD Floor market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global ESD Floor market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global ESD Floor market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global ESD Floor Market Research Report: Mohawk Group, Armstrong, Gerflor, LG Hausys, Tarkett, Staticworx, Flowcrete, Julie Industries, Altro, Ecotile, MERO, Formica, Silikal, Huatong, Huaji, Huili, Tkflor, Shenyang Aircraft, Xiangli Floor, Kehua, Changzhou Chenxing, Youlian, Jiachen, Replast, Viking, Forbo, Polyflor, Fatra

Global ESD Floor Market by Type: Direct Laying Anti-static Floor, Anti-static Access Floor

Global ESD Floor Market by Application: Computer Training Rooms, Data Warehousing, Clean Room, Electronics Manufacturing, Hyperbaric Spaces in Healthcare Settings

The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global ESD Floor market in key regions.

Key Queries Related to the Global ESD Floor Market Addressed in the Report:

Does the global ESD Floor market have growth potential?

What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the global ESD Floor market?

Who are the leading manufacturers operating in the global ESD Floor market? Will they maintain their dominance in future?

What are the key strategies that market players may adopt to strengthen their presence in the global ESD Floor market?

How will the competitive scenario undergo a change in years to come?

What are the emerging trends that may influence the growth of the global ESD Floor market?

What are the factors that may hamper the global ESD Floor market growth in the years ahead?

Which product type segment is expected to exhibit promising growth in the near future?

What application is anticipated to grab a major share in the global ESD Floor market?

Which region is likely to emerge as a lucrative regional market in the forthcoming years?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3090092/global-esd-floor-market

Table of Contents

1 ESD Floor Market Overview

1.1 ESD Floor Product Overview

1.2 ESD Floor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Direct Laying Anti-static Floor

1.2.2 Anti-static Access Floor

1.3 Global ESD Floor Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global ESD Floor Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global ESD Floor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global ESD Floor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global ESD Floor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global ESD Floor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global ESD Floor Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global ESD Floor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global ESD Floor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global ESD Floor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America ESD Floor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe ESD Floor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific ESD Floor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America ESD Floor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa ESD Floor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global ESD Floor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by ESD Floor Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by ESD Floor Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players ESD Floor Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers ESD Floor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 ESD Floor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 ESD Floor Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by ESD Floor Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in ESD Floor as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into ESD Floor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers ESD Floor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 ESD Floor Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global ESD Floor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global ESD Floor Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global ESD Floor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global ESD Floor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global ESD Floor Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global ESD Floor Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global ESD Floor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global ESD Floor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global ESD Floor Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global ESD Floor by Application

4.1 ESD Floor Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Computer Training Rooms

4.1.2 Data Warehousing

4.1.3 Clean Room

4.1.4 Electronics Manufacturing

4.1.5 Hyperbaric Spaces in Healthcare Settings

4.2 Global ESD Floor Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global ESD Floor Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global ESD Floor Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global ESD Floor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global ESD Floor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global ESD Floor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global ESD Floor Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global ESD Floor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global ESD Floor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global ESD Floor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America ESD Floor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe ESD Floor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific ESD Floor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America ESD Floor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa ESD Floor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America ESD Floor by Country

5.1 North America ESD Floor Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America ESD Floor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America ESD Floor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America ESD Floor Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America ESD Floor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America ESD Floor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe ESD Floor by Country

6.1 Europe ESD Floor Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe ESD Floor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe ESD Floor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe ESD Floor Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe ESD Floor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe ESD Floor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific ESD Floor by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific ESD Floor Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific ESD Floor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific ESD Floor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific ESD Floor Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific ESD Floor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific ESD Floor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America ESD Floor by Country

8.1 Latin America ESD Floor Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America ESD Floor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America ESD Floor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America ESD Floor Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America ESD Floor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America ESD Floor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa ESD Floor by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa ESD Floor Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa ESD Floor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa ESD Floor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa ESD Floor Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa ESD Floor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa ESD Floor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in ESD Floor Business

10.1 Mohawk Group

10.1.1 Mohawk Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Mohawk Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Mohawk Group ESD Floor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Mohawk Group ESD Floor Products Offered

10.1.5 Mohawk Group Recent Development

10.2 Armstrong

10.2.1 Armstrong Corporation Information

10.2.2 Armstrong Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Armstrong ESD Floor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Mohawk Group ESD Floor Products Offered

10.2.5 Armstrong Recent Development

10.3 Gerflor

10.3.1 Gerflor Corporation Information

10.3.2 Gerflor Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Gerflor ESD Floor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Gerflor ESD Floor Products Offered

10.3.5 Gerflor Recent Development

10.4 LG Hausys

10.4.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information

10.4.2 LG Hausys Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 LG Hausys ESD Floor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 LG Hausys ESD Floor Products Offered

10.4.5 LG Hausys Recent Development

10.5 Tarkett

10.5.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

10.5.2 Tarkett Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Tarkett ESD Floor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Tarkett ESD Floor Products Offered

10.5.5 Tarkett Recent Development

10.6 Staticworx

10.6.1 Staticworx Corporation Information

10.6.2 Staticworx Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Staticworx ESD Floor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Staticworx ESD Floor Products Offered

10.6.5 Staticworx Recent Development

10.7 Flowcrete

10.7.1 Flowcrete Corporation Information

10.7.2 Flowcrete Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Flowcrete ESD Floor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Flowcrete ESD Floor Products Offered

10.7.5 Flowcrete Recent Development

10.8 Julie Industries

10.8.1 Julie Industries Corporation Information

10.8.2 Julie Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Julie Industries ESD Floor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Julie Industries ESD Floor Products Offered

10.8.5 Julie Industries Recent Development

10.9 Altro

10.9.1 Altro Corporation Information

10.9.2 Altro Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Altro ESD Floor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Altro ESD Floor Products Offered

10.9.5 Altro Recent Development

10.10 Ecotile

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 ESD Floor Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Ecotile ESD Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Ecotile Recent Development

10.11 MERO

10.11.1 MERO Corporation Information

10.11.2 MERO Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 MERO ESD Floor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 MERO ESD Floor Products Offered

10.11.5 MERO Recent Development

10.12 Formica

10.12.1 Formica Corporation Information

10.12.2 Formica Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Formica ESD Floor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Formica ESD Floor Products Offered

10.12.5 Formica Recent Development

10.13 Silikal

10.13.1 Silikal Corporation Information

10.13.2 Silikal Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Silikal ESD Floor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Silikal ESD Floor Products Offered

10.13.5 Silikal Recent Development

10.14 Huatong

10.14.1 Huatong Corporation Information

10.14.2 Huatong Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Huatong ESD Floor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Huatong ESD Floor Products Offered

10.14.5 Huatong Recent Development

10.15 Huaji

10.15.1 Huaji Corporation Information

10.15.2 Huaji Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Huaji ESD Floor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Huaji ESD Floor Products Offered

10.15.5 Huaji Recent Development

10.16 Huili

10.16.1 Huili Corporation Information

10.16.2 Huili Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Huili ESD Floor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Huili ESD Floor Products Offered

10.16.5 Huili Recent Development

10.17 Tkflor

10.17.1 Tkflor Corporation Information

10.17.2 Tkflor Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Tkflor ESD Floor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Tkflor ESD Floor Products Offered

10.17.5 Tkflor Recent Development

10.18 Shenyang Aircraft

10.18.1 Shenyang Aircraft Corporation Information

10.18.2 Shenyang Aircraft Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Shenyang Aircraft ESD Floor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Shenyang Aircraft ESD Floor Products Offered

10.18.5 Shenyang Aircraft Recent Development

10.19 Xiangli Floor

10.19.1 Xiangli Floor Corporation Information

10.19.2 Xiangli Floor Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Xiangli Floor ESD Floor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Xiangli Floor ESD Floor Products Offered

10.19.5 Xiangli Floor Recent Development

10.20 Kehua

10.20.1 Kehua Corporation Information

10.20.2 Kehua Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Kehua ESD Floor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Kehua ESD Floor Products Offered

10.20.5 Kehua Recent Development

10.21 Changzhou Chenxing

10.21.1 Changzhou Chenxing Corporation Information

10.21.2 Changzhou Chenxing Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Changzhou Chenxing ESD Floor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Changzhou Chenxing ESD Floor Products Offered

10.21.5 Changzhou Chenxing Recent Development

10.22 Youlian

10.22.1 Youlian Corporation Information

10.22.2 Youlian Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Youlian ESD Floor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Youlian ESD Floor Products Offered

10.22.5 Youlian Recent Development

10.23 Jiachen

10.23.1 Jiachen Corporation Information

10.23.2 Jiachen Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Jiachen ESD Floor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Jiachen ESD Floor Products Offered

10.23.5 Jiachen Recent Development

10.24 Replast

10.24.1 Replast Corporation Information

10.24.2 Replast Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Replast ESD Floor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Replast ESD Floor Products Offered

10.24.5 Replast Recent Development

10.25 Viking

10.25.1 Viking Corporation Information

10.25.2 Viking Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Viking ESD Floor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Viking ESD Floor Products Offered

10.25.5 Viking Recent Development

10.26 Forbo

10.26.1 Forbo Corporation Information

10.26.2 Forbo Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Forbo ESD Floor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Forbo ESD Floor Products Offered

10.26.5 Forbo Recent Development

10.27 Polyflor

10.27.1 Polyflor Corporation Information

10.27.2 Polyflor Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Polyflor ESD Floor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Polyflor ESD Floor Products Offered

10.27.5 Polyflor Recent Development

10.28 Fatra

10.28.1 Fatra Corporation Information

10.28.2 Fatra Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 Fatra ESD Floor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 Fatra ESD Floor Products Offered

10.28.5 Fatra Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 ESD Floor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 ESD Floor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 ESD Floor Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 ESD Floor Distributors

12.3 ESD Floor Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.