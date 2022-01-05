Ergonomic Office Chair Market Outlook by Trend, Regional Demand, Product, and Forecast Report 2021-2027 | Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Ergonomic Office Chair Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ergonomic Office Chair report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ergonomic Office Chair market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ergonomic Office Chair market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ergonomic Office Chair market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ergonomic Office Chair market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ergonomic Office Chair market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth, HNI Corporation, Okamura Corporation, Global Furniture Group, KI, Teknion, Knoll, Kinnarps Holding, Kimball Office, Kokuyo, ITOKI, Uchida Yoko, Vitra Holding, AURORA, TopStar, SUNON GROUP, UE Furniture, Nowy Styl

Market Segmentation by Product:

Less Than 2 Degrees of Freedom Adjustment

2-3 Degrees of Freedom Adjustment

More Than 3 Degrees of Freedom Adjustment



Market Segmentation by Application:

Enterprise Procurement

Government Procurement

School Procurement

Individual Procurement

Others



The Ergonomic Office Chair Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ergonomic Office Chair market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ergonomic Office Chair market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Ergonomic Office Chair Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ergonomic Office Chair

1.2 Ergonomic Office Chair Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Less Than 2 Degrees of Freedom Adjustment

1.2.3 2-3 Degrees of Freedom Adjustment

1.2.4 More Than 3 Degrees of Freedom Adjustment

1.3 Ergonomic Office Chair Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Enterprise Procurement

1.3.3 Government Procurement

1.3.4 School Procurement

1.3.5 Individual Procurement

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Ergonomic Office Chair Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Ergonomic Office Chair Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Ergonomic Office Chair Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Ergonomic Office Chair Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ergonomic Office Chair Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Ergonomic Office Chair Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Ergonomic Office Chair Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Ergonomic Office Chair Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Ergonomic Office Chair Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Ergonomic Office Chair Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Ergonomic Office Chair Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Ergonomic Office Chair Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Ergonomic Office Chair Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Ergonomic Office Chair Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Ergonomic Office Chair Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Ergonomic Office Chair Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Ergonomic Office Chair Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Ergonomic Office Chair Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Ergonomic Office Chair Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Ergonomic Office Chair Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Ergonomic Office Chair Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Ergonomic Office Chair Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Steelcase

6.1.1 Steelcase Corporation Information

6.1.2 Steelcase Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Steelcase Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Steelcase Ergonomic Office Chair Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Steelcase Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Herman Miller

6.2.1 Herman Miller Corporation Information

6.2.2 Herman Miller Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Herman Miller Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Herman Miller Ergonomic Office Chair Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Herman Miller Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Haworth

6.3.1 Haworth Corporation Information

6.3.2 Haworth Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Haworth Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Haworth Ergonomic Office Chair Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Haworth Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 HNI Corporation

6.4.1 HNI Corporation Corporation Information

6.4.2 HNI Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 HNI Corporation Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 HNI Corporation Ergonomic Office Chair Product Portfolio

6.4.5 HNI Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Okamura Corporation

6.5.1 Okamura Corporation Corporation Information

6.5.2 Okamura Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Okamura Corporation Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Okamura Corporation Ergonomic Office Chair Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Okamura Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Global Furniture Group

6.6.1 Global Furniture Group Corporation Information

6.6.2 Global Furniture Group Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Global Furniture Group Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Global Furniture Group Ergonomic Office Chair Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Global Furniture Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 KI

6.6.1 KI Corporation Information

6.6.2 KI Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 KI Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 KI Ergonomic Office Chair Product Portfolio

6.7.5 KI Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Teknion

6.8.1 Teknion Corporation Information

6.8.2 Teknion Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Teknion Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Teknion Ergonomic Office Chair Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Teknion Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Knoll

6.9.1 Knoll Corporation Information

6.9.2 Knoll Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Knoll Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Knoll Ergonomic Office Chair Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Knoll Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Kinnarps Holding

6.10.1 Kinnarps Holding Corporation Information

6.10.2 Kinnarps Holding Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Kinnarps Holding Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Kinnarps Holding Ergonomic Office Chair Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Kinnarps Holding Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Kimball Office

6.11.1 Kimball Office Corporation Information

6.11.2 Kimball Office Ergonomic Office Chair Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Kimball Office Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Kimball Office Ergonomic Office Chair Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Kimball Office Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Kokuyo

6.12.1 Kokuyo Corporation Information

6.12.2 Kokuyo Ergonomic Office Chair Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Kokuyo Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Kokuyo Ergonomic Office Chair Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Kokuyo Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 ITOKI

6.13.1 ITOKI Corporation Information

6.13.2 ITOKI Ergonomic Office Chair Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 ITOKI Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 ITOKI Ergonomic Office Chair Product Portfolio

6.13.5 ITOKI Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Uchida Yoko

6.14.1 Uchida Yoko Corporation Information

6.14.2 Uchida Yoko Ergonomic Office Chair Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Uchida Yoko Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Uchida Yoko Ergonomic Office Chair Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Uchida Yoko Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Vitra Holding

6.15.1 Vitra Holding Corporation Information

6.15.2 Vitra Holding Ergonomic Office Chair Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Vitra Holding Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Vitra Holding Ergonomic Office Chair Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Vitra Holding Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 AURORA

6.16.1 AURORA Corporation Information

6.16.2 AURORA Ergonomic Office Chair Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 AURORA Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 AURORA Ergonomic Office Chair Product Portfolio

6.16.5 AURORA Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 TopStar

6.17.1 TopStar Corporation Information

6.17.2 TopStar Ergonomic Office Chair Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 TopStar Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 TopStar Ergonomic Office Chair Product Portfolio

6.17.5 TopStar Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 SUNON GROUP

6.18.1 SUNON GROUP Corporation Information

6.18.2 SUNON GROUP Ergonomic Office Chair Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 SUNON GROUP Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 SUNON GROUP Ergonomic Office Chair Product Portfolio

6.18.5 SUNON GROUP Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 UE Furniture

6.19.1 UE Furniture Corporation Information

6.19.2 UE Furniture Ergonomic Office Chair Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 UE Furniture Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 UE Furniture Ergonomic Office Chair Product Portfolio

6.19.5 UE Furniture Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 Nowy Styl

6.20.1 Nowy Styl Corporation Information

6.20.2 Nowy Styl Ergonomic Office Chair Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 Nowy Styl Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Nowy Styl Ergonomic Office Chair Product Portfolio

6.20.5 Nowy Styl Recent Developments/Updates

7 Ergonomic Office Chair Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Ergonomic Office Chair Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Ergonomic Office Chair

7.4 Ergonomic Office Chair Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Ergonomic Office Chair Distributors List

8.3 Ergonomic Office Chair Customers

9 Ergonomic Office Chair Market Dynamics

9.1 Ergonomic Office Chair Industry Trends

9.2 Ergonomic Office Chair Growth Drivers

9.3 Ergonomic Office Chair Market Challenges

9.4 Ergonomic Office Chair Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Ergonomic Office Chair Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Ergonomic Office Chair by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Ergonomic Office Chair by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Ergonomic Office Chair Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Ergonomic Office Chair by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Ergonomic Office Chair by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Ergonomic Office Chair Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Ergonomic Office Chair by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Ergonomic Office Chair by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”