Ergonomic Office Chair Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027 | Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth

The report titled Global Ergonomic Office Chair Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ergonomic Office Chair market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ergonomic Office Chair market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ergonomic Office Chair market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ergonomic Office Chair market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ergonomic Office Chair report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ergonomic Office Chair report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ergonomic Office Chair market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ergonomic Office Chair market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ergonomic Office Chair market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ergonomic Office Chair market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ergonomic Office Chair market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth, HNI Corporation, Okamura Corporation, Global Furniture Group, KI, Teknion, Knoll, Kinnarps Holding, Kimball Office, Kokuyo, ITOKI, Uchida Yoko, Vitra Holding, AURORA, TopStar, SUNON GROUP, UE Furniture, Nowy Styl

Market Segmentation by Product: 3 Degrees of Freedom Adjustment



Market Segmentation by Application: Enterprise Procurement

Government Procurement

School Procurement

Individual Procurement



The Ergonomic Office Chair Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ergonomic Office Chair market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ergonomic Office Chair market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ergonomic Office Chair market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ergonomic Office Chair industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ergonomic Office Chair market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ergonomic Office Chair market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ergonomic Office Chair market?

Table of Contents:

1 Ergonomic Office Chair Market Overview

1.1 Ergonomic Office Chair Product Scope

1.2 Ergonomic Office Chair Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 3 Degrees of Freedom Adjustment

1.3 Ergonomic Office Chair Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Enterprise Procurement

1.3.3 Government Procurement

1.3.4 School Procurement

1.3.5 Individual Procurement

1.4 Ergonomic Office Chair Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Ergonomic Office Chair Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Ergonomic Office Chair Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Ergonomic Office Chair Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Ergonomic Office Chair Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Ergonomic Office Chair Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Ergonomic Office Chair Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Ergonomic Office Chair Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Ergonomic Office Chair Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Ergonomic Office Chair Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Ergonomic Office Chair as of 2020)

3.4 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Ergonomic Office Chair Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Ergonomic Office Chair Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Ergonomic Office Chair Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Ergonomic Office Chair Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Ergonomic Office Chair Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Ergonomic Office Chair Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Ergonomic Office Chair Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Ergonomic Office Chair Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Ergonomic Office Chair Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Ergonomic Office Chair Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Ergonomic Office Chair Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Ergonomic Office Chair Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Ergonomic Office Chair Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Ergonomic Office Chair Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 312 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 312 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Ergonomic Office Chair Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Ergonomic Office Chair Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Ergonomic Office Chair Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Ergonomic Office Chair Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Ergonomic Office Chair Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Ergonomic Office Chair Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Ergonomic Office Chair Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Ergonomic Office Chair Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Ergonomic Office Chair Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Ergonomic Office Chair Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Ergonomic Office Chair Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Ergonomic Office Chair Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Ergonomic Office Chair Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ergonomic Office Chair Business

12.1 Steelcase

12.1.1 Steelcase Corporation Information

12.1.2 Steelcase Business Overview

12.1.3 Steelcase Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Steelcase Ergonomic Office Chair Products Offered

12.1.5 Steelcase Recent Development

12.2 Herman Miller

12.2.1 Herman Miller Corporation Information

12.2.2 Herman Miller Business Overview

12.2.3 Herman Miller Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Herman Miller Ergonomic Office Chair Products Offered

12.2.5 Herman Miller Recent Development

12.3 Haworth

12.3.1 Haworth Corporation Information

12.3.2 Haworth Business Overview

12.3.3 Haworth Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Haworth Ergonomic Office Chair Products Offered

12.3.5 Haworth Recent Development

12.4 HNI Corporation

12.4.1 HNI Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 HNI Corporation Business Overview

12.4.3 HNI Corporation Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 HNI Corporation Ergonomic Office Chair Products Offered

12.4.5 HNI Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Okamura Corporation

12.5.1 Okamura Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Okamura Corporation Business Overview

12.5.3 Okamura Corporation Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Okamura Corporation Ergonomic Office Chair Products Offered

12.5.5 Okamura Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Global Furniture Group

12.6.1 Global Furniture Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Global Furniture Group Business Overview

12.6.3 Global Furniture Group Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Global Furniture Group Ergonomic Office Chair Products Offered

12.6.5 Global Furniture Group Recent Development

12.7 KI

12.7.1 KI Corporation Information

12.7.2 KI Business Overview

12.7.3 KI Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 KI Ergonomic Office Chair Products Offered

12.7.5 KI Recent Development

12.8 Teknion

12.8.1 Teknion Corporation Information

12.8.2 Teknion Business Overview

12.8.3 Teknion Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Teknion Ergonomic Office Chair Products Offered

12.8.5 Teknion Recent Development

12.9 Knoll

12.9.1 Knoll Corporation Information

12.9.2 Knoll Business Overview

12.9.3 Knoll Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Knoll Ergonomic Office Chair Products Offered

12.9.5 Knoll Recent Development

12.10 Kinnarps Holding

12.10.1 Kinnarps Holding Corporation Information

12.10.2 Kinnarps Holding Business Overview

12.10.3 Kinnarps Holding Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Kinnarps Holding Ergonomic Office Chair Products Offered

12.10.5 Kinnarps Holding Recent Development

12.11 Kimball Office

12.11.1 Kimball Office Corporation Information

12.11.2 Kimball Office Business Overview

12.11.3 Kimball Office Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Kimball Office Ergonomic Office Chair Products Offered

12.11.5 Kimball Office Recent Development

12.12 Kokuyo

12.12.1 Kokuyo Corporation Information

12.12.2 Kokuyo Business Overview

12.12.3 Kokuyo Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Kokuyo Ergonomic Office Chair Products Offered

12.12.5 Kokuyo Recent Development

12.13 ITOKI

12.13.1 ITOKI Corporation Information

12.13.2 ITOKI Business Overview

12.13.3 ITOKI Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 ITOKI Ergonomic Office Chair Products Offered

12.13.5 ITOKI Recent Development

12.14 Uchida Yoko

12.14.1 Uchida Yoko Corporation Information

12.14.2 Uchida Yoko Business Overview

12.14.3 Uchida Yoko Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Uchida Yoko Ergonomic Office Chair Products Offered

12.14.5 Uchida Yoko Recent Development

12.15 Vitra Holding

12.15.1 Vitra Holding Corporation Information

12.15.2 Vitra Holding Business Overview

12.15.3 Vitra Holding Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Vitra Holding Ergonomic Office Chair Products Offered

12.15.5 Vitra Holding Recent Development

12.16 AURORA

12.16.1 AURORA Corporation Information

12.16.2 AURORA Business Overview

12.16.3 AURORA Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 AURORA Ergonomic Office Chair Products Offered

12.16.5 AURORA Recent Development

12.17 TopStar

12.17.1 TopStar Corporation Information

12.17.2 TopStar Business Overview

12.17.3 TopStar Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 TopStar Ergonomic Office Chair Products Offered

12.17.5 TopStar Recent Development

12.18 SUNON GROUP

12.18.1 SUNON GROUP Corporation Information

12.18.2 SUNON GROUP Business Overview

12.18.3 SUNON GROUP Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 SUNON GROUP Ergonomic Office Chair Products Offered

12.18.5 SUNON GROUP Recent Development

12.19 UE Furniture

12.19.1 UE Furniture Corporation Information

12.19.2 UE Furniture Business Overview

12.19.3 UE Furniture Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 UE Furniture Ergonomic Office Chair Products Offered

12.19.5 UE Furniture Recent Development

12.20 Nowy Styl

12.20.1 Nowy Styl Corporation Information

12.20.2 Nowy Styl Business Overview

12.20.3 Nowy Styl Ergonomic Office Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Nowy Styl Ergonomic Office Chair Products Offered

12.20.5 Nowy Styl Recent Development

13 Ergonomic Office Chair Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Ergonomic Office Chair Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Ergonomic Office Chair

13.4 Ergonomic Office Chair Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Ergonomic Office Chair Distributors List

14.3 Ergonomic Office Chair Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Ergonomic Office Chair Market Trends

15.2 Ergonomic Office Chair Drivers

15.3 Ergonomic Office Chair Market Challenges

15.4 Ergonomic Office Chair Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

