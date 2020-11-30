Equity Fund Market Trend,Challenges, COVID-19 Impact,Future Growth 2026 | Top Players: BlackRock, Fidelity Investment Group, Schroders Group, Franklin Templeton Investments, Barlings, Alliance Bernstein, CFS GAM, Pictet Group, Henderson Group PLC, Parvest

QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global and United States Equity Fund Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Equity Fund market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Equity Fund market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Equity Fund market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

BlackRock, Fidelity Investment Group, Schroders Group, Franklin Templeton Investments, Barlings, Alliance Bernstein, CFS GAM, Pictet Group, Henderson Group PLC, Parvest Market Segment by Product Type: Stock Category, Diversification of Fund Investment, Purpose of Fund Investment Equity Fund Market Segment by Application: , International Financing, Domestic Financing Based on

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Equity Fund market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Equity Fund market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Equity Fund industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Equity Fund market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Equity Fund market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Equity Fund market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Equity Fund Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Stock Category

1.2.3 Diversification of Fund Investment

1.2.4 Purpose of Fund Investment

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Equity Fund Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 International Financing

1.3.3 Domestic Financing

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Equity Fund Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Equity Fund Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Equity Fund Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Equity Fund Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Equity Fund Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Equity Fund Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Equity Fund Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Equity Fund Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Equity Fund Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Equity Fund Revenue

3.4 Global Equity Fund Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Equity Fund Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Equity Fund Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Equity Fund Area Served

3.6 Key Players Equity Fund Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Equity Fund Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Equity Fund Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Equity Fund Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Equity Fund Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Equity Fund Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Equity Fund Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Equity Fund Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Equity Fund Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Equity Fund Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Equity Fund Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Equity Fund Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Equity Fund Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Equity Fund Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Equity Fund Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Equity Fund Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Equity Fund Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Equity Fund Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Equity Fund Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Equity Fund Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Equity Fund Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Equity Fund Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Equity Fund Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Equity Fund Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Equity Fund Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Equity Fund Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Equity Fund Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Equity Fund Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 BlackRock

11.1.1 BlackRock Company Details

11.1.2 BlackRock Business Overview

11.1.3 BlackRock Equity Fund Introduction

11.1.4 BlackRock Revenue in Equity Fund Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 BlackRock Recent Development

11.2 Fidelity Investment Group

11.2.1 Fidelity Investment Group Company Details

11.2.2 Fidelity Investment Group Business Overview

11.2.3 Fidelity Investment Group Equity Fund Introduction

11.2.4 Fidelity Investment Group Revenue in Equity Fund Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Fidelity Investment Group Recent Development

11.3 Schroders Group

11.3.1 Schroders Group Company Details

11.3.2 Schroders Group Business Overview

11.3.3 Schroders Group Equity Fund Introduction

11.3.4 Schroders Group Revenue in Equity Fund Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Schroders Group Recent Development

11.4 Franklin Templeton Investments

11.4.1 Franklin Templeton Investments Company Details

11.4.2 Franklin Templeton Investments Business Overview

11.4.3 Franklin Templeton Investments Equity Fund Introduction

11.4.4 Franklin Templeton Investments Revenue in Equity Fund Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Franklin Templeton Investments Recent Development

11.5 Barlings

11.5.1 Barlings Company Details

11.5.2 Barlings Business Overview

11.5.3 Barlings Equity Fund Introduction

11.5.4 Barlings Revenue in Equity Fund Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Barlings Recent Development

11.6 Alliance Bernstein

11.6.1 Alliance Bernstein Company Details

11.6.2 Alliance Bernstein Business Overview

11.6.3 Alliance Bernstein Equity Fund Introduction

11.6.4 Alliance Bernstein Revenue in Equity Fund Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Alliance Bernstein Recent Development

11.7 CFS GAM

11.7.1 CFS GAM Company Details

11.7.2 CFS GAM Business Overview

11.7.3 CFS GAM Equity Fund Introduction

11.7.4 CFS GAM Revenue in Equity Fund Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 CFS GAM Recent Development

11.8 Pictet Group

11.8.1 Pictet Group Company Details

11.8.2 Pictet Group Business Overview

11.8.3 Pictet Group Equity Fund Introduction

11.8.4 Pictet Group Revenue in Equity Fund Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Pictet Group Recent Development

11.9 Henderson Group PLC

11.9.1 Henderson Group PLC Company Details

11.9.2 Henderson Group PLC Business Overview

11.9.3 Henderson Group PLC Equity Fund Introduction

11.9.4 Henderson Group PLC Revenue in Equity Fund Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Henderson Group PLC Recent Development

11.10 Parvest

11.10.1 Parvest Company Details

11.10.2 Parvest Business Overview

11.10.3 Parvest Equity Fund Introduction

11.10.4 Parvest Revenue in Equity Fund Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Parvest Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

