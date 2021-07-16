Equestrian Apparel Market SWOT Analysis And Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027| UVEX, Decathlon, Horseware

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Equestrian Apparel market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Equestrian Apparel market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Equestrian Apparel market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Equestrian Apparel market.
Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Equestrian Apparel market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Equestrian Apparel market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Equestrian Apparel Market Research Report: UVEX, Decathlon, Horseware, Pikeur, Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co., Ariat, Noble Outfitters, GPA, Kerrits, Mountain Horse, KEP ITALIA, CASCO, Parlanti, KYLIN, Equetech, Devon-Aire, Tredstep, SSG Gloves, Equidorf
Global Equestrian Apparel Market by Type: Clothes, Helmets, Boot, Gloves
Global Equestrian Apparel Market by Application: Female, Male
The global Equestrian Apparel market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Equestrian Apparel report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.
The regional analysis provided in the Equestrian Apparel research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.
Questions Answered by the Report:
(1) How will the global Equestrian Apparel market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Equestrian Apparel market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the Equestrian Apparel market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Equestrian Apparel market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the Equestrian Apparel market growth and competition?
Table of Contents
1 Equestrian Apparel Market Overview
1.1 Equestrian Apparel Product Overview
1.2 Equestrian Apparel Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Clothes
1.2.2 Helmets
1.2.3 Boot
1.2.4 Gloves
1.3 Global Equestrian Apparel Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Equestrian Apparel Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Equestrian Apparel Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Equestrian Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Equestrian Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Equestrian Apparel Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Equestrian Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Equestrian Apparel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Equestrian Apparel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Equestrian Apparel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Equestrian Apparel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Equestrian Apparel Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Equestrian Apparel Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Equestrian Apparel Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Equestrian Apparel Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Equestrian Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Equestrian Apparel Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Equestrian Apparel Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Equestrian Apparel Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Equestrian Apparel as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Equestrian Apparel Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Equestrian Apparel Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Equestrian Apparel Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Equestrian Apparel Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Equestrian Apparel Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Equestrian Apparel Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Equestrian Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Equestrian Apparel Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Equestrian Apparel Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Equestrian Apparel by Application
4.1 Equestrian Apparel Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Female
4.1.2 Male
4.2 Global Equestrian Apparel Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Equestrian Apparel Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Equestrian Apparel Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Equestrian Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Equestrian Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Equestrian Apparel Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Equestrian Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Equestrian Apparel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Equestrian Apparel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Equestrian Apparel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Equestrian Apparel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Equestrian Apparel by Country
5.1 North America Equestrian Apparel Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Equestrian Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Equestrian Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Equestrian Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Equestrian Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Equestrian Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Equestrian Apparel by Country
6.1 Europe Equestrian Apparel Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Equestrian Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Equestrian Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Equestrian Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Equestrian Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Equestrian Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Equestrian Apparel by Country
8.1 Latin America Equestrian Apparel Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Equestrian Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Equestrian Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Equestrian Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Equestrian Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Equestrian Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Equestrian Apparel by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Equestrian Apparel Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Equestrian Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Equestrian Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Equestrian Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Equestrian Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Equestrian Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Equestrian Apparel Business
10.1 UVEX
10.1.1 UVEX Corporation Information
10.1.2 UVEX Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 UVEX Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 UVEX Equestrian Apparel Products Offered
10.1.5 UVEX Recent Development
10.2 Decathlon
10.2.1 Decathlon Corporation Information
10.2.2 Decathlon Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Decathlon Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Decathlon Equestrian Apparel Products Offered
10.2.5 Decathlon Recent Development
10.3 Horseware
10.3.1 Horseware Corporation Information
10.3.2 Horseware Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Horseware Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Horseware Equestrian Apparel Products Offered
10.3.5 Horseware Recent Development
10.4 Pikeur
10.4.1 Pikeur Corporation Information
10.4.2 Pikeur Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Pikeur Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Pikeur Equestrian Apparel Products Offered
10.4.5 Pikeur Recent Development
10.5 Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co.
10.5.1 Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co. Corporation Information
10.5.2 Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co. Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co. Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co. Equestrian Apparel Products Offered
10.5.5 Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co. Recent Development
10.6 Ariat
10.6.1 Ariat Corporation Information
10.6.2 Ariat Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Ariat Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Ariat Equestrian Apparel Products Offered
10.6.5 Ariat Recent Development
10.7 Noble Outfitters
10.7.1 Noble Outfitters Corporation Information
10.7.2 Noble Outfitters Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Noble Outfitters Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Noble Outfitters Equestrian Apparel Products Offered
10.7.5 Noble Outfitters Recent Development
10.8 GPA
10.8.1 GPA Corporation Information
10.8.2 GPA Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 GPA Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 GPA Equestrian Apparel Products Offered
10.8.5 GPA Recent Development
10.9 Kerrits
10.9.1 Kerrits Corporation Information
10.9.2 Kerrits Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Kerrits Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Kerrits Equestrian Apparel Products Offered
10.9.5 Kerrits Recent Development
10.10 Mountain Horse
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Mountain Horse Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Mountain Horse Recent Development
10.11 KEP ITALIA
10.11.1 KEP ITALIA Corporation Information
10.11.2 KEP ITALIA Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 KEP ITALIA Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 KEP ITALIA Equestrian Apparel Products Offered
10.11.5 KEP ITALIA Recent Development
10.12 CASCO
10.12.1 CASCO Corporation Information
10.12.2 CASCO Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 CASCO Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 CASCO Equestrian Apparel Products Offered
10.12.5 CASCO Recent Development
10.13 Parlanti
10.13.1 Parlanti Corporation Information
10.13.2 Parlanti Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Parlanti Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Parlanti Equestrian Apparel Products Offered
10.13.5 Parlanti Recent Development
10.14 KYLIN
10.14.1 KYLIN Corporation Information
10.14.2 KYLIN Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 KYLIN Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 KYLIN Equestrian Apparel Products Offered
10.14.5 KYLIN Recent Development
10.15 Equetech
10.15.1 Equetech Corporation Information
10.15.2 Equetech Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Equetech Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Equetech Equestrian Apparel Products Offered
10.15.5 Equetech Recent Development
10.16 Devon-Aire
10.16.1 Devon-Aire Corporation Information
10.16.2 Devon-Aire Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Devon-Aire Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Devon-Aire Equestrian Apparel Products Offered
10.16.5 Devon-Aire Recent Development
10.17 Tredstep
10.17.1 Tredstep Corporation Information
10.17.2 Tredstep Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Tredstep Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Tredstep Equestrian Apparel Products Offered
10.17.5 Tredstep Recent Development
10.18 SSG Gloves
10.18.1 SSG Gloves Corporation Information
10.18.2 SSG Gloves Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 SSG Gloves Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 SSG Gloves Equestrian Apparel Products Offered
10.18.5 SSG Gloves Recent Development
10.19 Equidorf
10.19.1 Equidorf Corporation Information
10.19.2 Equidorf Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Equidorf Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Equidorf Equestrian Apparel Products Offered
10.19.5 Equidorf Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Equestrian Apparel Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Equestrian Apparel Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Equestrian Apparel Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Equestrian Apparel Distributors
12.3 Equestrian Apparel Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
