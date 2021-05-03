Epoxy Resins Market Size, Global industry analysis, Recent Developments, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | 3M (US), Adhesives Technology (US), Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand)

“
The report titled Global Epoxy Resins Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Epoxy Resins market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Epoxy Resins market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Epoxy Resins market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Epoxy Resins market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Epoxy Resins report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2155940/global-epoxy-resins-industry
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Epoxy Resins report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Epoxy Resins market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Epoxy Resins market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Epoxy Resins market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Epoxy Resins market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Epoxy Resins market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: 3M (US), Adhesives Technology (US), Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand), Air Products and Chemicals (US), Alchemie. (UK), Asahi Kaseioration (Japan), Ashland (US), Atul (India), BASF SE (Germany), Chang Chun Plastics, Ciech (Poland), Cytec Solvay Group (US), DICoration (Japan), Emerald CVC Thermoset Specialties (US), Epic Resins (US), Hexion
Market Segmentation by Product: Pure Epoxy Resin Adhesive
Modified Epoxy Resin Adhesive
Market Segmentation by Application: Coating
Electronic
Building
Material
Other
The Epoxy Resins Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Epoxy Resins market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Epoxy Resins market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Epoxy Resins market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Epoxy Resins industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Epoxy Resins market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Epoxy Resins market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Epoxy Resins market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2155940/global-epoxy-resins-industry
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Top Epoxy Resins Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Epoxy Resins Market Size Growth Rateby Type
1.3.2 Pure Epoxy Resin Adhesive
1.3.3 Modified Epoxy Resin Adhesive
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Epoxy Resins Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.4.2 Coating
1.4.3 Electronic
1.4.4 Building
1.4.5 Material
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Market Perspective
2.1 Global Epoxy Resins Market Size (2015-2026)
2.1.1 Global Epoxy Resins Revenue (2015-2026)
2.1.2 Global Epoxy Resins Sales (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Epoxy Resins Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Epoxy Resins Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Epoxy Resins Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Epoxy Resins Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.4 Epoxy Resins Industry Trends
2.4.1 Epoxy Resins Market Trends
2.4.2 Epoxy Resins Market Drivers
2.4.3 Epoxy Resins Market Challenges
2.4.4 Epoxy Resins Market Restraints
2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Epoxy Resins Players: Views for Future
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Epoxy Resins Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)
3.1.1 Global Epoxy Resins Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Epoxy Resins Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Epoxy Resins Sales in 2019
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Epoxy Resins by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Epoxy Resins Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Epoxy Resins Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Epoxy Resins Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Epoxy Resins as of 2019)
3.4 Global Epoxy Resins Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Epoxy Resins Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Epoxy Resins Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Epoxy Resins Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Epoxy Resins Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Epoxy Resins Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Epoxy Resins Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Epoxy Resins Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Epoxy Resins Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Epoxy Resins Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Epoxy Resins Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Epoxy Resins Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Epoxy Resins Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Epoxy Resins Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Epoxy Resins Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Epoxy Resins Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Epoxy Resins Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.4 Epoxy Resins Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Epoxy Resins Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Epoxy Resins Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Epoxy Resins Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.4 Epoxy Resins Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 North America Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 North America Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Application
6.4 North America Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Countries
6.4.1 North America Epoxy Resins Sales by Countries
6.4.2 North America Epoxy Resins Revenue by Countries
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 Europe Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 Europe Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Application
7.4 Europe Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Countries
7.4.1 Europe Epoxy Resins Sales by Countries
7.4.2 Europe Epoxy Resins Revenue by Countries
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 Asia Pacific Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Epoxy Resins Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Epoxy Resins Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Latin America Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Latin America Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Latin America Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Latin America Epoxy Resins Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Latin America Epoxy Resins Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Type
10.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Application
10.3 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Countries
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resins Sales by Countries
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resins Revenue by Countries
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
10.3.5 U.A.E
11 Company Profiles
11.1 3M (US)
11.1.1 3M (US) Corporation Information
11.1.2 3M (US) Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 3M (US) Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 3M (US) Epoxy Resins Products and Services
11.1.5 3M (US) SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 3M (US) Recent Developments
11.2 Adhesives Technology (US)
11.2.1 Adhesives Technology (US) Corporation Information
11.2.2 Adhesives Technology (US) Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Adhesives Technology (US) Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Adhesives Technology (US) Epoxy Resins Products and Services
11.2.5 Adhesives Technology (US) SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Adhesives Technology (US) Recent Developments
11.3 Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand)
11.3.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Corporation Information
11.3.2 Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Epoxy Resins Products and Services
11.3.5 Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Recent Developments
11.4 Air Products and Chemicals (US)
11.4.1 Air Products and Chemicals (US) Corporation Information
11.4.2 Air Products and Chemicals (US) Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Air Products and Chemicals (US) Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Air Products and Chemicals (US) Epoxy Resins Products and Services
11.4.5 Air Products and Chemicals (US) SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Air Products and Chemicals (US) Recent Developments
11.5 Alchemie. (UK)
11.5.1 Alchemie. (UK) Corporation Information
11.5.2 Alchemie. (UK) Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Alchemie. (UK) Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Alchemie. (UK) Epoxy Resins Products and Services
11.5.5 Alchemie. (UK) SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Alchemie. (UK) Recent Developments
11.6 Asahi Kaseioration (Japan)
11.6.1 Asahi Kaseioration (Japan) Corporation Information
11.6.2 Asahi Kaseioration (Japan) Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 Asahi Kaseioration (Japan) Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Asahi Kaseioration (Japan) Epoxy Resins Products and Services
11.6.5 Asahi Kaseioration (Japan) SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Asahi Kaseioration (Japan) Recent Developments
11.7 Ashland (US)
11.7.1 Ashland (US) Corporation Information
11.7.2 Ashland (US) Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 Ashland (US) Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Ashland (US) Epoxy Resins Products and Services
11.7.5 Ashland (US) SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Ashland (US) Recent Developments
11.8 Atul (India)
11.8.1 Atul (India) Corporation Information
11.8.2 Atul (India) Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 Atul (India) Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Atul (India) Epoxy Resins Products and Services
11.8.5 Atul (India) SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Atul (India) Recent Developments
11.9 BASF SE (Germany)
11.9.1 BASF SE (Germany) Corporation Information
11.9.2 BASF SE (Germany) Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 BASF SE (Germany) Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 BASF SE (Germany) Epoxy Resins Products and Services
11.9.5 BASF SE (Germany) SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 BASF SE (Germany) Recent Developments
11.10 Chang Chun Plastics
11.10.1 Chang Chun Plastics Corporation Information
11.10.2 Chang Chun Plastics Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 Chang Chun Plastics Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Chang Chun Plastics Epoxy Resins Products and Services
11.10.5 Chang Chun Plastics SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Chang Chun Plastics Recent Developments
11.11 Ciech (Poland)
11.11.1 Ciech (Poland) Corporation Information
11.11.2 Ciech (Poland) Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.11.3 Ciech (Poland) Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.11.4 Ciech (Poland) Epoxy Resins Products and Services
11.11.5 Ciech (Poland) SWOT Analysis
11.11.6 Ciech (Poland) Recent Developments
11.12 Cytec Solvay Group (US)
11.12.1 Cytec Solvay Group (US) Corporation Information
11.12.2 Cytec Solvay Group (US) Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 Cytec Solvay Group (US) Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Cytec Solvay Group (US) Epoxy Resins Products and Services
11.12.5 Cytec Solvay Group (US) SWOT Analysis
11.12.6 Cytec Solvay Group (US) Recent Developments
11.13 DICoration (Japan)
11.13.1 DICoration (Japan) Corporation Information
11.13.2 DICoration (Japan) Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 DICoration (Japan) Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 DICoration (Japan) Epoxy Resins Products and Services
11.13.5 DICoration (Japan) SWOT Analysis
11.13.6 DICoration (Japan) Recent Developments
11.14 Emerald CVC Thermoset Specialties (US)
11.14.1 Emerald CVC Thermoset Specialties (US) Corporation Information
11.14.2 Emerald CVC Thermoset Specialties (US) Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 Emerald CVC Thermoset Specialties (US) Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Emerald CVC Thermoset Specialties (US) Epoxy Resins Products and Services
11.14.5 Emerald CVC Thermoset Specialties (US) SWOT Analysis
11.14.6 Emerald CVC Thermoset Specialties (US) Recent Developments
11.15 Epic Resins (US)
11.15.1 Epic Resins (US) Corporation Information
11.15.2 Epic Resins (US) Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 Epic Resins (US) Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Epic Resins (US) Epoxy Resins Products and Services
11.15.5 Epic Resins (US) SWOT Analysis
11.15.6 Epic Resins (US) Recent Developments
11.16 Hexion
11.16.1 Hexion Corporation Information
11.16.2 Hexion Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.16.3 Hexion Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Hexion Epoxy Resins Products and Services
11.16.5 Hexion SWOT Analysis
11.16.6 Hexion Recent Developments
12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Epoxy Resins Supply Chain Analysis
12.2 Sales Channels Analysis
12.2.1 Epoxy Resins Sales Channels
12.2.2 Epoxy Resins Distributors
12.3 Epoxy Resins Customers
13 Estimates and Projections by Regions
13.1 Global Epoxy Resins Market Size Forecast by Region
13.1.1 Global Epoxy Resins Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.1.2 Global Epoxy Resins Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2155940/global-epoxy-resins-industry
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”