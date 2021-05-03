Epoxy Resins Market Size, Global industry analysis, Recent Developments, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | 3M (US), Adhesives Technology (US), Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand)

“

The report titled Global Epoxy Resins Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Epoxy Resins market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Epoxy Resins market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Epoxy Resins market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Epoxy Resins market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Epoxy Resins report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2155940/global-epoxy-resins-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Epoxy Resins report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Epoxy Resins market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Epoxy Resins market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Epoxy Resins market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Epoxy Resins market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Epoxy Resins market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: 3M (US), Adhesives Technology (US), Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand), Air Products and Chemicals (US), Alchemie. (UK), Asahi Kaseioration (Japan), Ashland (US), Atul (India), BASF SE (Germany), Chang Chun Plastics, Ciech (Poland), Cytec Solvay Group (US), DICoration (Japan), Emerald CVC Thermoset Specialties (US), Epic Resins (US), Hexion

Market Segmentation by Product: Pure Epoxy Resin Adhesive

Modified Epoxy Resin Adhesive



Market Segmentation by Application: Coating

Electronic

Building

Material

Other



The Epoxy Resins Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Epoxy Resins market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Epoxy Resins market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Epoxy Resins market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Epoxy Resins industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Epoxy Resins market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Epoxy Resins market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Epoxy Resins market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2155940/global-epoxy-resins-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Epoxy Resins Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Epoxy Resins Market Size Growth Rateby Type

1.3.2 Pure Epoxy Resin Adhesive

1.3.3 Modified Epoxy Resin Adhesive

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Epoxy Resins Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.4.2 Coating

1.4.3 Electronic

1.4.4 Building

1.4.5 Material

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Epoxy Resins Market Size (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Epoxy Resins Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Epoxy Resins Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Epoxy Resins Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Epoxy Resins Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Epoxy Resins Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Epoxy Resins Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Epoxy Resins Industry Trends

2.4.1 Epoxy Resins Market Trends

2.4.2 Epoxy Resins Market Drivers

2.4.3 Epoxy Resins Market Challenges

2.4.4 Epoxy Resins Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Epoxy Resins Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Epoxy Resins Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Epoxy Resins Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Epoxy Resins Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Epoxy Resins Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Epoxy Resins by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Epoxy Resins Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Epoxy Resins Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Epoxy Resins Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Epoxy Resins as of 2019)

3.4 Global Epoxy Resins Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Epoxy Resins Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Epoxy Resins Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Epoxy Resins Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Epoxy Resins Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Epoxy Resins Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Epoxy Resins Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Epoxy Resins Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Epoxy Resins Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Epoxy Resins Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Epoxy Resins Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Epoxy Resins Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Epoxy Resins Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Epoxy Resins Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Epoxy Resins Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Epoxy Resins Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Epoxy Resins Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Epoxy Resins Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Epoxy Resins Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Epoxy Resins Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Epoxy Resins Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Epoxy Resins Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Epoxy Resins Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Epoxy Resins Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Epoxy Resins Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Epoxy Resins Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Epoxy Resins Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Epoxy Resins Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Epoxy Resins Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Epoxy Resins Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resins Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resins Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resins Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 3M (US)

11.1.1 3M (US) Corporation Information

11.1.2 3M (US) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 3M (US) Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 3M (US) Epoxy Resins Products and Services

11.1.5 3M (US) SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 3M (US) Recent Developments

11.2 Adhesives Technology (US)

11.2.1 Adhesives Technology (US) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Adhesives Technology (US) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Adhesives Technology (US) Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Adhesives Technology (US) Epoxy Resins Products and Services

11.2.5 Adhesives Technology (US) SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Adhesives Technology (US) Recent Developments

11.3 Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand)

11.3.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Corporation Information

11.3.2 Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Epoxy Resins Products and Services

11.3.5 Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Recent Developments

11.4 Air Products and Chemicals (US)

11.4.1 Air Products and Chemicals (US) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Air Products and Chemicals (US) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Air Products and Chemicals (US) Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Air Products and Chemicals (US) Epoxy Resins Products and Services

11.4.5 Air Products and Chemicals (US) SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Air Products and Chemicals (US) Recent Developments

11.5 Alchemie. (UK)

11.5.1 Alchemie. (UK) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Alchemie. (UK) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Alchemie. (UK) Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Alchemie. (UK) Epoxy Resins Products and Services

11.5.5 Alchemie. (UK) SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Alchemie. (UK) Recent Developments

11.6 Asahi Kaseioration (Japan)

11.6.1 Asahi Kaseioration (Japan) Corporation Information

11.6.2 Asahi Kaseioration (Japan) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Asahi Kaseioration (Japan) Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Asahi Kaseioration (Japan) Epoxy Resins Products and Services

11.6.5 Asahi Kaseioration (Japan) SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Asahi Kaseioration (Japan) Recent Developments

11.7 Ashland (US)

11.7.1 Ashland (US) Corporation Information

11.7.2 Ashland (US) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Ashland (US) Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Ashland (US) Epoxy Resins Products and Services

11.7.5 Ashland (US) SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Ashland (US) Recent Developments

11.8 Atul (India)

11.8.1 Atul (India) Corporation Information

11.8.2 Atul (India) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Atul (India) Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Atul (India) Epoxy Resins Products and Services

11.8.5 Atul (India) SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Atul (India) Recent Developments

11.9 BASF SE (Germany)

11.9.1 BASF SE (Germany) Corporation Information

11.9.2 BASF SE (Germany) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 BASF SE (Germany) Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 BASF SE (Germany) Epoxy Resins Products and Services

11.9.5 BASF SE (Germany) SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 BASF SE (Germany) Recent Developments

11.10 Chang Chun Plastics

11.10.1 Chang Chun Plastics Corporation Information

11.10.2 Chang Chun Plastics Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Chang Chun Plastics Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Chang Chun Plastics Epoxy Resins Products and Services

11.10.5 Chang Chun Plastics SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Chang Chun Plastics Recent Developments

11.11 Ciech (Poland)

11.11.1 Ciech (Poland) Corporation Information

11.11.2 Ciech (Poland) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.11.3 Ciech (Poland) Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Ciech (Poland) Epoxy Resins Products and Services

11.11.5 Ciech (Poland) SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Ciech (Poland) Recent Developments

11.12 Cytec Solvay Group (US)

11.12.1 Cytec Solvay Group (US) Corporation Information

11.12.2 Cytec Solvay Group (US) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Cytec Solvay Group (US) Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Cytec Solvay Group (US) Epoxy Resins Products and Services

11.12.5 Cytec Solvay Group (US) SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Cytec Solvay Group (US) Recent Developments

11.13 DICoration (Japan)

11.13.1 DICoration (Japan) Corporation Information

11.13.2 DICoration (Japan) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 DICoration (Japan) Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 DICoration (Japan) Epoxy Resins Products and Services

11.13.5 DICoration (Japan) SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 DICoration (Japan) Recent Developments

11.14 Emerald CVC Thermoset Specialties (US)

11.14.1 Emerald CVC Thermoset Specialties (US) Corporation Information

11.14.2 Emerald CVC Thermoset Specialties (US) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Emerald CVC Thermoset Specialties (US) Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Emerald CVC Thermoset Specialties (US) Epoxy Resins Products and Services

11.14.5 Emerald CVC Thermoset Specialties (US) SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Emerald CVC Thermoset Specialties (US) Recent Developments

11.15 Epic Resins (US)

11.15.1 Epic Resins (US) Corporation Information

11.15.2 Epic Resins (US) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Epic Resins (US) Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Epic Resins (US) Epoxy Resins Products and Services

11.15.5 Epic Resins (US) SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Epic Resins (US) Recent Developments

11.16 Hexion

11.16.1 Hexion Corporation Information

11.16.2 Hexion Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Hexion Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Hexion Epoxy Resins Products and Services

11.16.5 Hexion SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 Hexion Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Epoxy Resins Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Epoxy Resins Sales Channels

12.2.2 Epoxy Resins Distributors

12.3 Epoxy Resins Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions

13.1 Global Epoxy Resins Market Size Forecast by Region

13.1.1 Global Epoxy Resins Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Epoxy Resins Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2155940/global-epoxy-resins-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”