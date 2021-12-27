Epoxy Primer Market Size, In-Deep Analysis Details, Application, Regional Demand, and Forecast, 2027 | AkzoNobel, Jotun, Hempel

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Epoxy Primer Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Epoxy Primer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Epoxy Primer market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Epoxy Primer market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Epoxy Primer market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Epoxy Primer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Epoxy Primer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

AkzoNobel, Jotun, Hempel, Nippon Paint, PPG Industries, Kansai, Chugoku Marine Paint, Sherwin-Williams, BASF, Axalta, Diamond Paints, SACAL, Carpoly, Henkel, RPM, KCC, Sika, 3M, DAW, Hunan Xiangjiang Paint

Market Segmentation by Product:

Pure Epoxy Paint

Modified Epoxy Paint



Market Segmentation by Application:

Construction

Marine

Automobile

Machinery & Equipment

Others



The Epoxy Primer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Epoxy Primer market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Epoxy Primer market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Epoxy Primer Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Epoxy Primer

1.2 Epoxy Primer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Epoxy Primer Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Pure Epoxy Paint

1.2.3 Modified Epoxy Paint

1.3 Epoxy Primer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Epoxy Primer Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Marine

1.3.4 Automobile

1.3.5 Machinery & Equipment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Epoxy Primer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Epoxy Primer Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Epoxy Primer Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Epoxy Primer Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Epoxy Primer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Epoxy Primer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Epoxy Primer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Epoxy Primer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Epoxy Primer Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Epoxy Primer Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Epoxy Primer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Epoxy Primer Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Epoxy Primer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Epoxy Primer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Epoxy Primer Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Epoxy Primer Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Epoxy Primer Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Epoxy Primer Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Epoxy Primer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Epoxy Primer Production

3.4.1 North America Epoxy Primer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Epoxy Primer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Epoxy Primer Production

3.5.1 Europe Epoxy Primer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Epoxy Primer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Epoxy Primer Production

3.6.1 China Epoxy Primer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Epoxy Primer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Epoxy Primer Production

3.7.1 Japan Epoxy Primer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Epoxy Primer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Epoxy Primer Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Epoxy Primer Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Epoxy Primer Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Epoxy Primer Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Epoxy Primer Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Epoxy Primer Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Epoxy Primer Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Epoxy Primer Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Epoxy Primer Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Epoxy Primer Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Epoxy Primer Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Epoxy Primer Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Epoxy Primer Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 AkzoNobel

7.1.1 AkzoNobel Epoxy Primer Corporation Information

7.1.2 AkzoNobel Epoxy Primer Product Portfolio

7.1.3 AkzoNobel Epoxy Primer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 AkzoNobel Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Jotun

7.2.1 Jotun Epoxy Primer Corporation Information

7.2.2 Jotun Epoxy Primer Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Jotun Epoxy Primer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Jotun Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Jotun Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Hempel

7.3.1 Hempel Epoxy Primer Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hempel Epoxy Primer Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Hempel Epoxy Primer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Hempel Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Hempel Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Nippon Paint

7.4.1 Nippon Paint Epoxy Primer Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nippon Paint Epoxy Primer Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Nippon Paint Epoxy Primer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Nippon Paint Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Nippon Paint Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 PPG Industries

7.5.1 PPG Industries Epoxy Primer Corporation Information

7.5.2 PPG Industries Epoxy Primer Product Portfolio

7.5.3 PPG Industries Epoxy Primer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 PPG Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 PPG Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Kansai

7.6.1 Kansai Epoxy Primer Corporation Information

7.6.2 Kansai Epoxy Primer Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Kansai Epoxy Primer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Kansai Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Kansai Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Chugoku Marine Paint

7.7.1 Chugoku Marine Paint Epoxy Primer Corporation Information

7.7.2 Chugoku Marine Paint Epoxy Primer Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Chugoku Marine Paint Epoxy Primer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Chugoku Marine Paint Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Chugoku Marine Paint Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Sherwin-Williams

7.8.1 Sherwin-Williams Epoxy Primer Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sherwin-Williams Epoxy Primer Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Sherwin-Williams Epoxy Primer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Sherwin-Williams Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 BASF

7.9.1 BASF Epoxy Primer Corporation Information

7.9.2 BASF Epoxy Primer Product Portfolio

7.9.3 BASF Epoxy Primer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Axalta

7.10.1 Axalta Epoxy Primer Corporation Information

7.10.2 Axalta Epoxy Primer Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Axalta Epoxy Primer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Axalta Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Axalta Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Diamond Paints

7.11.1 Diamond Paints Epoxy Primer Corporation Information

7.11.2 Diamond Paints Epoxy Primer Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Diamond Paints Epoxy Primer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Diamond Paints Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Diamond Paints Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 SACAL

7.12.1 SACAL Epoxy Primer Corporation Information

7.12.2 SACAL Epoxy Primer Product Portfolio

7.12.3 SACAL Epoxy Primer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 SACAL Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 SACAL Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Carpoly

7.13.1 Carpoly Epoxy Primer Corporation Information

7.13.2 Carpoly Epoxy Primer Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Carpoly Epoxy Primer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Carpoly Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Carpoly Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Henkel

7.14.1 Henkel Epoxy Primer Corporation Information

7.14.2 Henkel Epoxy Primer Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Henkel Epoxy Primer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Henkel Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Henkel Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 RPM

7.15.1 RPM Epoxy Primer Corporation Information

7.15.2 RPM Epoxy Primer Product Portfolio

7.15.3 RPM Epoxy Primer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 RPM Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 RPM Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 KCC

7.16.1 KCC Epoxy Primer Corporation Information

7.16.2 KCC Epoxy Primer Product Portfolio

7.16.3 KCC Epoxy Primer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 KCC Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 KCC Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Sika

7.17.1 Sika Epoxy Primer Corporation Information

7.17.2 Sika Epoxy Primer Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Sika Epoxy Primer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Sika Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Sika Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 3M

7.18.1 3M Epoxy Primer Corporation Information

7.18.2 3M Epoxy Primer Product Portfolio

7.18.3 3M Epoxy Primer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 DAW

7.19.1 DAW Epoxy Primer Corporation Information

7.19.2 DAW Epoxy Primer Product Portfolio

7.19.3 DAW Epoxy Primer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 DAW Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 DAW Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Hunan Xiangjiang Paint

7.20.1 Hunan Xiangjiang Paint Epoxy Primer Corporation Information

7.20.2 Hunan Xiangjiang Paint Epoxy Primer Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Hunan Xiangjiang Paint Epoxy Primer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Hunan Xiangjiang Paint Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Hunan Xiangjiang Paint Recent Developments/Updates

8 Epoxy Primer Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Epoxy Primer Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Epoxy Primer

8.4 Epoxy Primer Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Epoxy Primer Distributors List

9.3 Epoxy Primer Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Epoxy Primer Industry Trends

10.2 Epoxy Primer Growth Drivers

10.3 Epoxy Primer Market Challenges

10.4 Epoxy Primer Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Epoxy Primer by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Epoxy Primer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Epoxy Primer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Epoxy Primer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Epoxy Primer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Epoxy Primer

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Epoxy Primer by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Epoxy Primer by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Epoxy Primer by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Epoxy Primer by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Epoxy Primer by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Epoxy Primer by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Epoxy Primer by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Epoxy Primer by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

