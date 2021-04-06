Epoxy Market Report Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement 2021 to 2027 | Olin Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, MnM View.

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Epoxy Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Epoxy market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Epoxy market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Epoxy market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Epoxy market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Epoxy report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Epoxy report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Epoxy market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Epoxy market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Epoxy market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Epoxy market.

Epoxy Market Top Companies/Manufacturers: Olin Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, MnM View., Hexion, Kukdo Chemical, Chang Chun Plastics, 3M, Aditya Birla Chemicals, BASF, Huntsman Corporation, Sinopec Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Atul Epoxy Market Types: Liquid

Solid

Solution

Epoxy Market Applications: Coatings

Composites

Adhesives



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Epoxy market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Epoxy market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Epoxy industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Epoxy market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Epoxy market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Epoxy market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Epoxy Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Epoxy Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Liquid

1.2.3 Solid

1.2.4 Solution

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Epoxy Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Coatings

1.3.3 Composites

1.3.4 Adhesives

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Epoxy Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Epoxy Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Epoxy Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Epoxy Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Epoxy Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Epoxy Industry Trends

2.4.2 Epoxy Market Drivers

2.4.3 Epoxy Market Challenges

2.4.4 Epoxy Market Restraints

3 Global Epoxy Sales

3.1 Global Epoxy Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Epoxy Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Epoxy Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Epoxy Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Epoxy Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Epoxy Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Epoxy Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Epoxy Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Epoxy Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Epoxy Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Epoxy Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Epoxy Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Epoxy Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Epoxy Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Epoxy Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Epoxy Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Epoxy Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Epoxy Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Epoxy Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Epoxy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Epoxy Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Epoxy Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Epoxy Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Epoxy Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Epoxy Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Epoxy Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Epoxy Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Epoxy Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Epoxy Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Epoxy Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Epoxy Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Epoxy Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Epoxy Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Epoxy Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Epoxy Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Epoxy Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Epoxy Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Epoxy Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Epoxy Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Epoxy Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Epoxy Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Epoxy Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Epoxy Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Epoxy Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Epoxy Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Epoxy Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Epoxy Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Epoxy Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Epoxy Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Epoxy Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Epoxy Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Epoxy Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Epoxy Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Epoxy Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Epoxy Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Epoxy Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Epoxy Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Epoxy Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Epoxy Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Epoxy Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Epoxy Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Epoxy Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Epoxy Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Epoxy Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Epoxy Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Epoxy Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Epoxy Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Epoxy Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Epoxy Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Epoxy Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Epoxy Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Epoxy Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Epoxy Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Epoxy Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Epoxy Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Epoxy Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Epoxy Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Epoxy Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Epoxy Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Epoxy Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Epoxy Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Epoxy Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Epoxy Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Epoxy Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Epoxy Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Epoxy Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Epoxy Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Epoxy Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Epoxy Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Epoxy Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Epoxy Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Olin Corporation

12.1.1 Olin Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 Olin Corporation Overview

12.1.3 Olin Corporation Epoxy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Olin Corporation Epoxy Products and Services

12.1.5 Olin Corporation Epoxy SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Olin Corporation Recent Developments

12.2 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

12.2.1 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Overview

12.2.3 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Epoxy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Epoxy Products and Services

12.2.5 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Epoxy SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Recent Developments

12.3 MnM View.

12.3.1 MnM View. Corporation Information

12.3.2 MnM View. Overview

12.3.3 MnM View. Epoxy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 MnM View. Epoxy Products and Services

12.3.5 MnM View. Epoxy SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 MnM View. Recent Developments

12.4 Hexion

12.4.1 Hexion Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hexion Overview

12.4.3 Hexion Epoxy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hexion Epoxy Products and Services

12.4.5 Hexion Epoxy SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Hexion Recent Developments

12.5 Kukdo Chemical

12.5.1 Kukdo Chemical Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kukdo Chemical Overview

12.5.3 Kukdo Chemical Epoxy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Kukdo Chemical Epoxy Products and Services

12.5.5 Kukdo Chemical Epoxy SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Kukdo Chemical Recent Developments

12.6 Chang Chun Plastics

12.6.1 Chang Chun Plastics Corporation Information

12.6.2 Chang Chun Plastics Overview

12.6.3 Chang Chun Plastics Epoxy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Chang Chun Plastics Epoxy Products and Services

12.6.5 Chang Chun Plastics Epoxy SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Chang Chun Plastics Recent Developments

12.7 3M

12.7.1 3M Corporation Information

12.7.2 3M Overview

12.7.3 3M Epoxy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 3M Epoxy Products and Services

12.7.5 3M Epoxy SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 3M Recent Developments

12.8 Aditya Birla Chemicals

12.8.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals Corporation Information

12.8.2 Aditya Birla Chemicals Overview

12.8.3 Aditya Birla Chemicals Epoxy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Aditya Birla Chemicals Epoxy Products and Services

12.8.5 Aditya Birla Chemicals Epoxy SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Aditya Birla Chemicals Recent Developments

12.9 BASF

12.9.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.9.2 BASF Overview

12.9.3 BASF Epoxy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 BASF Epoxy Products and Services

12.9.5 BASF Epoxy SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.10 Huntsman Corporation

12.10.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 Huntsman Corporation Overview

12.10.3 Huntsman Corporation Epoxy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Huntsman Corporation Epoxy Products and Services

12.10.5 Huntsman Corporation Epoxy SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Huntsman Corporation Recent Developments

12.11 Sinopec Corporation

12.11.1 Sinopec Corporation Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sinopec Corporation Overview

12.11.3 Sinopec Corporation Epoxy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Sinopec Corporation Epoxy Products and Services

12.11.5 Sinopec Corporation Recent Developments

12.12 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

12.12.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

12.12.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Overview

12.12.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Epoxy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Epoxy Products and Services

12.12.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Recent Developments

12.13 Atul

12.13.1 Atul Corporation Information

12.13.2 Atul Overview

12.13.3 Atul Epoxy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Atul Epoxy Products and Services

12.13.5 Atul Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Epoxy Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Epoxy Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Epoxy Production Mode & Process

13.4 Epoxy Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Epoxy Sales Channels

13.4.2 Epoxy Distributors

13.5 Epoxy Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

