Epoxy Adhesive Market Top Key Players, Industry Analysis And Forecast By 2027 | Henkel, Hexion, Sika

The report titled Global Epoxy Adhesive Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Epoxy Adhesive market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Epoxy Adhesive market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Epoxy Adhesive market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Epoxy Adhesive market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Epoxy Adhesive report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Epoxy Adhesive report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Epoxy Adhesive market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Epoxy Adhesive market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Epoxy Adhesive market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Epoxy Adhesive market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Epoxy Adhesive market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Henkel, Hexion, Sika, DuPont, Shanghai Kangda New Materials, H.B. Fuller, Bostik, 3M, Lord Corporation, Huntsman, Mapei, Ashland, MasterBond, ITW Performance Polymers, Adhesives Technology Corp, Jowat Adhesives, Permabond

Market Segmentation by Product:

One-component

Two-component



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Construction

Industrial Equipment

Electrical & Electronics

Energy & Power



The Epoxy Adhesive Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Epoxy Adhesive market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Epoxy Adhesive market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Epoxy Adhesive market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Epoxy Adhesive industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Epoxy Adhesive market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Epoxy Adhesive market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Epoxy Adhesive market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Epoxy Adhesive Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Epoxy Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 One-component

1.2.3 Two-component

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Epoxy Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Industrial Equipment

1.3.5 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.6 Energy & Power

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Epoxy Adhesive Production

2.1 Global Epoxy Adhesive Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Epoxy Adhesive Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Epoxy Adhesive Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Epoxy Adhesive Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Epoxy Adhesive Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Epoxy Adhesive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Epoxy Adhesive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Epoxy Adhesive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Epoxy Adhesive Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Epoxy Adhesive Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Epoxy Adhesive Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Epoxy Adhesive Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Epoxy Adhesive Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Epoxy Adhesive Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Epoxy Adhesive Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Epoxy Adhesive Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Epoxy Adhesive Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Epoxy Adhesive Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Epoxy Adhesive Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Epoxy Adhesive Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Epoxy Adhesive Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Epoxy Adhesive Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Epoxy Adhesive Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Epoxy Adhesive Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Epoxy Adhesive Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Epoxy Adhesive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Epoxy Adhesive Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Epoxy Adhesive Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Epoxy Adhesive Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Epoxy Adhesive Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Epoxy Adhesive Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Epoxy Adhesive Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Epoxy Adhesive Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Epoxy Adhesive Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Epoxy Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Epoxy Adhesive Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Epoxy Adhesive Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Epoxy Adhesive Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Epoxy Adhesive Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Epoxy Adhesive Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Epoxy Adhesive Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Epoxy Adhesive Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Epoxy Adhesive Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Epoxy Adhesive Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Epoxy Adhesive Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Epoxy Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Epoxy Adhesive Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Epoxy Adhesive Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Epoxy Adhesive Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Epoxy Adhesive Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Epoxy Adhesive Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Epoxy Adhesive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Epoxy Adhesive Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Epoxy Adhesive Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Epoxy Adhesive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Epoxy Adhesive Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Epoxy Adhesive Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Epoxy Adhesive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Epoxy Adhesive Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Epoxy Adhesive Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Epoxy Adhesive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Epoxy Adhesive Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Epoxy Adhesive Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Epoxy Adhesive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Epoxy Adhesive Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Epoxy Adhesive Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Epoxy Adhesive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Epoxy Adhesive Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Epoxy Adhesive Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Epoxy Adhesive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Epoxy Adhesive Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Epoxy Adhesive Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Epoxy Adhesive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Epoxy Adhesive Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Epoxy Adhesive Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Epoxy Adhesive Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Epoxy Adhesive Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Epoxy Adhesive Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Epoxy Adhesive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Epoxy Adhesive Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Epoxy Adhesive Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Epoxy Adhesive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Epoxy Adhesive Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Epoxy Adhesive Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Epoxy Adhesive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Adhesive Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Adhesive Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Adhesive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Adhesive Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Adhesive Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Adhesive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Adhesive Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Adhesive Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Adhesive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Henkel

12.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.1.2 Henkel Overview

12.1.3 Henkel Epoxy Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Henkel Epoxy Adhesive Product Description

12.1.5 Henkel Recent Developments

12.2 Hexion

12.2.1 Hexion Corporation Information

12.2.2 Hexion Overview

12.2.3 Hexion Epoxy Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Hexion Epoxy Adhesive Product Description

12.2.5 Hexion Recent Developments

12.3 Sika

12.3.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sika Overview

12.3.3 Sika Epoxy Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Sika Epoxy Adhesive Product Description

12.3.5 Sika Recent Developments

12.4 DuPont

12.4.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.4.2 DuPont Overview

12.4.3 DuPont Epoxy Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 DuPont Epoxy Adhesive Product Description

12.4.5 DuPont Recent Developments

12.5 Shanghai Kangda New Materials

12.5.1 Shanghai Kangda New Materials Corporation Information

12.5.2 Shanghai Kangda New Materials Overview

12.5.3 Shanghai Kangda New Materials Epoxy Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Shanghai Kangda New Materials Epoxy Adhesive Product Description

12.5.5 Shanghai Kangda New Materials Recent Developments

12.6 H.B. Fuller

12.6.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

12.6.2 H.B. Fuller Overview

12.6.3 H.B. Fuller Epoxy Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 H.B. Fuller Epoxy Adhesive Product Description

12.6.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Developments

12.7 Bostik

12.7.1 Bostik Corporation Information

12.7.2 Bostik Overview

12.7.3 Bostik Epoxy Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Bostik Epoxy Adhesive Product Description

12.7.5 Bostik Recent Developments

12.8 3M

12.8.1 3M Corporation Information

12.8.2 3M Overview

12.8.3 3M Epoxy Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 3M Epoxy Adhesive Product Description

12.8.5 3M Recent Developments

12.9 Lord Corporation

12.9.1 Lord Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 Lord Corporation Overview

12.9.3 Lord Corporation Epoxy Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Lord Corporation Epoxy Adhesive Product Description

12.9.5 Lord Corporation Recent Developments

12.10 Huntsman

12.10.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

12.10.2 Huntsman Overview

12.10.3 Huntsman Epoxy Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Huntsman Epoxy Adhesive Product Description

12.10.5 Huntsman Recent Developments

12.11 Mapei

12.11.1 Mapei Corporation Information

12.11.2 Mapei Overview

12.11.3 Mapei Epoxy Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Mapei Epoxy Adhesive Product Description

12.11.5 Mapei Recent Developments

12.12 Ashland

12.12.1 Ashland Corporation Information

12.12.2 Ashland Overview

12.12.3 Ashland Epoxy Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Ashland Epoxy Adhesive Product Description

12.12.5 Ashland Recent Developments

12.13 MasterBond

12.13.1 MasterBond Corporation Information

12.13.2 MasterBond Overview

12.13.3 MasterBond Epoxy Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 MasterBond Epoxy Adhesive Product Description

12.13.5 MasterBond Recent Developments

12.14 ITW Performance Polymers

12.14.1 ITW Performance Polymers Corporation Information

12.14.2 ITW Performance Polymers Overview

12.14.3 ITW Performance Polymers Epoxy Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 ITW Performance Polymers Epoxy Adhesive Product Description

12.14.5 ITW Performance Polymers Recent Developments

12.15 Adhesives Technology Corp

12.15.1 Adhesives Technology Corp Corporation Information

12.15.2 Adhesives Technology Corp Overview

12.15.3 Adhesives Technology Corp Epoxy Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Adhesives Technology Corp Epoxy Adhesive Product Description

12.15.5 Adhesives Technology Corp Recent Developments

12.16 Jowat Adhesives

12.16.1 Jowat Adhesives Corporation Information

12.16.2 Jowat Adhesives Overview

12.16.3 Jowat Adhesives Epoxy Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Jowat Adhesives Epoxy Adhesive Product Description

12.16.5 Jowat Adhesives Recent Developments

12.17 Permabond

12.17.1 Permabond Corporation Information

12.17.2 Permabond Overview

12.17.3 Permabond Epoxy Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Permabond Epoxy Adhesive Product Description

12.17.5 Permabond Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Epoxy Adhesive Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Epoxy Adhesive Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Epoxy Adhesive Production Mode & Process

13.4 Epoxy Adhesive Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Epoxy Adhesive Sales Channels

13.4.2 Epoxy Adhesive Distributors

13.5 Epoxy Adhesive Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Epoxy Adhesive Industry Trends

14.2 Epoxy Adhesive Market Drivers

14.3 Epoxy Adhesive Market Challenges

14.4 Epoxy Adhesive Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Epoxy Adhesive Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

