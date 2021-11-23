Epoxide Resins Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2027 | Braskem S.A., Keltic Petrochemicals Inc., Nova Chemicals Corporation, Advanced Drainage Systems

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Epoxide Resins Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Epoxide Resins report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Epoxide Resins market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Epoxide Resins market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Epoxide Resins market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Epoxide Resins market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Epoxide Resins market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Braskem S.A., Keltic Petrochemicals Inc., Nova Chemicals Corporation, Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., Aep Industries, Inc., Alpla-Werke Alwinlehner Gbmh & Co. Kg, Borealis Ag, Chemson Group, Constantia Packaging Ag, Limburgse Vinyl Maatschappij (Lvm), Solvay S.A., Solvin, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), China Roots Packaging, Dalian Shide Group, Jiangsu Lianguan, Kingfa Sci. & Tech.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Liquid Epoxy Resins

Solid Epoxy Resins

Halogenated Epoxy Resins

Multifunctional Epoxy Resins

Other Epoxy Resins



Market Segmentation by Application:

Paints and Coatings

Electrical & Electronics

Adhesives

Composite Materials

Tooling and Casting

Other



The Epoxide Resins Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Epoxide Resins market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Epoxide Resins market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Epoxide Resins market expansion?

What will be the global Epoxide Resins market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Epoxide Resins market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Epoxide Resins market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Epoxide Resins market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Epoxide Resins market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Epoxide Resins Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Epoxide Resins

1.2 Epoxide Resins Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Epoxide Resins Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Liquid Epoxy Resins

1.2.3 Solid Epoxy Resins

1.2.4 Halogenated Epoxy Resins

1.2.5 Multifunctional Epoxy Resins

1.2.6 Other Epoxy Resins

1.3 Epoxide Resins Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Epoxide Resins Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Paints and Coatings

1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.4 Adhesives

1.3.5 Composite Materials

1.3.6 Tooling and Casting

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Epoxide Resins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Epoxide Resins Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Epoxide Resins Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Epoxide Resins Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Epoxide Resins Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Epoxide Resins Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Epoxide Resins Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Epoxide Resins Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Epoxide Resins Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Epoxide Resins Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Epoxide Resins Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Epoxide Resins Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Epoxide Resins Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Epoxide Resins Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Epoxide Resins Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Epoxide Resins Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Epoxide Resins Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Epoxide Resins Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Epoxide Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Epoxide Resins Production

3.4.1 North America Epoxide Resins Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Epoxide Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Epoxide Resins Production

3.5.1 Europe Epoxide Resins Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Epoxide Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Epoxide Resins Production

3.6.1 China Epoxide Resins Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Epoxide Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Epoxide Resins Production

3.7.1 Japan Epoxide Resins Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Epoxide Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Epoxide Resins Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Epoxide Resins Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Epoxide Resins Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Epoxide Resins Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Epoxide Resins Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Epoxide Resins Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Epoxide Resins Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Epoxide Resins Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Epoxide Resins Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Epoxide Resins Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Epoxide Resins Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Epoxide Resins Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Epoxide Resins Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Braskem S.A.

7.1.1 Braskem S.A. Epoxide Resins Corporation Information

7.1.2 Braskem S.A. Epoxide Resins Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Braskem S.A. Epoxide Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Braskem S.A. Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Braskem S.A. Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Keltic Petrochemicals Inc.

7.2.1 Keltic Petrochemicals Inc. Epoxide Resins Corporation Information

7.2.2 Keltic Petrochemicals Inc. Epoxide Resins Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Keltic Petrochemicals Inc. Epoxide Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Keltic Petrochemicals Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Keltic Petrochemicals Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Nova Chemicals Corporation

7.3.1 Nova Chemicals Corporation Epoxide Resins Corporation Information

7.3.2 Nova Chemicals Corporation Epoxide Resins Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Nova Chemicals Corporation Epoxide Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Nova Chemicals Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Nova Chemicals Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

7.4.1 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Epoxide Resins Corporation Information

7.4.2 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Epoxide Resins Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Epoxide Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Aep Industries, Inc.

7.5.1 Aep Industries, Inc. Epoxide Resins Corporation Information

7.5.2 Aep Industries, Inc. Epoxide Resins Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Aep Industries, Inc. Epoxide Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Aep Industries, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Aep Industries, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Alpla-Werke Alwinlehner Gbmh & Co. Kg

7.6.1 Alpla-Werke Alwinlehner Gbmh & Co. Kg Epoxide Resins Corporation Information

7.6.2 Alpla-Werke Alwinlehner Gbmh & Co. Kg Epoxide Resins Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Alpla-Werke Alwinlehner Gbmh & Co. Kg Epoxide Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Alpla-Werke Alwinlehner Gbmh & Co. Kg Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Alpla-Werke Alwinlehner Gbmh & Co. Kg Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Borealis Ag

7.7.1 Borealis Ag Epoxide Resins Corporation Information

7.7.2 Borealis Ag Epoxide Resins Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Borealis Ag Epoxide Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Borealis Ag Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Borealis Ag Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Chemson Group

7.8.1 Chemson Group Epoxide Resins Corporation Information

7.8.2 Chemson Group Epoxide Resins Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Chemson Group Epoxide Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Chemson Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Chemson Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Constantia Packaging Ag

7.9.1 Constantia Packaging Ag Epoxide Resins Corporation Information

7.9.2 Constantia Packaging Ag Epoxide Resins Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Constantia Packaging Ag Epoxide Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Constantia Packaging Ag Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Constantia Packaging Ag Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Limburgse Vinyl Maatschappij (Lvm)

7.10.1 Limburgse Vinyl Maatschappij (Lvm) Epoxide Resins Corporation Information

7.10.2 Limburgse Vinyl Maatschappij (Lvm) Epoxide Resins Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Limburgse Vinyl Maatschappij (Lvm) Epoxide Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Limburgse Vinyl Maatschappij (Lvm) Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Limburgse Vinyl Maatschappij (Lvm) Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Solvay S.A.

7.11.1 Solvay S.A. Epoxide Resins Corporation Information

7.11.2 Solvay S.A. Epoxide Resins Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Solvay S.A. Epoxide Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Solvay S.A. Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Solvay S.A. Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Solvin

7.12.1 Solvin Epoxide Resins Corporation Information

7.12.2 Solvin Epoxide Resins Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Solvin Epoxide Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Solvin Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Solvin Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

7.13.1 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) Epoxide Resins Corporation Information

7.13.2 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) Epoxide Resins Product Portfolio

7.13.3 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) Epoxide Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 China Roots Packaging

7.14.1 China Roots Packaging Epoxide Resins Corporation Information

7.14.2 China Roots Packaging Epoxide Resins Product Portfolio

7.14.3 China Roots Packaging Epoxide Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 China Roots Packaging Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 China Roots Packaging Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Dalian Shide Group

7.15.1 Dalian Shide Group Epoxide Resins Corporation Information

7.15.2 Dalian Shide Group Epoxide Resins Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Dalian Shide Group Epoxide Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Dalian Shide Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Dalian Shide Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Jiangsu Lianguan

7.16.1 Jiangsu Lianguan Epoxide Resins Corporation Information

7.16.2 Jiangsu Lianguan Epoxide Resins Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Jiangsu Lianguan Epoxide Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Jiangsu Lianguan Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Jiangsu Lianguan Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Kingfa Sci. & Tech.

7.17.1 Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Epoxide Resins Corporation Information

7.17.2 Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Epoxide Resins Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Epoxide Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Epoxide Resins Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Epoxide Resins Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Epoxide Resins

8.4 Epoxide Resins Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Epoxide Resins Distributors List

9.3 Epoxide Resins Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Epoxide Resins Industry Trends

10.2 Epoxide Resins Growth Drivers

10.3 Epoxide Resins Market Challenges

10.4 Epoxide Resins Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Epoxide Resins by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Epoxide Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Epoxide Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Epoxide Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Epoxide Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Epoxide Resins

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Epoxide Resins by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Epoxide Resins by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Epoxide Resins by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Epoxide Resins by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Epoxide Resins by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Epoxide Resins by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Epoxide Resins by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Epoxide Resins by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”