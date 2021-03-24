EPM Market Size, Company Profiles And Key Figures Reviewed In Latest Research Report 2021-2027 | Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DOW

“

The report titled Global EPM Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global EPM market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global EPM market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global EPM market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global EPM market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The EPM report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the EPM report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global EPM market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global EPM market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global EPM market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global EPM market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global EPM market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DOW, SK Chemical, JSR/Kumho, Sumitomo, Lion Elastomers, MITSUI, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, SABIC, Eni, SSME, Jilin Xingyun Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product: Solution Polymerization

Suspension Polymerization



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive Industry

Building & Construction

Wires & Cables

Others



The EPM Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global EPM market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global EPM market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the EPM market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in EPM industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global EPM market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global EPM market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global EPM market?

Table of Contents:

1 EPM Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of EPM

1.2 EPM Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global EPM Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Solution Polymerization

1.2.3 Suspension Polymerization

1.3 EPM Segment by Application

1.3.1 EPM Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Automotive Industry

1.3.3 Building & Construction

1.3.4 Wires & Cables

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global EPM Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global EPM Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global EPM Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 EPM Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global EPM Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global EPM Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global EPM Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global EPM Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers EPM Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 EPM Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 EPM Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key EPM Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 EPM Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global EPM Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global EPM Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America EPM Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America EPM Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe EPM Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe EPM Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific EPM Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific EPM Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America EPM Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America EPM Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa EPM Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa EPM Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global EPM Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global EPM Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global EPM Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global EPM Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global EPM Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global EPM Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global EPM Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global EPM Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global EPM Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in EPM Business

6.1 Lanxess

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Lanxess Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Lanxess EPM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Lanxess Products Offered

6.1.5 Lanxess Recent Development

6.2 ExxonMobil

6.2.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

6.2.2 ExxonMobil Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 ExxonMobil EPM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 ExxonMobil Products Offered

6.2.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

6.3 DOW

6.3.1 DOW Corporation Information

6.3.2 DOW Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 DOW EPM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 DOW Products Offered

6.3.5 DOW Recent Development

6.4 SK Chemical

6.4.1 SK Chemical Corporation Information

6.4.2 SK Chemical Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 SK Chemical EPM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SK Chemical Products Offered

6.4.5 SK Chemical Recent Development

6.5 JSR/Kumho

6.5.1 JSR/Kumho Corporation Information

6.5.2 JSR/Kumho Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 JSR/Kumho EPM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 JSR/Kumho Products Offered

6.5.5 JSR/Kumho Recent Development

6.6 Sumitomo

6.6.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

6.6.2 Sumitomo Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Sumitomo EPM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Sumitomo Products Offered

6.6.5 Sumitomo Recent Development

6.7 Lion Elastomers

6.6.1 Lion Elastomers Corporation Information

6.6.2 Lion Elastomers Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Lion Elastomers EPM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Lion Elastomers Products Offered

6.7.5 Lion Elastomers Recent Development

6.8 MITSUI

6.8.1 MITSUI Corporation Information

6.8.2 MITSUI Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 MITSUI EPM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 MITSUI Products Offered

6.8.5 MITSUI Recent Development

6.9 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

6.9.1 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Corporation Information

6.9.2 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim EPM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Products Offered

6.9.5 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Recent Development

6.10 SABIC

6.10.1 SABIC Corporation Information

6.10.2 SABIC Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 SABIC EPM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SABIC Products Offered

6.10.5 SABIC Recent Development

6.11 Eni

6.11.1 Eni Corporation Information

6.11.2 Eni EPM Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Eni EPM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Eni Products Offered

6.11.5 Eni Recent Development

6.12 SSME

6.12.1 SSME Corporation Information

6.12.2 SSME EPM Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 SSME EPM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 SSME Products Offered

6.12.5 SSME Recent Development

6.13 Jilin Xingyun Chemical

6.13.1 Jilin Xingyun Chemical Corporation Information

6.13.2 Jilin Xingyun Chemical EPM Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 Jilin Xingyun Chemical EPM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Jilin Xingyun Chemical Products Offered

6.13.5 Jilin Xingyun Chemical Recent Development

7 EPM Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 EPM Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of EPM

7.4 EPM Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 EPM Distributors List

8.3 EPM Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global EPM Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of EPM by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of EPM by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 EPM Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of EPM by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of EPM by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 EPM Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of EPM by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of EPM by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

