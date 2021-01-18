EPM Market 2021-Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast till 2027 | Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DOW

“

The report titled Global EPM Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global EPM market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global EPM market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global EPM market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global EPM market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The EPM report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the EPM report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global EPM market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global EPM market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global EPM market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global EPM market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global EPM market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DOW, SK Chemical, JSR/Kumho, Sumitomo, Lion Elastomers, MITSUI, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, SABIC, Eni, SSME, Jilin Xingyun Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product: Solution Polymerization

Suspension Polymerization



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive Industry

Building & Construction

Wires & Cables

Others



The EPM Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global EPM market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global EPM market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the EPM market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in EPM industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global EPM market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global EPM market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global EPM market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 EPM Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global EPM Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Solution Polymerization

1.4.3 Suspension Polymerization

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global EPM Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive Industry

1.3.3 Building & Construction

1.3.4 Wires & Cables

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global EPM Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global EPM Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global EPM Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global EPM, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global EPM Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global EPM Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global EPM Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top EPM Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global EPM Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global EPM Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global EPM Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global EPM Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key EPM Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global EPM Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global EPM Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by EPM Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global EPM Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 EPM Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 EPM Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 EPM Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers EPM Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into EPM Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global EPM Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global EPM Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global EPM Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 EPM Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global EPM Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global EPM Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global EPM Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 EPM Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global EPM Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global EPM Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global EPM Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global EPM Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 EPM Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 EPM Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global EPM Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global EPM Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global EPM Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America EPM Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America EPM Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America EPM Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America EPM Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America EPM Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe EPM Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe EPM Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe EPM Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe EPM Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe EPM Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific EPM Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific EPM Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific EPM Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific EPM Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific EPM Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America EPM Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America EPM Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America EPM Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America EPM Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America EPM Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa EPM Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa EPM Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa EPM Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa EPM Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa EPM Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Lanxess

11.1.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

11.1.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Lanxess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Lanxess EPM Products Offered

11.1.5 Lanxess Related Developments

11.2 ExxonMobil

11.2.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

11.2.2 ExxonMobil Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 ExxonMobil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 ExxonMobil EPM Products Offered

11.2.5 ExxonMobil Related Developments

11.3 DOW

11.3.1 DOW Corporation Information

11.3.2 DOW Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 DOW Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 DOW EPM Products Offered

11.3.5 DOW Related Developments

11.4 SK Chemical

11.4.1 SK Chemical Corporation Information

11.4.2 SK Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 SK Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 SK Chemical EPM Products Offered

11.4.5 SK Chemical Related Developments

11.5 JSR/Kumho

11.5.1 JSR/Kumho Corporation Information

11.5.2 JSR/Kumho Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 JSR/Kumho Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 JSR/Kumho EPM Products Offered

11.5.5 JSR/Kumho Related Developments

11.6 Sumitomo

11.6.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

11.6.2 Sumitomo Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Sumitomo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Sumitomo EPM Products Offered

11.6.5 Sumitomo Related Developments

11.7 Lion Elastomers

11.7.1 Lion Elastomers Corporation Information

11.7.2 Lion Elastomers Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Lion Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Lion Elastomers EPM Products Offered

11.7.5 Lion Elastomers Related Developments

11.8 MITSUI

11.8.1 MITSUI Corporation Information

11.8.2 MITSUI Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 MITSUI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 MITSUI EPM Products Offered

11.8.5 MITSUI Related Developments

11.9 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

11.9.1 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Corporation Information

11.9.2 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim EPM Products Offered

11.9.5 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Related Developments

11.10 SABIC

11.10.1 SABIC Corporation Information

11.10.2 SABIC Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 SABIC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 SABIC EPM Products Offered

11.10.5 SABIC Related Developments

11.12 SSME

11.12.1 SSME Corporation Information

11.12.2 SSME Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 SSME Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 SSME Products Offered

11.12.5 SSME Related Developments

11.13 Jilin Xingyun Chemical

11.13.1 Jilin Xingyun Chemical Corporation Information

11.13.2 Jilin Xingyun Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Jilin Xingyun Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Jilin Xingyun Chemical Products Offered

11.13.5 Jilin Xingyun Chemical Related Developments

12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)

12.1 EPM Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global EPM Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global EPM Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America EPM Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe EPM Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific EPM Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America EPM Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa EPM Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 EPM Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 EPM Market Challenges

13.3 EPM Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key EPM Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 EPM Value Chain Analysis

14.2 EPM Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

