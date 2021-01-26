Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Market Growth And Market Share By 2027 Radiant, BIO-FD&C, LipoTrue

Epidermal growth factor (EGF) is a growth factor that stimulates cell growth, proliferation, and differentiation by binding to its receptor EGFR. Human EGF is a 6045-Da protein with 53 amino acid residues and three intramolecular disulfide bonds EGF results in cellular proliferation, differentiation, and survival. EGF considerably increases skin cell regeneration. More precisely, they can directly communicate to the skin cells to produce more collagen and elastin, that’s why most skin care maker use EGF to care our skin. And we only investigate the epidermal growth factor (EGF) cosmetic, take no account of the epidermal growth factor (EGF) for research use. The classification of Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) includes liquid and powder. The proportion of liquid in 2016 is about 25%, the proportion of powder in 2016 is about 75%. The application of Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) is divided into EGF Cream, EGF Lotion, EGF Mask and others. The most of Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) is EGF Cream, and the market share of that is about 45% in 2016. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34% in 2016. Following Asia-Pacific, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25% in 2016. And South America in the third largest consumption region with the consumption market share of 10%. Market competition is intense. Pavay, Radiant, BIO-FD&C, LipoTrue, BIOEFFECT are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers in the industry.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Market The global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) market size is projected to reach US$ 178.9 million by 2026, from US$ 128.3 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Scope and Segment Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Pavay, Radiant, BIO-FD&C, LipoTrue, BIOEFFECT

Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Breakdown Data by Type

Liquid, Powder

Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Breakdown Data by Application

EGF Cream, EGF Lotion, EGF Mask, Other Regional and Country-level Analysis The Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Liquid

1.4.3 Powder 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 EGF Cream

1.3.3 EGF Lotion

1.3.4 EGF Mask

1.3.5 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Pavay

11.1.1 Pavay Corporation Information

11.1.2 Pavay Overview

11.1.3 Pavay Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Pavay Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Product Description

11.1.5 Pavay Related Developments 11.2 Radiant

11.2.1 Radiant Corporation Information

11.2.2 Radiant Overview

11.2.3 Radiant Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Radiant Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Product Description

11.2.5 Radiant Related Developments 11.3 BIO-FD&C

11.3.1 BIO-FD&C Corporation Information

11.3.2 BIO-FD&C Overview

11.3.3 BIO-FD&C Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 BIO-FD&C Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Product Description

11.3.5 BIO-FD&C Related Developments 11.4 LipoTrue

11.4.1 LipoTrue Corporation Information

11.4.2 LipoTrue Overview

11.4.3 LipoTrue Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 LipoTrue Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Product Description

11.4.5 LipoTrue Related Developments 11.5 BIOEFFECT

11.5.1 BIOEFFECT Corporation Information

11.5.2 BIOEFFECT Overview

11.5.3 BIOEFFECT Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 BIOEFFECT Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Product Description

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Production Mode & Process 12.4 Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Sales Channels

12.4.2 Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Distributors 12.5 Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Industry Trends 13.2 Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Market Drivers 13.3 Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Market Challenges 13.4 Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

