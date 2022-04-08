Epicyclic Gearing Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2028 | Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A., Kolon Industries, Faulhaber

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Epicyclic Gearing market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Epicyclic Gearing market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Epicyclic Gearing market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Epicyclic Gearing market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Epicyclic Gearing market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Epicyclic Gearing market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Epicyclic Gearing report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Epicyclic Gearing Market Research Report: Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A.

Kolon Industries

Faulhaber

John Deere

Portescap

NGC

Nidec

Rossi

Maxon

Varvel

Frame Morat

Neugart GmbH

Dunkermotoren

Ruhrgetriebe

Redex



Global Epicyclic Gearing Market Segmentation by Product: Standard Epicyclic Gear

Compound Epicyclic Gear



Global Epicyclic Gearing Market Segmentation by Application: Machine Tool

Crane

Elevator

Robot

Other



Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Epicyclic Gearing Product Introduction

1.2 Global Epicyclic Gearing Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Epicyclic Gearing Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Epicyclic Gearing Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Epicyclic Gearing Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Epicyclic Gearing Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Epicyclic Gearing Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Epicyclic Gearing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Epicyclic Gearing in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Epicyclic Gearing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Epicyclic Gearing Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Epicyclic Gearing Industry Trends

1.5.2 Epicyclic Gearing Market Drivers

1.5.3 Epicyclic Gearing Market Challenges

1.5.4 Epicyclic Gearing Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Epicyclic Gearing Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Standard Epicyclic Gear

2.1.2 Compound Epicyclic Gear

2.2 Global Epicyclic Gearing Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Epicyclic Gearing Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Epicyclic Gearing Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Epicyclic Gearing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Epicyclic Gearing Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Epicyclic Gearing Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Epicyclic Gearing Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Epicyclic Gearing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Epicyclic Gearing Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Machine Tool

3.1.2 Crane

3.1.3 Elevator

3.1.4 Robot

3.1.5 Other

3.2 Global Epicyclic Gearing Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Epicyclic Gearing Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Epicyclic Gearing Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Epicyclic Gearing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Epicyclic Gearing Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Epicyclic Gearing Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Epicyclic Gearing Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Epicyclic Gearing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Epicyclic Gearing Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Epicyclic Gearing Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Epicyclic Gearing Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Epicyclic Gearing Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Epicyclic Gearing Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Epicyclic Gearing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Epicyclic Gearing Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Epicyclic Gearing Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Epicyclic Gearing in 2021

4.2.3 Global Epicyclic Gearing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Epicyclic Gearing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Epicyclic Gearing Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Epicyclic Gearing Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Epicyclic Gearing Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Epicyclic Gearing Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Epicyclic Gearing Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Epicyclic Gearing Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Epicyclic Gearing Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Epicyclic Gearing Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Epicyclic Gearing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Epicyclic Gearing Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Epicyclic Gearing Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Epicyclic Gearing Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Epicyclic Gearing Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Epicyclic Gearing Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Epicyclic Gearing Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Epicyclic Gearing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Epicyclic Gearing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Epicyclic Gearing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Epicyclic Gearing Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Epicyclic Gearing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Epicyclic Gearing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Epicyclic Gearing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Epicyclic Gearing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Epicyclic Gearing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Epicyclic Gearing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A.

7.1.1 Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A. Corporation Information

7.1.2 Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A. Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A. Epicyclic Gearing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A. Epicyclic Gearing Products Offered

7.1.5 Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A. Recent Development

7.2 Kolon Industries

7.2.1 Kolon Industries Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kolon Industries Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Kolon Industries Epicyclic Gearing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Kolon Industries Epicyclic Gearing Products Offered

7.2.5 Kolon Industries Recent Development

7.3 Faulhaber

7.3.1 Faulhaber Corporation Information

7.3.2 Faulhaber Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Faulhaber Epicyclic Gearing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Faulhaber Epicyclic Gearing Products Offered

7.3.5 Faulhaber Recent Development

7.4 John Deere

7.4.1 John Deere Corporation Information

7.4.2 John Deere Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 John Deere Epicyclic Gearing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 John Deere Epicyclic Gearing Products Offered

7.4.5 John Deere Recent Development

7.5 Portescap

7.5.1 Portescap Corporation Information

7.5.2 Portescap Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Portescap Epicyclic Gearing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Portescap Epicyclic Gearing Products Offered

7.5.5 Portescap Recent Development

7.6 NGC

7.6.1 NGC Corporation Information

7.6.2 NGC Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 NGC Epicyclic Gearing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 NGC Epicyclic Gearing Products Offered

7.6.5 NGC Recent Development

7.7 Nidec

7.7.1 Nidec Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nidec Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Nidec Epicyclic Gearing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Nidec Epicyclic Gearing Products Offered

7.7.5 Nidec Recent Development

7.8 Rossi

7.8.1 Rossi Corporation Information

7.8.2 Rossi Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Rossi Epicyclic Gearing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Rossi Epicyclic Gearing Products Offered

7.8.5 Rossi Recent Development

7.9 Maxon

7.9.1 Maxon Corporation Information

7.9.2 Maxon Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Maxon Epicyclic Gearing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Maxon Epicyclic Gearing Products Offered

7.9.5 Maxon Recent Development

7.10 Varvel

7.10.1 Varvel Corporation Information

7.10.2 Varvel Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Varvel Epicyclic Gearing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Varvel Epicyclic Gearing Products Offered

7.10.5 Varvel Recent Development

7.11 Frame Morat

7.11.1 Frame Morat Corporation Information

7.11.2 Frame Morat Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Frame Morat Epicyclic Gearing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Frame Morat Epicyclic Gearing Products Offered

7.11.5 Frame Morat Recent Development

7.12 Neugart GmbH

7.12.1 Neugart GmbH Corporation Information

7.12.2 Neugart GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Neugart GmbH Epicyclic Gearing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Neugart GmbH Products Offered

7.12.5 Neugart GmbH Recent Development

7.13 Dunkermotoren

7.13.1 Dunkermotoren Corporation Information

7.13.2 Dunkermotoren Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Dunkermotoren Epicyclic Gearing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Dunkermotoren Products Offered

7.13.5 Dunkermotoren Recent Development

7.14 Ruhrgetriebe

7.14.1 Ruhrgetriebe Corporation Information

7.14.2 Ruhrgetriebe Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Ruhrgetriebe Epicyclic Gearing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Ruhrgetriebe Products Offered

7.14.5 Ruhrgetriebe Recent Development

7.15 Redex

7.15.1 Redex Corporation Information

7.15.2 Redex Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Redex Epicyclic Gearing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Redex Products Offered

7.15.5 Redex Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Epicyclic Gearing Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Epicyclic Gearing Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Epicyclic Gearing Distributors

8.3 Epicyclic Gearing Production Mode & Process

8.4 Epicyclic Gearing Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Epicyclic Gearing Sales Channels

8.4.2 Epicyclic Gearing Distributors

8.5 Epicyclic Gearing Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

