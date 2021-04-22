Epichlorohydrin Market Dynamics, Production, Supply And Demand Forecast Covered In The Latest Research Report 2021-2027 | Dow Chemical, Solvay, NAMA Chemicals

“

The report titled Global Epichlorohydrin Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Epichlorohydrin market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Epichlorohydrin market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Epichlorohydrin market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Epichlorohydrin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Epichlorohydrin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Epichlorohydrin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Epichlorohydrin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Epichlorohydrin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Epichlorohydrin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Epichlorohydrin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Epichlorohydrin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Dow Chemical, Solvay, NAMA Chemicals, Hanwha Chemical, Formosa Plastics, Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Sumitomo Chemical, Tamilnadu Petroproducts, Samsung Fine Chemicals, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Shandong Haili Chemical Industry, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical, Ningbo Huanyang Chemicals, Jiangsu Haixing, Dongying Liancheng

Market Segmentation by Product: Above 99.9%

99.8%~99.9%

99.5%~99.8%



Market Segmentation by Application: Epoxy Resins

Synthetic Glycerin

Epichlorohydrin Rubber



The Epichlorohydrin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Epichlorohydrin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Epichlorohydrin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Epichlorohydrin market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Epichlorohydrin industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Epichlorohydrin market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Epichlorohydrin market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Epichlorohydrin market?

Table of Contents:

1 Epichlorohydrin Market Overview

1.1 Epichlorohydrin Product Overview

1.2 Epichlorohydrin Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Above 99.9%

1.2.2 99.8%~99.9%

1.2.3 99.5%~99.8%

1.3 Global Epichlorohydrin Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Epichlorohydrin Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Epichlorohydrin Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Epichlorohydrin Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Epichlorohydrin Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Epichlorohydrin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Epichlorohydrin Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Epichlorohydrin Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Epichlorohydrin Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Epichlorohydrin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Epichlorohydrin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Epichlorohydrin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Epichlorohydrin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Epichlorohydrin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Epichlorohydrin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Epichlorohydrin Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Epichlorohydrin Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Epichlorohydrin Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Epichlorohydrin Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Epichlorohydrin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Epichlorohydrin Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Epichlorohydrin Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Epichlorohydrin Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Epichlorohydrin as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Epichlorohydrin Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Epichlorohydrin Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Epichlorohydrin Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Epichlorohydrin Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Epichlorohydrin Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Epichlorohydrin Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Epichlorohydrin Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Epichlorohydrin Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Epichlorohydrin Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Epichlorohydrin Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Epichlorohydrin Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Epichlorohydrin Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Epichlorohydrin by Application

4.1 Epichlorohydrin Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Epoxy Resins

4.1.2 Synthetic Glycerin

4.1.3 Epichlorohydrin Rubber

4.2 Global Epichlorohydrin Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Epichlorohydrin Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Epichlorohydrin Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Epichlorohydrin Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Epichlorohydrin Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Epichlorohydrin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Epichlorohydrin Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Epichlorohydrin Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Epichlorohydrin Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Epichlorohydrin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Epichlorohydrin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Epichlorohydrin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Epichlorohydrin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Epichlorohydrin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Epichlorohydrin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Epichlorohydrin by Country

5.1 North America Epichlorohydrin Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Epichlorohydrin Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Epichlorohydrin Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Epichlorohydrin Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Epichlorohydrin Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Epichlorohydrin Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Epichlorohydrin by Country

6.1 Europe Epichlorohydrin Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Epichlorohydrin Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Epichlorohydrin Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Epichlorohydrin Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Epichlorohydrin Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Epichlorohydrin Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Epichlorohydrin by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Epichlorohydrin Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Epichlorohydrin Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Epichlorohydrin Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Epichlorohydrin Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Epichlorohydrin Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Epichlorohydrin Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Epichlorohydrin by Country

8.1 Latin America Epichlorohydrin Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Epichlorohydrin Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Epichlorohydrin Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Epichlorohydrin Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Epichlorohydrin Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Epichlorohydrin Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Epichlorohydrin by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Epichlorohydrin Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Epichlorohydrin Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Epichlorohydrin Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Epichlorohydrin Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Epichlorohydrin Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Epichlorohydrin Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Epichlorohydrin Business

10.1 Dow Chemical

10.1.1 Dow Chemical Corporation Information

10.1.2 Dow Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Dow Chemical Epichlorohydrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Dow Chemical Epichlorohydrin Products Offered

10.1.5 Dow Chemical Recent Development

10.2 Solvay

10.2.1 Solvay Corporation Information

10.2.2 Solvay Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Solvay Epichlorohydrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Dow Chemical Epichlorohydrin Products Offered

10.2.5 Solvay Recent Development

10.3 NAMA Chemicals

10.3.1 NAMA Chemicals Corporation Information

10.3.2 NAMA Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 NAMA Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 NAMA Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Products Offered

10.3.5 NAMA Chemicals Recent Development

10.4 Hanwha Chemical

10.4.1 Hanwha Chemical Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hanwha Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Hanwha Chemical Epichlorohydrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Hanwha Chemical Epichlorohydrin Products Offered

10.4.5 Hanwha Chemical Recent Development

10.5 Formosa Plastics

10.5.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Information

10.5.2 Formosa Plastics Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Formosa Plastics Epichlorohydrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Formosa Plastics Epichlorohydrin Products Offered

10.5.5 Formosa Plastics Recent Development

10.6 Momentive Specialty Chemicals

10.6.1 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Corporation Information

10.6.2 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Products Offered

10.6.5 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Recent Development

10.7 Sumitomo Chemical

10.7.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sumitomo Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sumitomo Chemical Epichlorohydrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Sumitomo Chemical Epichlorohydrin Products Offered

10.7.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

10.8 Tamilnadu Petroproducts

10.8.1 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Corporation Information

10.8.2 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Epichlorohydrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Epichlorohydrin Products Offered

10.8.5 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Recent Development

10.9 Samsung Fine Chemicals

10.9.1 Samsung Fine Chemicals Corporation Information

10.9.2 Samsung Fine Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Samsung Fine Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Samsung Fine Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Products Offered

10.9.5 Samsung Fine Chemicals Recent Development

10.10 Aditya Birla Chemicals

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Epichlorohydrin Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Aditya Birla Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Aditya Birla Chemicals Recent Development

10.11 Shandong Haili Chemical Industry

10.11.1 Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Epichlorohydrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Epichlorohydrin Products Offered

10.11.5 Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Recent Development

10.12 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical

10.12.1 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Corporation Information

10.12.2 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Epichlorohydrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Epichlorohydrin Products Offered

10.12.5 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Recent Development

10.13 Ningbo Huanyang Chemicals

10.13.1 Ningbo Huanyang Chemicals Corporation Information

10.13.2 Ningbo Huanyang Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Ningbo Huanyang Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Ningbo Huanyang Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Products Offered

10.13.5 Ningbo Huanyang Chemicals Recent Development

10.14 Jiangsu Haixing

10.14.1 Jiangsu Haixing Corporation Information

10.14.2 Jiangsu Haixing Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Jiangsu Haixing Epichlorohydrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Jiangsu Haixing Epichlorohydrin Products Offered

10.14.5 Jiangsu Haixing Recent Development

10.15 Dongying Liancheng

10.15.1 Dongying Liancheng Corporation Information

10.15.2 Dongying Liancheng Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Dongying Liancheng Epichlorohydrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Dongying Liancheng Epichlorohydrin Products Offered

10.15.5 Dongying Liancheng Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Epichlorohydrin Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Epichlorohydrin Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Epichlorohydrin Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Epichlorohydrin Distributors

12.3 Epichlorohydrin Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”