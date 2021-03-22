Epichlorohydrin Market 2021 Overview, Manufacturing Analysis, Development Status, Competitive Analysis to 2027 | Dow Chemical, Solvay, NAMA Chemicals

“

The report titled Global Epichlorohydrin Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Epichlorohydrin market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Epichlorohydrin market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Epichlorohydrin market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Epichlorohydrin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Epichlorohydrin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Epichlorohydrin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Epichlorohydrin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Epichlorohydrin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Epichlorohydrin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Epichlorohydrin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Epichlorohydrin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Dow Chemical, Solvay, NAMA Chemicals, Hanwha Chemical, Formosa Plastics, Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Sumitomo Chemical, Tamilnadu Petroproducts, Samsung Fine Chemicals, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Shandong Haili Chemical Industry, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical, Ningbo Huanyang Chemicals, Jiangsu Haixing, Dongying Liancheng

Market Segmentation by Product: Above 99.9%

99.8%~99.9%

99.5%~99.8%



Market Segmentation by Application: Epoxy Resins

Synthetic Glycerin

Epichlorohydrin Rubber



The Epichlorohydrin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Epichlorohydrin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Epichlorohydrin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Epichlorohydrin market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Epichlorohydrin industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Epichlorohydrin market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Epichlorohydrin market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Epichlorohydrin market?

Table of Contents:

1 Epichlorohydrin Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Epichlorohydrin

1.2 Epichlorohydrin Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Epichlorohydrin Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Above 99.9%

1.2.3 99.8%~99.9%

1.2.4 99.5%~99.8%

1.3 Epichlorohydrin Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Epichlorohydrin Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Epoxy Resins

1.3.3 Synthetic Glycerin

1.3.4 Epichlorohydrin Rubber

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Epichlorohydrin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Epichlorohydrin Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Epichlorohydrin Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Epichlorohydrin Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Epichlorohydrin Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Epichlorohydrin Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 Middle East & Africa Epichlorohydrin Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Southeast Asia Epichlorohydrin Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 Japan Epichlorohydrin Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 China Epichlorohydrin Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.8 Taiwan(China) Epichlorohydrin Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.9 South Korea Epichlorohydrin Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Epichlorohydrin Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Epichlorohydrin Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Epichlorohydrin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Epichlorohydrin Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Epichlorohydrin Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Epichlorohydrin Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Epichlorohydrin Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Epichlorohydrin Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Epichlorohydrin Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Epichlorohydrin Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Epichlorohydrin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Epichlorohydrin Production

3.4.1 North America Epichlorohydrin Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Epichlorohydrin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Epichlorohydrin Production

3.5.1 Europe Epichlorohydrin Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Epichlorohydrin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 Middle East & Africa Epichlorohydrin Production

3.6.1 Middle East & Africa Epichlorohydrin Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 Middle East & Africa Epichlorohydrin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Southeast Asia Epichlorohydrin Production

3.7.1 Southeast Asia Epichlorohydrin Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Southeast Asia Epichlorohydrin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Japan Epichlorohydrin Production

3.8.1 Japan Epichlorohydrin Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Japan Epichlorohydrin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 China Epichlorohydrin Production

3.9.1 China Epichlorohydrin Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 China Epichlorohydrin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.10 Taiwan(China) Epichlorohydrin Production

3.10.1 Taiwan(China) Epichlorohydrin Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.10.2 Taiwan(China) Epichlorohydrin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.11 South Korea Epichlorohydrin Production

3.11.1 South Korea Epichlorohydrin Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.11.2 South Korea Epichlorohydrin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Epichlorohydrin Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Epichlorohydrin Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Epichlorohydrin Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Epichlorohydrin Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Epichlorohydrin Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Epichlorohydrin Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Epichlorohydrin Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Epichlorohydrin Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Epichlorohydrin Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Epichlorohydrin Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Epichlorohydrin Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Epichlorohydrin Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Epichlorohydrin Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Dow Chemical

7.1.1 Dow Chemical Epichlorohydrin Corporation Information

7.1.2 Dow Chemical Epichlorohydrin Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Dow Chemical Epichlorohydrin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Dow Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Dow Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Solvay

7.2.1 Solvay Epichlorohydrin Corporation Information

7.2.2 Solvay Epichlorohydrin Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Solvay Epichlorohydrin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Solvay Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Solvay Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 NAMA Chemicals

7.3.1 NAMA Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Corporation Information

7.3.2 NAMA Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Product Portfolio

7.3.3 NAMA Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 NAMA Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 NAMA Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Hanwha Chemical

7.4.1 Hanwha Chemical Epichlorohydrin Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hanwha Chemical Epichlorohydrin Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Hanwha Chemical Epichlorohydrin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Hanwha Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Hanwha Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Formosa Plastics

7.5.1 Formosa Plastics Epichlorohydrin Corporation Information

7.5.2 Formosa Plastics Epichlorohydrin Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Formosa Plastics Epichlorohydrin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Formosa Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Formosa Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Momentive Specialty Chemicals

7.6.1 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Corporation Information

7.6.2 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Sumitomo Chemical

7.7.1 Sumitomo Chemical Epichlorohydrin Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sumitomo Chemical Epichlorohydrin Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Sumitomo Chemical Epichlorohydrin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Sumitomo Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Tamilnadu Petroproducts

7.8.1 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Epichlorohydrin Corporation Information

7.8.2 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Epichlorohydrin Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Epichlorohydrin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Samsung Fine Chemicals

7.9.1 Samsung Fine Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Corporation Information

7.9.2 Samsung Fine Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Samsung Fine Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Samsung Fine Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Samsung Fine Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Aditya Birla Chemicals

7.10.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Corporation Information

7.10.2 Aditya Birla Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Aditya Birla Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Aditya Birla Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Aditya Birla Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Shandong Haili Chemical Industry

7.11.1 Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Epichlorohydrin Corporation Information

7.11.2 Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Epichlorohydrin Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Epichlorohydrin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical

7.12.1 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Epichlorohydrin Corporation Information

7.12.2 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Epichlorohydrin Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Epichlorohydrin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Ningbo Huanyang Chemicals

7.13.1 Ningbo Huanyang Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Corporation Information

7.13.2 Ningbo Huanyang Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Ningbo Huanyang Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Ningbo Huanyang Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Ningbo Huanyang Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Jiangsu Haixing

7.14.1 Jiangsu Haixing Epichlorohydrin Corporation Information

7.14.2 Jiangsu Haixing Epichlorohydrin Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Jiangsu Haixing Epichlorohydrin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Jiangsu Haixing Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Jiangsu Haixing Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Dongying Liancheng

7.15.1 Dongying Liancheng Epichlorohydrin Corporation Information

7.15.2 Dongying Liancheng Epichlorohydrin Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Dongying Liancheng Epichlorohydrin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Dongying Liancheng Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Dongying Liancheng Recent Developments/Updates

8 Epichlorohydrin Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Epichlorohydrin Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Epichlorohydrin

8.4 Epichlorohydrin Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Epichlorohydrin Distributors List

9.3 Epichlorohydrin Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Epichlorohydrin Industry Trends

10.2 Epichlorohydrin Growth Drivers

10.3 Epichlorohydrin Market Challenges

10.4 Epichlorohydrin Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Epichlorohydrin by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Epichlorohydrin Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Epichlorohydrin Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 Middle East & Africa Epichlorohydrin Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Southeast Asia Epichlorohydrin Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 Japan Epichlorohydrin Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 China Epichlorohydrin Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.8 Taiwan(China) Epichlorohydrin Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.9 South Korea Epichlorohydrin Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Epichlorohydrin

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Epichlorohydrin by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Epichlorohydrin by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Epichlorohydrin by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Epichlorohydrin by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Epichlorohydrin by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Epichlorohydrin by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Epichlorohydrin by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Epichlorohydrin by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”